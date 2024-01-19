9 Famous Foodies You Should Be Following in 2024

For those looking for new recipes, restaurants, grocery hacks, or cooking tips, social media is the place. Who among us hasn't guiltily scrolled into the late-night hours watching foodtoks and foodstagrams? If you're losing sleep over delicious food content, those posts should be dreamy—or, at least worthy of tomorrow's yawns.

Part educational, part inspirational, food creators are creative, often replicating and recreating trending recipes. And whether they're internet famous, television famous, food-world famous, or just famous famous, these food lovers share their passion for all things culinary in such watchable ways that it's no wonder we're so attached to our phones, even in the kitchen.

Good luck if your New Year's resolution is to cut down on screen time because these high-quality personalities deliver. Here are the 11 famous foodies you should be following on Instagram and TikTok in 2024.

1. Kristen Kish

You may recognize chef Kish as the winner of the 10th season of Bravo TV's "Top Chef" or as the co-host of Netflix's version of "Iron Chef." In 2024, she'll debut as the new host of "Top Chef," replacing Padma Lakshmi who left after last year's season 20. On her social media, Kish has posted behind-the-scenes footage from TV shoots in Wisconsin over the summer. Plus, she posts recipe tutorials, restaurant shots, and much more. She's a food personality with a feed you'll want to follow.

2. Patrick Kong

This former restaurant cook-turned-social media personality shares easy-to-follow recipe videos for scrumptious and approachable food, spanning dozens of cuisines. Kong also dishes on tips and techniques for better and more flavorful home cooking. He posts most of his recipes for those who want to recreate them at their own pace.

3. Cassie Yeung

A former contestant on "Next Level Chef," Yeung talks directly to the camera as she creates her favorite pan-Asian recipes, step by step in her home kitchen. The cooking is easy to follow and replicate, perfect for meal inspo at all cooking levels.

4. Jose el Cook

Creator and classically trained chef Jose Xiloj shares his passion for cooking with 1 million TikTok followers (he's over 1 million on Instagram, too). His step-by-step recipe videos are cleanly shot and edited, with recipes and notes in the comments to help you recreate them at home. He's not gatekeeping any techniques, tools, or ingredients, and he demos elegant versions of the classics, including green bean casserole, Japanese-style barbecue chicken and fancy flan.

5. Gabriela Rodiles

With a background in social media at the Food Network, this self-taught cook knows how to have an on-camera presence and present drool-worthy food that's as social-media friendly as it is craveable. Think: Mashed potato bowls filled with gravy, jammy eggs every type of way, and trending recipe tutorials. Rodiles also travels and showcases food from around the world in quick videos. Ciao, Italian mozzarella!

6. Sara Abdul-Aziz

Chef Sara is a nutrient-focused Canada-based chef with more than 1.7 million TikTok followers and a popular cookbook, "Nutrient Matters." Her recipes range from Starbucks and McDonald's copycats to plenty of international fare that's easy enough to recreate for weeknight dinners.

7. Hailee Catalano

Based in the Jersey Shore, Catalano creates fun, savvy cooking content that's interspersed with day-in-the-life videos (restaurants!) and some extremely sweet home cooking content with her partner, Chuck. And yes, the couple now have a co-cooking account, @2peoplecooking. Catalano's blog, Cafe Hailee, is an excellent supplemental resource for recipes, tips, and kitchen gear recs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8. Jeremy Scheck

Scheck rose to TikTok fame in 2020 when he was a locked-in college student with a talent for cooking, filming, and connecting with socially distanced aspiring home chefs. Now, he makes content full time, sharing cooking tips, gadgets, and plenty of recipes.

9. Tiffany Chen

A self-described "huge foodie," Taiwanese-born Chen shares recipes from her heritage and far beyond, all logged on her blog, Tiffy Cooks. She also stars in her own YouTube series about how to become a food blogger and full-time content creator that's aimed at those who aspire to reach her level of fame, boasting 3.2 million TikTok followers and counting.