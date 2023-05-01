6 Grocery Stores Where You're Most Likely To Spot a Celebrity

Celebrities—they need groceries, too. And it turns out, many of them actually make the trips themselves. While out and about on their regular grocery runs, customers (and the seemingly unavoidable paparazzi) have spotted many of your favorite celebrities shopping for food just like the rest of us.

We can't necessarily guarantee that you'll see ultra-famous stars like the Kardashians roaming around the deli section at your local supermarket, but even the most recognized Hollywood actors and actresses need to eat at some point.

Here's a look at where several superstars have been doing their grocery shopping, based on reported sightings.

1 Whole Foods

Yes, celebrities love Whole Foods just as much as the general public. According to People, Rihanna was spotted there in New York City in 2021 sporting a street chic outfit, while model Naomi Campbell posted an entire YouTube video in 2019 dedicated to her grocery run, picking out Japanese pears, spicy olives and coconut yogurt, among other things. Actor Will Arnett has been photographed biking around with Whole Foods bags on multiple occasions. Instagram also captured Kendall Jenner carrying a tan tote bag into Whole Foods in Beverly Hills in 2022. Per Twitter, Taylor Swift even made her way to Whole Foods back in 2014, but it's unclear whether her busy tour schedule allows her to visit there these days.

2 Erewhon Market

If you follow any sort of celebrity news, then you know all about Erewhon Market. The California market is crawling with singers, actors, comedians—you name it—due to its exclusive healthier food selections and even pricier smoothies made to order there. Per Vanity Fair, Erewhon is frequented by famous faces like Miley Cyrus, Kaia Gerber, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hilary Duff, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Hailey Bieber (who actually has a smoothie named after her).

3 Bristol Farms

Los Angeles is pretty much a hotbed for the rich and famous, so it only makes sense that local supermarket chain Bristol Farms has some celebrity shoppers. Essence spotted singer Diana Ross wheeling a cart at the gourmet grocery store in 2020, while the Daily Mail found rocker Gwen Stefani shopping there with her two boys in 2016. Celebrity couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend even stopped by there for last year's Thanksgiving turkey, per TMZ. Singer Rihanna was also photographed carrying a Bristol Farms bag in Los Angeles in 2021.

4 Trader Joe's

Many celebs are just as enamored with Trader Joe's specialty foods as the rest of us. Refinery29 reports The Office's Jenna Fischer can't get enough of its Raisin Rosemary Crisps (perfect for charcuterie boards, by the way) and singer Nick Jonas enjoys TJ's mayonnaise in tuna salad. Today's Al Roker even named his favorite Trader Joe's snack to be the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, per The Kitchn—and who can blame him?6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to TMZ's swift paparazzi photos, big screen actresses like Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucy Hale, and Amanda Seyfried have all been spotted coming out of the store with Trader Joe's bags.

5 Gelson's Market

Southern California chain Gelson's is a gourmet market offering everything natural foods to prepared meals from culinary legend Wolfgang Puck. Model Barbara Palvin was recently seen there—and even smiled for the cameras! Actors Kristen Bell and Shia LaBeouf have also been sighted at the store in past years.

6 Costco

Even celebrities are under Costco's spell. Whether it's for the tasty samples or bulk varieties, Costco has all you could ever need—technology, vacation packages, and its iconic bakery products. Business Insider reports that Lana Del Rey, Mark Zuckerberg, Megan Fox, Mandy Moore, and John Mayer have all been spotted there one time or another. Mayer actually went one step further and tweeted about his first ever Costco run in 2014, claiming he "went nuts" there and posted his "resold" Kirkland-brand sneakers on Instagram in 2016. Billie Eilish is apparently a big fan of Costco's peanut butter, per People.