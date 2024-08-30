23 Grocery Stores That Are Open on Labor Day

It might be hard to believe, but the summer season is quickly drawing to a close. Pumpkin spice lattes and other fall-themed menu items are back at Starbucks, and in many regions across the United States, the kids are back in school. While the weather might still feel like summer, the unofficial end to the season, Labor Day weekend, is upon us.

The three-day weekend is earlier than usual this year, with the actual holiday falling on Monday, Sept. 2. Because it's a federal holiday, Labor Day is a day off for many workers, but that doesn't mean retailers are closing up shop. On the contrary, most major retailers, including grocery stores, will be open on Labor Day. The one major exception is Costco, which will be closed on Sept. 2. If you need to hit the warehouse over the weekend, you'll need to go on Saturday, Aug. 31, or Sunday, Sept. 1.

What is more likely to happen is that your local pharmacy could be closed or have limited hours on Labor Day. Grocery stores that are open on Labor Day could also have modified hours, which vary based on location. It's always a good idea to double-check with your nearest store, especially if you think there is a chance you have to make an early-morning or late-night run. Check the list below for your nearest grocery chain to see their holiday hours this weekend.

Walmart

Good news if you need groceries, pet supplies, home goods, electronics, or anything in between: America's largest grocery retailer, Walmart, is open for regular business hours on Labor Day. However, its pharmacies may be closed. Make sure to take advantage of those Labor Day sales, which span the store's many departments, including grocery.

Kroger

National supermarket giant Kroger is known for many things, such as everyday grocery essentials at affordable prices. It's also known for its convenient store hours. Kroger stores across the country will be open on Labor Day. Kroger pharmacies, however, may be closed in observance of the holiday. Ahead of the three-day weekend, check with your nearest Kroger location to confirm the exact hours.

Target

Target wants to be your one-stop shop on Labor Day and every other day of the year, with stores that stock everything from groceries to clothes for the entire family. If you need any of your usual groceries or patio decorations for the holiday weekend, Target will be open for regular business hours on Monday, Sept. 2. If your local Target has a pharmacy, those hours may differ, so double check your local Target store for more details.

Albertsons

Though most of Albertons locations are in California, you can find the chain nationwide. If you're grilling on Labor Day, you can purchase all of your cookout essentials at Albertons. Its bakery will also have patriotic cakes available for purchase. The grocery chain will be open on the holiday, though exact hours could vary based on location. During Labor Day, pharmacy hours may also be impacted, so double-check your local Albertsons before the holiday weekend.

Food Lion

Food Lion will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. This is excellent news in the event that you need to head to the store to grab an extra container of potato salad for your Labor Day cookout. Or, if Monday happens to be your regular grocery run day, you can shop Food Lion's many sales on Labor Day. The pharmacy department may have varying hours on Labor Day, so be sure to check ahead of time to know the exact hours of your local Food Lion.

Publix

Whether you need a shopping cart filled with groceries or you need to make a Pub Sub order for lunch, your local Publix will be open for you on Labor Day. The popular grocery chain found primarly in the Southeast has regular hours posted, though its pharmacy hours could differ on Labor Day. Make sure to check with your nearest Publix location, so you are prepared in case there's a last-minute item you need over the holiday weekend.

H-E-B

The popular Texas-based regional grocery chain H-E-B is a favorite for those living in the Lone Star State. With fresh-made products throughout the store, it's a great spot to shop for quality groceries and ingredients for your next get-together. If that get-together happens to be on Labor Day, you can pick up last-minute essentials on the holiday. H-E-B locations across the state will be open for regular business hours.

Aldi

Looking to save on your next grocery run? Aldi is the go-to discount grocery chain for millions of Americans, building a reputation for excellent store-brand finds. Aldi locations will be open on Labor Day, but hours may be limited. If you typically do your grocery runs in the evening, you will definitely want to be aware of the holiday hours. The chain's store locator will help you determine your nearest Aldi's hours this Labor Day weekend.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's fans love the national grocery chain for its unique array of store-brand products, especially when entertaining a crowd. If you have guests coming over for Labor Day, be sure to wow them with delicious cheeses, spreads, and dips from Trader Joe's. Or, stock up on your favorite frozen meals and pantry essentials for the week. No matter your needs, your local Trader Joe's will be open on Labor Day.

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market has thoughtfully prepared side dishes, desserts, and more for your Labor Day party. Cookout essentials like ribs, shrimp, and more are also highlighted on the Fresh Market's website as the main dishes to grab ahead of your holiday weekend cookout. On the actual holiday, the Fresh Market will be open for regular business hours. The upscale grocery chain has a store locator on its website to help you find your nearest store so you know exactly where to go when your aunt asks for someone to run out and grab more barbecue sauce.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Unlike its main competitor Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club will be open on Labor Day. Whether you need to grab last-minute groceries or you want to shop for household appliances and other everyday items, your local BJ's will be ready to welcome you throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. Most BJ's Wholesale Club locations have posted Monday hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but you may want to double-check your nearest location to confirm exactly when it will be open on the holiday.

Giant Food

Like years past, Giant Food will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. Its website offers an array of holiday recipes to help you form the perfect grocery list for the final cookout of the summer before the kids head back to school and temperatures start to drop. However, if you need the pharmacy, Labor Day hours may differ. Be sure to confirm with your local Giant Food so you are prepared heading into the three-day weekend.

Harris Teeter

Labor Day deals are plentiful at Harris Teeter, the regional grocery chain found primarily in the Mid-Atlantic. Not only can you shop for groceries, but you can pick up essential kitchen fixings to serve a crowd if you're hosting a Labor Day cookout this year. Fortunately, Harris Teeter locations will be open on Labor Day, though pharmacy hours may differ.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hy-Vee

Those living in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States benefit from having a Hy-Vee nearby for their weekly grocery runs. The grocery store is filled with quality goods and savings, which is handy for a holiday like Labor Day when family and friends come over, and you need to feed a crowd. Hy-Vee locations will be open for regular business hours, but their pharmacy hours may differ.

Meijer

Close out the summer season with a Labor Day cookout with all of the fixings from your local Meijer. The supermarket chain found in the Midwest will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. Its website lists dozens of deals for the holiday, including meats, desserts, and even home decor. Though your local Meijer is open on Labor Day, its pharmacy hours may be impacted.

Piggly Wiggly

Regional grocery chain Piggly Wiggly will be busniess as usual on Labor Day, with its locations open on September 2. Exact hours could vary based on location, so make sure to check ahead before Labor Day so you are sure when your nearest Piggly Wiggly is open. Otherwise, expect to find your local grocery store available for all your Labor Day needs.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club offers warehouse deals with items sold in bulk, just like its main competitor, Costco. Unlike Costco, Sam's Club will be open on Labor Day for regular business hours. Those holiday business hours include the extra morning hour for those with Plus memberships.

Shop Rite

Your everyday savings at Shop Rite feel even sweeter over the holiday weekend. From your Labor Day cookout needs to your weekly grocery essentials, Shop Rite is open for regular business hours on Sept. 2. Sales are running for grilling and end-of-summer staples, from hot dogs to corn on the cob. Check with your local Shop Rite to see if the holiday hours impact your location's pharmacy.

Stop & Shop

Like its sister brand Giant Food, northeastern grocery chain Stop & Shop will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. Stock up on holiday must-haves, or make your regular weekly grocery run. No matter what, your local Stop & Shop will be ready to serve. Make sure you double-check those pharmacy hours, however, because it may be closed on Labor Day.

Vons

Fresh vegetables, premium cuts of meat, and hot dog buns are just a few of the barbecue essentials you'll find at your local Vons on Labor Day. The regional grocery chain, with most locations found in Southern California, will be open for regular business hours, but pharmacies could be closed. Check the Vons store locator for more details if your Labor Day plans include a run to the grocery store.

Wegmans

The upscale grocery chain Wegman's will be open for regular business hours on Labor Day. Found in the northeaste, Wegman's offers everything from pantry essentials to baked goods to freshly-prepared sandwiches. Whether you want to cook a Labor Day barbecue from scratch or you want the convenience of ordering platters for a crowd, Wegman's will be open and ready to serve. If there are any variations in its operating hours, you will want to know ahead of time by contacting your local Wegman's.

Winn-Dixie

Regional grocery chain Winn-Dixie will be open on Labor Day. Exact hours may vary based on location, so make sure to confirm with your nearest Winn-Dixie when they will be open. You may even score exclusive sales only available around the holiday.

Whole Foods

If your neighborhood has a Whole Foods, you'll have the option to shop everyday groceries on Labor Day. The organic retailer will be open on Sept. 2. Stop by its meat department for premium cuts of steak for the barbecue, or pick up a cake from its bakery to finish off your Labor Day cookout.