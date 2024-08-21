The 6 Healthiest Auntie Anne's Menu Items—and 3 To Skip

Walking through your local mall, you've probably been stopped in your tracks by the enchanting smell of fresh-baked pretzels. That delicious scent is likely wafting out of Auntie Anne's, the franchise famous for soft-baked pretzels and refreshing lemonades. Auntie Anne's has over 1,200 stores, most of them in mixed retail spaces like malls, airports, and college campuses.

Though a bag of pretzel nuggets (or, at the very least, a free sample) may seem like mandatory noshing for mall walking, you'll want to choose wisely. Some of the chain's orders are better for you than others. If you decide to make a pit stop at Auntie Anne's, try any of their six healthiest menu items—and steer clear of three of the unhealthiest ones.

How We Chose the Healthiest Auntie Anne's Orders

Level of sodium : Pretzels aren't known for being low in salt. We chose options with as little sodium as possible.

: Pretzels aren't known for being low in salt. We chose options with as little sodium as possible. Total calories : In theory, a pretzel should be a snack, not a full meal. Total calories mattered to our recommendations.

: In theory, a pretzel should be a snack, not a full meal. Total calories mattered to our recommendations. Added Sugars: Keeping added sugars to a minimum is a smart choice for weight management, blood sugar control, and more. We looked for pretzels and beverages that don't overdo it on sugar.

Read on to learn about the healthiest (and unhealthiest) orders off of the Auntie Anne's menu. Then, check out these 25 Healthy Fast-Food Orders.

Pretzel Nuggets & Dogs

Best: Pretzel Dog

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 20 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 10 g

A handheld, savory Pretzel Dog is always a popular choice at Auntie Anne's. It also happens to be one of the better options on the menu since it provides a balanced blend of carbs, protein, and fat. Head to the mall food court to make this a meal with a side salad.

25 Popular Fast-Food Burgers, Ranked by Calories

Best: Cheese Pretzel Dog

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 380

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 880 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 12 g

Surprisingly, upgrading your pretzel dog with cheese doesn't detract much from its nutrition. In fact, it only adds 30 calories, 2 grams of saturated fat, and 80 milligrams of sodium. Plus, the cheese in the pretzel bumps protein up to 12 grams.

Worst: Mini Pretzel Dogs

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 700

Fat : 37 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,660 mg

Carbs : 72 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 21 g

You might think, with "mini" in the name, the Mini Pretzel Dogs would be a good choice. Unfortunately, that's not the case. These bite-sized pretzel-wrapped hot dogs are one of the highest-calorie, highest-sodium items on Auntie Anne's menu. With ten pieces per order, you'll get 700 calories, 15 grams of saturated fat, and 1,660 milligrams of sodium—more than most people need in an entire meal.

I Tried the 7 Healthiest Fast-Food Meals—Here's What I'll Actually Order Again

Classic Pretzels

Best: Original Pretzel

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 8 g

It's hard to go wrong with a classic! The Original Pretzel is a decently healthy order for its low calories and fat. Skip the dipping sauces if you don't want to keep this one moderate, and shake off a few flecks of the large-grain salt to minimize sodium.

Best: Sweet Almond Pretzel

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 74 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 8 g

When you're in the mood for something sweet, the Sweet Almond Pretzel is your best bet. Compared to other sugary options like the Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, it's relatively low in calories and added sugars. To eat mindfully, try breaking off one bite at a time, savoring its sweetness and crunch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

25 Most Caloric Fast-Food Menu Items in America

Drinks

Best: Original Lemonade (small)

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 45 g)

Protein : 0 g

Auntie Anne's Lemonades are a tasty way to wash down a salty pretzel. At just 190 calories, a refreshing Original Lemonade is the best of the beverage bunch at the chain. Make it a small size to reduce your intake of added sugars.

Worst: Frozen Lemonade Mixer, Mango (large)

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 500

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 35 mg

Carbs : 127 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 127 g)

Protein : 0 g

Do you really want to consume 500 calories from a drink alone? We didn't think so. Yet that's what you'll get with a large order of the Frozen Lemonade Mixer in mango flavor. A whopping 127 grams of sugar is another major pitfall here.

60 Low-Calorie Fast-Food Meals Under 500 Calories

Dips

Best: Marinara

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 1 g

Add a little extra flavor to your pretzel with a mini-cup of marinara. This Italian sauce only contains 30 calories, and its tomato base includes lycopene, an antioxidant linked to reduced inflammation and potential cancer prevention.

Worst: Honey Mustard

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 27 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 1 g

While mustard and its seeds are known for nutritious components like glucosinolates and omega-3 fats, the Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce at Auntie Anne's isn't health food. A single tub packs ten times the calories of the marinara sauce plus 27 grams of fat. We say skip this dip.

20 Fattiest Fast-Food Orders in America—Ranked