15 Healthy Canned Tuna Recipes for Weight Loss

Canned tuna is a great option for anyone looking to eat healthy and lose weight. It's packed with protein, affordable, and shelf-stable, making it a convenient choice. But let's face it: the same old tuna salad can get pretty boring. If you're looking to mix things up, we have a list of healthy canned tuna recipes you can try.

So, why is canned tuna so great for weight loss? For starters, it's loaded with protein, which can help boost your metabolism, keep you feeling full, and support muscle building. Plus, tuna has healthy fats in the form of omega-3 fatty acids, which also help with satiety.

There are so many delicious ways to enjoy canned tuna that go beyond the usual tuna and mayo. Keep reading to discover some tasty recipes like poke bowls, sushi rolls, pasta dishes, and Italian-inspired melts. And after that, don't miss our roundup of the 11 Best Canned Tunas on the Market, and 3 to Stay Away From.

Quick and Easy Italian Tuna Melt

This tuna melt calls for a simple yet flavorful list of ingredients like canned tuna, whole wheat bread, fresh mozzarella, olives, pesto, and tomatoes. It's easy to make and takes only a few minutes, so you can have a healthy, protein-packed sandwich whenever you want.

Get our recipe for a Quick and Easy Italian Tuna Melt.

Healthy Tuna Veggie Melts

Another version of a tuna melt, these Tuna Veggie Melts are made with canned tuna, Greek yogurt, chickpeas, and reduced-fat cheddar cheese, so you get plenty of protein and healthy fiber in your meal.

Get our recipe for Healthy Tuna Veggie Melts.

Cranberry Mustard Mini Tuna Melts

Sweet, savory, and full of protein, these Cranberry Mustard Mini Tuna Melts are the perfect snack or appetizer to impress your guests at a party. Because all you have to do is place your ingredients in a cupcake tin and bake them in the oven, this dish is one of the easiest to make on our list.

Get our recipe for Cranberry Mustard Mini Tuna Melts.

Canned Tuna Pasta

Canned tuna and pasta might sound strange initially but don't knock it until you try it. Made with tuna, pasta, garlic, anchovies, lemon, and parsley, this pasta meal will satisfy all of your savory cravings and will fill you up with protein and healthy fats.

Get the recipe from Recipe Tin Eats.

Nicoise Salad

A Nicoise salad is a well-known French dish usually served with fish, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, and olives. This version from Recipe Tin Eats uses canned tuna to simplify the process while maintaining all the classic flavors. You can make the recipe's homemade lemon vinaigrette or a store-bought vinaigrette that you already love.

Get the recipe from Recipe Tin Eats.

Broccoli Avocado Tuna Bowl

Ingredients like avocado slices, broccoli, rice (or cauliflower rice), sunflower seeds, and canned tuna give this tuna bowl a ton of protein, fiber, and healthy fats—a combination that can help with satiety and feeling full until your next meal. Depending on your preference, you can use tamari, soy sauce, or coconut aminos, and you can add siracha on top for a bit of spice.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

Poke Bowl with Canned Tuna

Most poke bowls you think of have fresh salmon or tuna on top, but finding high-quality raw fish to use at home can be expensive. Try this canned tuna version from The View from Great Island to enjoy your favorite poke bowl ingredients at a much more affordable price. You'll get the same flavors and nutrients as a regular poke bowl, and you can make it at home whenever you like.

Get the recipe from The View from Great Island.

Greek Yogurt Tuna Salad

Making a tuna salad with regular mayo can quickly rack up calories, but this healthier version from Running in a Skirt uses Greek yogurt instead. Not only will you significantly reduce your calorie intake, but the Greek yogurt will add even more protein to the already protein-rich canned tuna.

Get the recipe from Running in a Skirt.

Chickpea Tuna Salad

For a quick, refreshing salad full of protein and fiber, try this Chickpea Tuna Salad from Well Plated. Made with ingredients like canned tuna, chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, bell peppers, and feta cheese, this dish is full of flavor and nutrients that will keep you satisfied until your next meal. It's also an easy salad to make ahead of time and store in the fridge for meals later in the week.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

Spicy Tuna Onigiri

Fans of onigiri (Japanese rice balls) will rejoice that this dish is super easy to make at home—especially when you use canned tuna instead of raw fish. All you need are nori sheets, rice vinegar, canned tuna, mayo, siracha, sesame seeds and scallions, and you have yourself a restaurant-style onigiri dish.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from A Beautiful Plate.

Tuna "Sushi" Stacks

These Tuna "Sushi" Stacks from Chelsea's Messy Apron are the perfect dish to meal-prep with or enjoy right away. Each serving has only 400 calories and contains protein, fiber, and healthy fats, so you'll feel satiated until your next meal.

Get the recipe from Chelsea's Messy Apron.

Avocado Tuna Cakes

Made with avocado, canned tuna, and whole-wheat bread crumbs, this quick and healthy meal is the perfect choice for a protein and fiber boost. And because it's made with canned tuna, this meal is super affordable, too. If you want, you can even make it gluten-free by using gluten-free bread crumbs.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

Mexican Chopped Tuna Salad

This Mexican-inspired tuna salad has ingredients like canned tuna, red bell pepper, black beans, yellow corn, avocado, and taco seasoning. You're still getting the protein, fiber, and healthy fats of a regular tuna salad but with a unique spin to change things up.

Get the recipe from Kim's Cravings.

Tuna Green Chile Zucchini Casserole

This unique casserole is made with canned tuna, spiralized zucchini, mayo, chives, green chiles, and spicy mustard, and it has only 200 calories per serving! Not only that, but it's keto-friendly, dairy-free, nut-free, whole 30-approved, and fully gluten-free.

Get the recipe from Cotter Crunch.

Tuscan Tuna Sandwich

This one isn't your typical tuna salad sandwich. It still contains the usual suspects like canned tuna, Greek yogurt, and hard-boiled eggs, but it also calls for purple cabbage, tahini, avocado, sun-dried tomato, olives, and arugula—all packed in together on tasty ciabatta bread.

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.