25 Low-Carb Recipes You’ll Love

Going low-carb doesn't have to be boring—as long as you know what to cook. Sure, it can be easy to slip into a monotonous routine of eating plain cauliflower rice, zucchini noodles, and lettuce-wrapped sandwiches, but there's so much potential for variety when it comes to cooking up low-carb recipes for your week.

People's reasonings for going low-carb will vary depending on their health goals, and it's certainly not a way of eating everyone should try. Some will try to lower their carb intake to lose weight, manage their blood sugar, or improve their heart health. Whatever your reasoning may be, it's important to check with your doctor or dietitian to see if this way of eating is right for you.

Things to consider when finding the best low-carb recipes

There are a few things to keep in mind when looking for some low-carb recipes to make. For starters, you'll notice that a lot of these meals are keto-friendly, meaning they're low in carbohydrates and high in fat. If you're worried at all about consuming too much fat in your meals, you can talk with your doctor before regularly eating these Keto-friendly meals.

It's also important to note that many lower-carb meals will also be lower in fiber, a nutrient found in grains, vegetables, and fruit. Eating enough fiber is important for gut health, heart health, weight management, satiety, and lowering your risk of disease, so look for low-carb recipes that still contain a few grams of fiber when possible.

With these things in mind, read on to find your next low-carb recipe to try. Then, check out the 30 Healthiest Low-Carb Foods You Should Be Eating.

Keto Butter-Baked Salmon and Asparagus

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 586

Fat : 52 g (Saturated Fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 721 mg

Fiber : 3 g

Sugar : 3 g

Protein : 26 g

This low-carb salmon recipe is ideal for those on the keto diet because of the healthy fat content of the salmon, but it also works great for anyone looking to lower their carbohydrate intake without sacrificing flavor. Baked in butter and topped with a mayo-based green onion and parsley sauce, this salmon will become your new favorite weeknight meal.

Get our recipe for Butter-Baked Salmon.

Chicken Burger with Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

These chicken burgers are some of the easiest burgers to make. The Sun-dried Tomato Aioli adds a ton of flavor with very little effort. You can keep it super low-carb and eat these burgers on a bed of lettuce or enjoy them with your favorite whole-wheat buns.

Get our recipe for Chicken Burger.

Everything Cream Cheese Cucumbers

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 181

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 293 mg

Fiber : 2 g

Sugar : 6 g

Protein : 6 g

These Everything Cream Cheese Cucumbers are the perfect low-carb snack when you want something savory and crunchy. Plus, you can make them in just a few minutes. All you have to do is cut the cucumbers in half, spread your favorite brand of cream cheese, and top with chives, bacon pieces, and everything bagel seasoning.

Get our recipe for Everything Cream Cheese Cucumbers.

Lamb Chops and Cauliflower Mash

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 740

Fat : 54 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g)

Sodium : 1,617 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 52 g

Lamb chops are a delicious red meat that can give you a boost of protein. Plating your lamb with cauliflower mash can help you enjoy the creamy coziness of your favorite mashed potatoes but with much fewer carbohydrates! For an entire meal, you're only getting 11 grams of total carbs, 3 of which are fiber, so this is a great low-carb dinner choice.

It's worth noting that this meal is higher in sodium at 1,617 milligrams. The FDA says to limit your daily intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams, so try your best to limit your sodium elsewhere if you have this meal planned for the evening.

Get our recipe for Lamb Chops.

Keto Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 417

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,088 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 22 g

You're missing out if you haven't tried cloud bread yet. This low-carb bread is made from eggs, cream cheese, and cream of tartar, and it's so easy to make that anyone can do it from their kitchen. Take your cloud bread and top it with bacon, cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole, and you'll have a low-carb, high-protein breakfast sandwich to enjoy.

Get our recipe for Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Keto-Friendly BBQ Pork

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 385

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 604 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 40 g

It's hard to find barbecue pork that is low in carbohydrates because barbecue sauce is often loaded with sugar. This keto-friendly recipe uses a North Carolina-style rub that is more savory than sweet. The cole slaw also uses erythritol instead of sugar, so the entire meal has only 2 grams of sugar and 6 grams of total carbs.

Get our recipe for Keto BBQ Pork.

Oven-Baked Buffalo Wings

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Despite their reputation, buffalo wings can be healthy and low-carb! These wings are oven-baked, and they only contain 310 calories per serving. You can enjoy them with a side of blue cheese dip, which is just blue cheese, nonfat Greek yogurt, and lemon juice. Bring these wings to your next cookout, or enjoy them from the comfort of your own home.

Get our recipe for Buffalo Wings.

Zucchini Noodles with Bacon Vinaigrette

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 296

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 637 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 16 g

Zucchini noodles can be a great option for those needing to lower their carb intake, but they can also be quite boring on their own. To jazz them up, we love this homemade bacon vinaigrette made with bacon pieces, sherry vinegar, mustard, and pepper. Top the noodles with an egg and parmesan cheese for added flavor and protein, and voilà—you have a tasty meal with only 9 grams of total carbs!

Get our recipe for Zucchini Noodles.

Chicken Scaloppine

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 280

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Chicken Scaloppine is a simple Italian dish made with chicken, sage, white wine, and prosciutto. This low-carb meal is perfect for busy weeknights because you can cook it and have it ready in under 15 minutes.

Get our recipe for Chicken Scaloppine.

Sausage and Mushroom Frittata

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Eggs, mushrooms, goat cheese, chives, onions, and chicken sausage make for an easy, low-carb breakfast that you can make at the beginning of the week and keep in the fridge to heat up when you need a quick morning meal. Because of the eggs and sausage, this meal is also high in protein but still contains only 300 calories per serving.

Get our recipe for Sausage and Mushroom Frittata.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 520 mg

This dip is delicious enough to bring to a party where you need to impress, but we also wouldn't blame you if you chose to keep this one to yourself. Made with artichoke hearts, spinach, green chiles, whipped cream cheese, mayo, and lemon, this recipe keeps the carb count low without sacrificing flavor. You can serve it with your favorite pitas, but you can keep it even lower in carbs by eating it with veggies or these homemade cheese crisps.

Get our recipe for Spinach Artichoke Dip.

Keto Latte Swirl Brownies

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Fiber : 2 g

Sugar : 1 g

Protein : 3 g

Going low-carb never has to mean giving up your favorite desserts, especially with brownies like these. Made with cream cheese, dark chocolate, instant espresso, cocoa powder, powdered erythritol, and almond flour, these Latte Swirl Brownies will satisfy your sweet cravings while providing only a gram of sugar in each one.

Get our recipe for Latte Swirl Brownies.

Sweet and Spicy Beef Stir-Fry

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Ordering a sweet and spicy beef dish from a takeout restaurant will most often result in a high-sugar, high-carb meal, but this recipe uses a half tablespoon of hoisin sauce per serving, which is its only source of added sugars. Serve with cauliflower rice to keep your carbohydrate intake on the lower end, or if you have some carbs to spare for this meal, you can enjoy it with your favorite type of whole-grain rice.

Get our recipe for Beef Stir-Fry.

Grilled Flank Steak and Vegetables

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 572

Fat : 38 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 992 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 43 g

Treat yourself to a juicy flank steak with a side of vegetables for an easy-to-make, low-carb meal. The steak itself is super delicious, but the aioli made from mayo, garlic, wasabi, and soy sauce makes this meal extra tasty.

Get our recipe for Flank Steak and Vegetables.

Seared Swordfish with Avocado Salsa

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 392

Fat : 23 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 536 mg

Fiber : 6 g

Sugar : 3 g

Protein : 35 g

People often overlook swordfish, but this high-protein fish is full of healthy fats and plenty of flavor, and it's fairly easy to make at home. This swordfish recipe is served with a salsa made of blueberries, avocado, bell peppers, and cilantro, which adds 6 grams of fiber to your meal.

Get our recipe for Seared Swordfish.

Sheet Pan Italian Pork Chops

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 702

Fat : 52 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 832 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 47 g

This may be one of the easiest low-carb dinners on our list. Just cover your pork chops and vegetables in their seasonings and place them on a sheet pan to bake together. Once they're done baking, you'll have a complete and balanced meal to enjoy on busy evenings.

Get our recipe for Italian Pork Chops.

Keto Macadamia Nut and Pepita Trail Mix

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 121

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 17 mg

Fiber : 2 g

Sugar : 1 g

Protein : 2 g

Trail mix is the perfect thing to make at home and save for your snacks throughout the week. It is easy to throw together, and you can tailor-make it to fit your nutrition needs. This trail mix is keto-friendly so it's low in carbohydrates and higher in fats, and it uses ingredients like coconut oil, macadamia nuts, pepitas, cacao nibs, and chia seeds.

Get our recipe for Macadamia Nut and Pepita Trail Mix.

Keto Baked Eggs

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 292

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Fiber : 0 g

Sugar : 1 g

Protein : 16 g

These are some of the easiest and most delicious eggs you can make. The fact that they're made in a ramekin means you can prep them ahead of time and have them throughout the rest of your week. This meal has very few carbohydrates, and because of the bacon, eggs, cheese, and cream, you'll also get 16 grams of filling protein.

Get our recipe for Keto Baked Eggs.

Bacon Spinach Dip

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 349

Fat : 32 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 346 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

If you need something quick to whip up, this bacon spinach dip will certainly impress a crowd. Because it's made with ingredients like bacon, cream cheese, spinach, onion, and garlic, you can enjoy it without blowing past your carbohydrate goals for the day.

Get our recipe for Bacon Spinach Dip.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 330

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Omelets are one of the easiest breakfasts to throw together when you need something quick, and this omelet made with prosciutto, chives, mushrooms, and gruyere cheese is the perfect choice for those who need a low-carb meal for the morning.

Get our recipe for a Ham and Cheese Omelet.

Instant Pot Cheeseburger Soup

Exact nutrition information is not available.

This cheeseburger soup is one of the coziest soups you can indulge in. In addition to being deliciously comforting, it's also low-carb and keto-friendly. Made with ingredients like ground beef, broth, onions, carrots, celery, paprika, sour cream, heavy cream, and cheddar cheese, it offers the flavors of a cheeseburger—in soup form!

One thing to note here is that because of the cream, cheese, and beef, this soup is naturally higher in saturated fat—a type of fat that, when consumed in excess, may lead to high cholesterol and other heart complications. Eating a soup like this from time to time shouldn't cause any problems, but if you're unsure of how much saturated fat you should eat in your diet, talk with your doctor before eating these higher-fat meals.

Get our recipe for Cheeseburger Soup.

Keto-Friendly Meringues

Exact nutrition information is not available.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starting a low-carb diet often comes with the fear of not being able to enjoy your favorite sweet treats anymore. But this doesn't have to be the case if you have creative recipes to try. These Keto-Friendly Meringues use egg whites, lemon juice, and monk fruit sweetener, and the end result is a tasty treat that contains less than a gram of carbohydrates in each one.

Get our recipe for Keto-Friendly Meringues.

Keto Charcuterie Platter

Exact nutrition information is not available.

If you think about it, a charcuterie board is the perfect snack or meal to enjoy when trying to lower your carbohydrate intake because cheese and meat are naturally low-carb. You can replace crackers with parmesan crisps and slices of low-carb bread, and you can indulge in your favorite meats, cheeses, nuts, olives, and more!

Get our recipe for Keto Charcuterie Platter.

Keto Lemon Cookies with Lemon Frosting

Exact nutrition information is not available.

Using almond flour and monk fruit sweetener in these Keto Lemon Cookies means that the carbohydrate and sugar count is super low, which is hard to find in your favorite sweet treats!

Get our recipe for Keto Lemon Cookies.

Whole30 Chicken Kebabs with Celeriac Rice

Exact nutrition information is not available.

These chicken kebabs are full of flavor, and when you pair them with celeriac rice, you can enjoy a delicious meal with few carbohydrates. Celeriac is a root vegetable and is also sometimes called celery root or turnip-rooted celery. It may not be as easy to find as something like cauliflower, but you can still find celeriac rice in certain grocery stores.

Get our recipe for Chicken Kebobs.