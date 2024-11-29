13 Healthy Fast-Food Breakfasts, According to a Dietitian
It's not always possible to wake up early and cook yourself a nutrient-dense, leisurely meal every morning. With your foot-long to-do list (and maybe even kids running around your knees), mornings can quickly become overwhelming. So, what's the next best option? Although you may be initially disinclined to hit the drive-thru for your breakfast fix, many different chains across the country are expanding their menus to provide healthy fast-food breakfast options. And with an estimated 195,000 franchised fast-food establishments in the US, you're bound to run into one the moment you turn onto the highway.
To help you understand what, exactly, is "healthy" in comparison to the myriad of options lining the drive-thru menu, we've rounded up the most nutritional options from 13 different fast-food chains that run the gamut of both geography and taste. Specifically, we've looked for healthy breakfast options that are both high in protein—data shows that eating protein at breakfast helps control hunger throughout the day—and low in added sugars so that you won't feel any unwanted crash once your meal is fully digested. We tried to keep the sodium content down, too, although since fast food items are notoriously high in salt, that factor was sometimes hard to accomplish.
Important things to remember when choosing your fast-food breakfast are both portion control and the beverage you choose to accompany your meal. Ordering smaller portions and eating slowly are both contributors to healthy weight maintenance, and sugar-packed drinks should be reserved for an occasional treat vs. an everyday option.
So, next time you find yourself perusing the breakfast menu at a fast-food restaurant and want to choose something that won't derail your health goals, try one of the healthy fast-food breakfast options ahead.
The Heathiest Breakfast Order at 13 Fast-Food Restaurants
- McDonald's
- Starbucks
- Dunkin'
- Taco Bell
- Wendy's
- Panera Bread
- Sonic Drive-In
- Chick-fil-A
- Jack In The Box
- Hardee's/Carl's Jr.
- Tim Hortons
- Smoothie King
- Einstein Bros. Bagels
McDonald's: Fruit and Maple Oatmeal
Calories: 320
Fat: 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 150 mg
Carbs: 64 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 31 g)
Protein: 6 g
In past years, McDonald's has really upped its nutrition game, and the chain now offers a piping hot bowl of Fruit and Maple Oatmeal during the breakfast rush. Studies show that oatmeal helps reduce cholesterol and moderate blood sugar levels. Additionally, oatmeal is chock full of nutrients such as manganese and various vitamins such as thiamine. Oats also contain a unique fiber called beta-glucans. Consuming this type of fiber may help the body lower LDL "bad" cholesterol levels.
To give yourself the biggest nutrient boost, see if McDonald's can either reduce or hold the added brown sugar, which will cut down on your added sugar count.
Starbucks: Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap
Calories: 290
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 840 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 20 g
With a whopping 20 grams of protein and added iron from spinach, Starbucks' Spinach, Feta, and Egg White Wrap is a powerhouse to get you up and ready for the day ahead. Although Starbucks offers plenty of other options, such as its classic lemon loaf or cake pops, eating these baked goods may leave you feeling hungry again within half an hour or less. As you're noshing on your wrap, remember to be mindful of any added sugars in your coffee, and try to opt for low-sugar options to reduce any extraneous intake.
Dunkin': Wake-Up Wrap with Turkey Sausage
Calories: 240
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 680 mg
Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 11 g
Believe it or not, Dunkin' offers more than just donuts (and addictive coffee)! This Wake-Up Wrap offers protein-packed eggs and cheese, and with the option of turkey sausage over traditional pork sausage or bacon, you can reduce both your fat and sodium consumption. Turkey also includes the nutrient selenium, which the National Institute of Health notes is an essential nutrient for proper reproduction, thyroid hormone metabolism, DNA synthesis, and protection from oxidative damage and infection. But as turkey sausage is an ultra-processed meat, we recommend eating this meat in moderation instead of enjoying it every day.
Taco Bell: Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, Potato
Calories: 340
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 770 mg
Carbs: 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 9 g
Both tomatoes and potatoes? Sign us up! Making your burrito "fresco" (aka, adding tomatoes) gives your breakfast a lycopene and Vitamin C kick, while potatoes are fiber-rich and full of potassium. With both eggs and cheese, the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito has 9 grams of protein without any highly processed breakfast meats, so in comparison to many of Taco Bell's other offerings, this is your best option for a nutrient-dense breakfast that will keep you full and satisfied until lunchtime. Unfortunately, though, it's probably in your best interest to skip a Baja Blast.
Wendy's: Bacon, Egg, and Cheese English Muffin
Calories: 380
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)
Sodium: 830 mg
Carbs: 34 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 17 g
A bacon, egg, and cheese (or BEC) is a classic American breakfast staple. Wendy's offers their own personal take that boasts 17 grams of protein with only 4 grams of sugar. Additionally, Wendy's menu notes that this English muffin offers 15% of your daily iron intake, a nutrient crucial to red blood cell formation and necessary to combat iron-deficiency anemia, which can lead to a slew of health issues such as fatigue and weakness. Additionally, this sandwich contains 8% of your daily calcium and 4% of your daily potassium needs. Of course, we recommend indulging in moderation, as this breakfast does come with a high sodium count.
Panera Bread: Garden Avocado + Egg White Sandwich
Calories: 340
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)
Sodium: 720 mg
Carbs: 39 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 19 g
Panera is known as one of the healthier "fast-food" restaurants, and the chain's breakfast menu is no exception. We like the Garden Avo + Egg White Sandwich, which features avocado, egg whites, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes piled high on a multigrain bagel. This tasty option is chock full of nutrients from Omega-3 fatty acid-rich avocado and heart-healthy egg whites, which are high in protein. The tomatoes also provide fiber (which helps in the digestion department) as well as nutrients such as folate and potassium. Thanks to the 19 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, you'll feel full, satiated, and ready to conquer your day! That's one healthy fast-food breakfast if ever there was one.
Sonic Drive-In: Jr. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito
Calories: 270
Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
Sodium: 870 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 13 g
No matter what you eat, when it comes to achieving your nutritional goals, it's more about portion control than constantly focusing on the calorie count. So, while Sonic may not be your go-to fast food joint for healthy breakfast options, indulging in smaller portions never hurts. That's where Sonic's "Junior" breakfast burrito comes in. With Sonic's slightly smaller Jr. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito, you're still consuming 13 grams of protein and less than 300 calories, which may help you stay on track toward your health goals.
Chick-fil-A: Greek Yogurt Parfait
Calories: 270
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 80 mg
Carbs: 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 26 g)
Protein: 13 g
Look past the chicken biscuits (we know how hard that can be!), and you'll see that Chick-fil-A offers a Greek Yogurt Parfait made with organic vanilla bean Greek yogurt, a source of probiotics or live bacteria that may aid in both digestion and keeping your bowel movements regular. Also, this parfait comes with low-sugar and antioxidant-rich berries and your choice of either granola or cookie crumbs on top. Of course, we recommend opting for the more nutritionally dense granola to avoid any unwanted grogginess once that sugar high crashes.
Jack In The Box: Breakfast Jack
Calories: 410
Fat: 25 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)
Sodium: 1,180 mg
Carbs: 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 16 g
What do most of these breakfasts have in common? Eggs, meat, and cheese, that's what! And when eaten in moderation, this can be a pretty balanced meal. The Breakfast Jack comes with grilled ham, egg (freshly cracked, no frozen egg patties here), and melted American cheese. Eggs are certainly one of the healthier options at any fast-food joint as one serving provides ample protein, 23% of your daily vitamin B12 (critical for your central nervous system), and it is one of the best sources of choline, a nutrient that helps support brain health.
Just be mindful of the high sodium values in this one and watch your intake for the rest of the day.
Hardee's/Carl's Jr.: Frisco Breakfast Sandwich
Calories: 490
Fat: 21 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)
Sodium: 1,300 mg
Carbs: 42 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)
Protein: 24 g
Whether your section of the country has Hardee's or Carl's Jr., your best option is the Frisco Breakfast Sandwich, which comes with sliced ham, a folded egg, and both American and Swiss cheese. This sourdough sandwich is loaded with 24 grams of protein without the unnecessary sugar. Of course, certain fast food chains offer healthier options than others, and this sandwich does have a pretty high sodium count. That being said, we recommend consuming in moderation and consider drinking a tall glass of water besides your morning coffee to help mediate your sodium levels.
Tim Hortons: Avocado Toast
Calories: 190
Fat: 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 390 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 4 g
As one of the lighter options on our list, Tim Hortons' Avocado Toast is a great hand-held healthy fast-food breakfast for those on the go. We know avocado has become a joke, with Millenials often at the receiving end, but hey, they know what they're doing! Avocados are known for their healthy fats, fiber, and low-carb offerings. They are also a source of magnesium, a nutrient that many of us are not getting enough of!
Smoothie King: Gut Health Papaya Mango Ginger Smoothie
Calories: 190
Fat: 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 60 mg
Carbs: 56 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 36 g)
Protein: 2 g
You don't always have to eat a healthy fast-food breakfast; sometimes you can drink it! There are multiple nutrient-dense smoothies to choose from on the Smoothie King menu, but one that specifically caught our eye was the Gut Health Papaya Mango Ginger Smoothie. With zero added sugar, this smoothie is a great option to start your day on a wellness kick. Some studies show that papaya aids in constipation and bloating, and mango is jam-packed with antioxidants. Pro tip: ask for a scoop of protein powder when creating this drink, as the high sugar and low protein content of this beverage can leave you experiencing a sugar crash shortly after enjoying it.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Bacon, Avocado, and Tomato Egg-White Sandwich
Calories: 420
Fat: 19 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)
Sodium: 840 mg
Carbs: 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 17 g
Einstein Bros. Bagels offers a wide selection of offerings, but if you're looking for something a bit more filling and nutritionally dense than your regular bagel with cream cheese, we recommend the Bacon, Avocado, and Tomato Egg-White Sandwich. We suggest holding the bacon to save yourself a mouthful of sodium; even without it, this sandwich offers an impressive amount of satiating protein. Opt for a whole-grain bagel for more fiber and antioxidants.
