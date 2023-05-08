7 Best Healthy Snacks To Melt Hanging Belly Fat

If you think indulging in a few unhealthy snacks won't derail your belly fat loss progress—think again. Those extra calories can add up quickly if you're not careful, resulting in excess fat in your midsection and weight gain. Plus, getting used to unhealthy habits can make it challenging to quit them and easier to make more unhealthy choices. To ensure you're making just the right moves in the kitchen, we chatted with Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, nutrition writer and owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, who offers seven of the best healthy snacks for belly fat loss.

"By tailoring your diet and choosing healthy snack alternatives, you can satisfy your hunger without blowing your calorie budget," Mitri explains. "Healthy snacks that are packed with protein and fiber can reduce cravings, stabilize your blood sugar levels, and boost your metabolism—all of which help with shrinking belly fat."

With a combination of strength training, aerobic exercise, and healthy eating habits, you'll be saying goodbye to hanging belly fat and hello to your new ideal physique! Keep reading to find out Mitri's seven best healthy snacks for belly fat loss. And next, don't miss 6 Tips for Women To Lose Belly Fat & Keep It Off.

1 Hummus with Cut-Up Vegetable Sticks

Veggies with hummus is a stellar—not to mention, delicious—healthy snack combination because it offers nutrients, fiber, and protein. If you're trying to shed abdominal fat, adding veggies to your day is an efficient yet simple way to do so. "Hummus is high in plant protein, while vegetables are high-volume (i.e. filling!) and low-calorie, a winning combo for a satisfying snack," Mitri explains.

Research backs up just how beneficial soluble fiber—which is found in vegetables—is to your belly fat loss efforts. According to one study conducted by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, for every 10 more grams of soluble fiber consumed daily, visceral fat was decreased by 3.7% over a five-year timeframe.

So the next time you're at the grocery store, be sure to add your favorite hummus to your shopping cart. As far as the best vegetables for belly fat loss are concerned, we recommend sliced red bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli.

2 Homemade Trail Mix with Dried Fruit

Many trail mixes on grocery store shelves can pack in a lot of processed sugars, but by preparing your own trail mix at home, you can create a tasty, "fat-blasting" snack. This way, you know exactly what's going into it. Mitri recommends using dried fruit rather than M&M's or chocolate to lower the added sugars and calorie count in this treat.

If you need some inspiration, we've put together some of the best trail mix combinations for weight loss, including dried cherries, pistachios, and toasted coconut flakes; walnuts and raisins; pecans, sunflower seeds, and dried mango; and pumpkin seeds and dried blueberries.

3 Non-Fat Greek Yogurt with Berries

When snacking on Greek yogurt, you'll get your fill of protein and probiotics that help support a healthy gut. This creamy snack is chock-full of other health benefits as well. According to Medical News Today, it includes many nutrients, decreases your appetite (which helps curb cravings), promotes weight loss, and boosts your metabolism. Mitri also points out, "Adding berries on top also gives you an extra boost of fiber, which can promote healthy fat loss."

4 Apple Slices with Nut Butter

Ditch regular high-calorie nachos for some healthy apple nachos! Mitri recommends whipping up some apple nachos if you want to melt hanging belly fat. Simply slice your apples, and drizzle your favorite nut butter on top. This snack comes with lots of protein and beneficial fats.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Cottage Cheese on Rice Cakes

Cottage cheese is low in fat, jam-packed with protein, and doesn't come with a high calorie count. This makes it an excellent weight-loss snack. "Add it on top of low-cal, whole-grain rice cakes and include any toppings of your choice, such as diced pineapple or sun-dried tomatoes," Mitri suggests.

6 Avocado Toast with Hard-Boiled Eggs

It's no secret that eggs are a nutritional powerhouse, but did you know that they can also help slim down your waistline? According to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity, individuals who followed an egg diet experienced 61% more decreased BMI, 65% more weight loss, a 34% greater decrease in waist circumference, and a 16% greater decline in body fat percentage when compared to individuals on a bagel diet.

"Putting hard-boiled eggs on top of your avocado toast makes this snack the perfect balance of healthy fats and protein," Mitri tells us. "Use whole-grain, seeded bread for more fiber and beneficial micronutrients."

7 Turkey And Cheese Roll-ups

If you're in search of a low-carb snack, Mitri says turkey and cheese roll-ups are incredibly seamless to prepare and can help with your fat loss efforts. To bump up the volume and "crunch factor" without the extra calories, add some cucumber slices between the turkey and cheese.