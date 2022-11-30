If you're trying to lose weight, it may surprise you to learn the best guest you can invite to dinner is protein. You heard that right! Protein consumption is an incredibly effective way to ward away extra girth at mealtimes. So get ready to whip up some healthy goodness and increase your protein intake with four high-protein recipes for belly fat loss.

According to WebMD, incorporating protein in your diet can help control cravings and feelings of hunger, which in turn can boost your weight loss efforts and burn fat all over. When it comes to protein selection, WebMD reveals protein sources that are rich in nutrients and low in calories and saturated fats are the way to go.

Research backs up how necessary a high-protein diet is if you're looking to drop weight because it takes a longer period of time for proteins to break down. The gradual digestion process is golden, because you will feel fuller longer, and you'll be less likely to eat more. In addition, research shows that protein speeds up your metabolism. So if you're ready to add protein-enriched meals to your rotation, read on to learn some high-protein recipes for belly fat loss.

First: shop for protein-enriched items like eggs, beans, lentils, seafood, nuts, and low-fat dairy items.

A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that healthy individuals of normal weight who maintained a protein-rich diet burned away more fat and calories during a 32-hour period when compared to individuals who consumed a diet mixed with fats, proteins, and carbs. The group who stuck with the protein diet ultimately torched more fat than they ate, suggesting weight loss would occur over time (assuming the protein-rich diet is consistently maintained).

The researchers point out that not all calories are created equally. Carla Prado and Camila Pinto, co-authors of the study, revealed to Inverse in a statement, "Our study proved that the same number of calories but from different diets can elicit different responses in energy metabolism."

Excellent protein-enriched foods that shrink belly fat include eggs, beans, lentils, seafood, lean meats, low-fat dairy items, nuts, and seeds. Consider some of these recipes that contain a high amount of protein.

1 Easy Breakfast Hash With Sweet Potato and Chicken Sausage

Not to sound biased, but this breakfast hash is simple to whip up and downright delicious to eat. Get ready to kill two birds with one stone, because this protein-veggie combo of a meal will leave you feeling full and help blast away your belly fat. Plus, there are no rules here! You can enjoy this tasty bite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

As previously noted, eggs are a stellar source of protein to help melt stubborn belly fat. According to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity, having an egg breakfast can boost your weight loss efforts. So add sweet potatoes, chicken-apple sausage, yellow onions, and bell peppers to your shopping list for your next trip to the grocery store, because this meal is too good to pass up.

Get our recipe for Easy Breakfast Hash With Sweet Potato and Chicken Sausage.

2 Quick Chicken Burger With Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Calling all burger fans: This one's for you! Chicken is a fabulous source of lean protein, and this healthy recipe will have your tastebuds wanting more—no greasy beef required. Complete with lean ground chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh rosemary, and olive oil mayo, you won't feel guilty satisfying your burger needs with this creative, low-calorie option.

Get our recipe for Quick Chicken Burger With Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.

3 Savory Artichoke Feta Quiche

Now, let's combine some lean chicken sausage with eggs for a savory, protein-packed bite you can prepare for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The best part? You'll actually feel good while eating this quiche because the recipe nixes heavy creams and cheeses without sacrificing flavor. Crumbled feta cheese, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes round out the mouthwatering flavor profile of this dish.

Get our recipe for Savory Artichoke Feta Quiche.

4 Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger With Wasabi Mayo

According to WebMD, seafood is an excellent way to get your fill of protein, because typically, it's low in the fat department. Tuna, specifically, is jam-packed with protein, and that's where these Asian-inspired tuna burgers come into play. (Note that if you're not a fan of tuna, you can easily sub salmon to this recipe.) Topped off with wasabi mayo, you'll have a nice kick of flavor with every bite of this burger. So grab your food processor, and let's get to work!

Get our recipe for Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger With Wasabi Mayo.

5 Easy Roast Salmon With Lentils

Get our recipe for Easy Roast Salmon With Lentils.

This simple roast salmon with lentils recipe is a dinnertime staple—especially if you're looking to up your protein intake and burn fat. This tasty little legume is a protein rockstar; every ½ cup of cooked lentils contains around 9 grams of protein. After being sauteed with carrots and onions until cooked through, the lentils enjoy a splash of red wine vinegar to brighten them right up. The whole meal gets a balance of sweetness from the Dijon mustard and brown sugar glaze that tops the perfectly roasted salmon—yum! Enjoying this veggie-filled, protein-packed meal will be a real treat.