A Trainer's Best Tricks to Tone Sagging Arm Skin While Walking
Walking is the most basic movement to incorporate into your daily routine. This form of cardio burns calories, improves your mood, and helps you reach your step goal. If your mission is to get into shape and improve your physique, then walking is essential. Although many people want to get more active, they also have certain aesthetic goals in mind—the most common being shrinking belly fat or toning certain body parts, such as their arms. So, we've put together some secret exercise tricks to tone sagging arm skin while walking.
One great thing about walking is you can multi-task and target different body parts while getting in your steps. So it's time to kill two birds with one stone and check out the below tricks to tone sagging arm skin while walking.
Trick #1 Perform Bodyweight Movements Throughout Your Route
An easy way to work your arms is to perform bodyweight exercises throughout your walking route. This means doing basic movements that target your triceps, the two most common being pushups and dips. As far as your route is concerned, choose a point to stop at to perform a set or two.
Here's how to perform pushups and dips:
1. Pushups
- Assume a plank position with your hands on the ground and your body in a completely straight line.
- Start the movement with your feet together and shoulders in line with your wrists.
- Keeping your core tight and glutes squeezed, lower yourself under control until your chest touches the floor.
- Push yourself back up.
- Complete 10 to 15 reps.
2. Bodyweight Dips
- Find a sturdy surface you can place your palms on, such as a workout bench.
- Get into position with your arms firmly on the surface and feet in front of you.
- Keep your chest tall and core tight, break from the elbows, and lower yourself under control.
- Come down until your arms are about parallel to the ground.
- Drive yourself back up, flexing your triceps hard to finish.
- Perform 10 to 15 reps.
Trick #2 Use Weights While Walking
The second trick to tone sagging arm skin while walking is to bring light weights with you and perform exercises as you move.
Below are two movements you can do while walking:
1. Dumbbell Curls
- Hold a pair of dumbbells with your palms facing up.
- Curl them up toward your chest, flexing your biceps hard at the top.
- Resist on the way down until your arms are fully straightened, maintaining tension the entire time.
- Complete 12 to 15 reps.
2. Overhead Triceps Extensions
- Grab a pair of dumbbells and press them over your head.
- Keeping the dumbbells together, bend from the elbows, and lower the weight all the way down behind your head until your biceps touch your forearms.
- Get a good tricep stretch at the bottom, then extend your elbows back up, flexing them hard at the top before performing another rep.
- Complete 10 to 15 reps.