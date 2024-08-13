KFC Just Launched a New Chicken Sandwich & Two $5 Meal Deals

This year is shaping up to be an exciting time for KFC fans thanks to new menu additions like Saucy Nuggets and bite-sized Apple Pie Poppers. Now, KFC customers have even more reasons to get excited after a new chicken sandwich and two brand-new meal deals just debuted at the fast-food giant.

KFC recently introduced an extra-flavorful new spin on its classic chicken sandwich: the Saucy Sandwich. This digital-exclusive option features the same buttery brioche bun, thick pickles, and Colonel's mayo as the original, but the fried chicken filet comes topped with the customer's choice of sauce. The sauce options for the Saucy Sandwich are the same ones currently available for its Saucy Nuggets: Honey BBQ (600 calories), Korean BBQ (620 calories), Honey Garlic (610 calories), Mango Habanero (590), and Chipotle Ranch (670 calories).

In addition to rolling out the new Saucy Sandwich, KFC has also introduced two new $5 meals to the Taste of KFC Deals value menu it launched back in April. Available as of Aug. 12, one of the new bundles (590-850 calories) comes with eight chicken nuggets, fries, and two sauces. The other new $5 deal features a KFC Famous Bowl (590 calories), which comes with mashed potatoes, sweet corn, chicken nuggets, gravy, and three shredded cheeses. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

On top of the two brand-new deals, KFC is still offering one of the original value bundles that debuted with its Taste of KFC Deals menu in April. The meal (540-810 calories) features two pieces of fried chicken (a drum and thigh), a biscuit, and a side of mashed potatoes and gravy.

"As customers are looking for more value from brands, we're expanding our Taste of KFC lineup with new KFC fan favorites like our nuggets and Famous Bowls, each for just $5," Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., said in a statement. "These Taste of KFC Deals offer three choices – with something for everyone–at an incredible price."

KFC is far from the only chain that has been adding more value options to its menu lately amid consumer outcry over rising restaurant prices. Outback Steakhouse recently introduced a new three-course Aussie Aussie Aussie meal that starts at just $14.99, making it the chain's lowest-priced offering of the year. It comes with a soup or salad, an entrée, a steakhouse side, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake.

Burger King also brought back its $5 Your Way Meal in June and announced last week that the promotion will be extended into October due to its popularity and value proposition.