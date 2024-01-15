The #1 Best Lifting Routine To Help You Drop Weight Fast

Embarking on a weight-loss journey often involves a combination of cardiovascular exercises, a well-balanced diet, and resistance training. While cardio is crucial for burning calories, incorporating an effective lifting routine can significantly boost your metabolism, promote fat loss, and help sculpt a lean physique. This is the #1 best lifting workout to lose weight fast that I always recommend.

According to research published in Obesity Reviews, performing resistance training exercises (such as lifting weights), when combined with calorie restriction, was the most efficient way to lose body fat across randomized controlled trials. In addition, a substantial difference was noted when resistance training was combined with aerobic exercise, along with resistance training being performed all by itself, compared to doing no workout training at all.

Needless to say, incorporating this comprehensive lifting routine into your weight-loss strategy is the name of the game. Remember to perform these exercises with proper form, gradually increasing intensity and weight as your strength improves. Consistency, along with a balanced diet and regular cardiovascular exercise, will contribute to achieving your weight-loss goals effectively. Consult with a fitness professional or healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have pre-existing health conditions.

Barbell Back Squats

Start by positioning a barbell at shoulder height on a squat rack. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes pointing slightly outward. Position the barbell on your upper back using a comfortable grip. Then, lower your body by bending at the hips and knees, keeping your chest up and your back straight. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the ground or as far as your flexibility allows. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Overhead Presses

Hold a barbell at shoulder height with an overhand grip, hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Press the bar overhead, fully extending your arms. Lower the bar back to shoulder height with control. Repeat for three sets of 8 to 10 repetitions. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell in front of you. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back straight, and grip the barbell with hands shoulder-width apart. Lift the bar by straightening your hips and knees, maintaining a neutral spine. Lower the bar back to the ground with control. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Bent-Over Rows

Hold a barbell with an overhand grip, hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back straight, and let the barbell hang in front of you. Pull the barbell toward your lower chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Lower the bar back to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps.