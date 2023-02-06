7 Diet Tips To Help You Lose 10 Pounds

This year is all about getting in touch with your health, fitness, and wellness goals. Whether you want to lose 10 pounds for a certain life event, or you're simply getting into shape, we chatted with the experts who share seven of their best diet secrets when all you want is to shed 10 pounds in 2023. With some little tweaks to your morning routine and in the kitchen, you'll be well on your way to weight loss success! Keep reading to learn more, and next, don't miss 5 Overlooked Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work, Expert Reveals.

1 Rev up how much protein you include in meals.

If you want to lose 10 pounds, it's time to increase the amount of protein you consume in your meals. According to The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, CLT and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, CLT, nationally recognized registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs), personal trainers (CFTs), and top experts in living healthily, protein is king if you want to stay full and avoid overeating.

"Protein keeps you satisfied so you don't wind up overeating later," The Nutrition Twins tell us. "It also keeps your blood sugar levels stable, so you don't get energy highs followed by crashes that signal your brain to get a quick pick-me-up like sugar! Aim for a minimum of 20 grams of protein per meal."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2 Put your cooking oil in a spritzer or spray bottle.

Putting oil you cook with into a spray bottle or spritzer rather than pouring it straight from the bottle is a simple tweak that can make a major difference. After all, The Nutrition Twins point out that whether you're pouring oil into a pan to prepare eggs for breakfast or using it to dip dinner rolls into, each tablespoon adds up to 120 extra calories you're consuming.

"Chances are, each time you pour oil, you are using more than a couple of tablespoons. Store oil in a spray bottle, spritz it in a pan or meal instead of pouring it, and save up to hundreds of calories each day and watch pounds drop," The Nutrition Twins suggest. "Take it up a notch and spritz dressings, condiments, and even melted butter by adding them to a spray jar. While extra-virgin olive oil is heart healthy and packed with anti-inflammatory polyphenols, the calories still add up just as quickly as other oils."

3 Do your exercise first thing in the morning.

The Nutrition Twins tell Eat This, Not That!, "While there is mixed research on whether this truly helps you to burn more calories, the truth is that if you exercise first thing in the morning, there are fewer things (and fewer excuses!) to get in the way of your workout."

So stretch it out with a morning yoga session, lift some weights in the sunlight that's pouring through your windows, or head outdoors for a rejuvenating run. Even if you have solid intentions to carve out some time for fitness later on, sometimes, those plans get derailed by the craziness of the day.

4 Enjoy your vegetables before meals.

Eating your veggies before larger meals can curb your appetite with little calories and help you lose weight. "You'll be able to make a rational decision about what to eat," The Nutrition Twins explain. "You'll eat less of the heavy items at the meal, and you'll get fiber, phytonutrients, and vitamins. The key is not adding calorie-laden butter, oil, or dressings to the vegetables."

5 Keep a food journal.

Staying on top of everything you eat is key in supporting your weight loss efforts. Plus, having everything on record will keep you on the right track.

"You won't forget you ate a few pieces of candy from your coworker's candy jar if it's recorded in your food diary," The Nutrition Twins say. "Research shows that people who write down what they eat lose twice as much weight as those who don't."

6 Add flavor to meals with lemon or lime.

Adding a bit of zest to your meals with fresh lemon or lime can make them especially tasty and flavorful. "These citrus fruits help to bring out the flavor in all food and work wonders on salad, seafood, fish, chicken, and more. It's one of the most flavorful tricks that many top chefs use to replace salt and calorie-dense condiments while packing in antioxidant-rich, practically calorie-free flavor," The Nutrition Twins explain.

7 Leave the final four bites behind for every meal.

Ditch the last four bites of each meal. Doing so can save you around 100 calories for every meal or snack you consume, which means you can decrease your calorie intake by 400 calories per day. "This will feel minimal, but from this change alone you'll lose nearly a pound a week," The Nutrition Twins explain.