12 Best Low-Calorie Beers for Weight Loss

Beer is fermented and lower in alcohol than liquor, so it must be the lesser evil of the adult beverage world, right? Not so fast. Some craft or high-alcohol beers can pack anywhere from 170 to 350 calories, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. Those empty calories, mostly from alcohol and carbs, can quickly rack up and leave you at a calorie surplus—not what you want if your goal is fat loss.

That's where lighter beers come in. These lower-cal brews clock in around 100 calories and come with a lighter alcohol content, making you less likely to get buzzed and succumb to the subsequent drunchies. Below, we compiled a list of the best low-calorie beers that don't skimp on flavor for casual beer drinkers and craft beer enthusiasts alike.

Coors Light

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 102

Carbs: 5 g

ABV: 4.2%

A Rocky Mountain cold case of Coors Light might be the perfect summer pick-me-up. With just 102 calories and 4.2% ABV, this ubiquitous beer is as easy to drink as it is to find at your local grocery store or gas station. It's made with Moravian barley, which lends the brew its golden color, as well as hop extract, lager yeast, and a bit of corn syrup to kickstart the fermentation process.

Bud Light

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 110

Carbs: 6.6 g

ABV: 4.2%

The ubiquitous blue cans you used to drink in college are surprisingly diet-friendly, with just 110 calories and 6.6 grams of carbs. The barley-forward flavor and ever-so-slightly bitter, hoppy finish make it easy to drink—it makes sense why Bud Light reigned as the country's most popular beer for years. Whether cracking one open summer cookout or sharing a six-pack at the park, Bud Light is the perfect party companion.

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 85

Carbs: 2.5 g

ABV: 3.8%

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is a light lager with subtle citrus notes and a crisp, refreshing finish, especially when served ice-cold. Unlike most beers, this low-cal lager is made with rice and barley malt that's USDA-certified organic. One 12-ounce bottle comes in at under 90 calories and is low in alcohol, with just 3.8% ABV. Compare that to the classic Michelob Ultra (still a health-conscious choice), which comes in at 95 calories, 2.6 grams of carbs, and 4.2% ABV.

Heineken Light

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 90

Carbs: 6 g

ABV: 3.3%

It's everything you know and love about Heineken—the refreshing flavor, mild bitterness, and crisp finish—but with 52 fewer calories. This lightened-up version of the popular Dutch pale lager has just 90 calories and 3.3% ABV. Heineken Light comes in a green bottle similar to its predecessor, making it the perfect summer Friday (or any Friday) companion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Corona Premier

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 90

Carbs: 2.6 g

ABV: 4%

This lightened-up Mexican cerveza has 90 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs, but you'll never suspect it's the lowest-calorie pick in Corona's lineup. It has a fruity flavor that's a bit smoother than the Corona Light, and the aroma gives off malt and honey. Corona Premier is the epitome of an easily drinkable brew, perfect for enjoying on the beaches of Acapulco or simply on a lawn chair in your backyard.

Miller64 Extra Light

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 64

Carbs: 2.4 g

ABV: 2.8%

Compared to its better-known sister, Miller Light, Miller64 has 32 fewer calories and a subtle crispness that satisfies. It's less robust than a full-bodied beer, but it gets the job done. With just 64 calories and 2.8% ABV, you're better off cracking open one of these low-cal, extra light cans over a hard seltzer.

Budweiser Select 55

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 55

Carbs: 1.9 g

ABV: 2.4%

With just 55 calories and less than 2 grams of carbs per can, you can sneak in a second serving without going overboard. Budweiser Select 55 has about the same calories as a cucumber, plus a smidge of alcohol, with just 2.4% ABV. It's as light and refreshing as you'd expect such a low-alcohol beer to be.

Blue Moon Light

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 95

Carbs: 3.6 grams

ABV: 4%

A Belgian-style wheat ale, Blue Moon is well-loved for the citrus undertones that pop from the tangerine peel it's brewed with. It's just a drop more bitter than the OG Blue Moon, coming in at a 10 IBU versus 9 IBU in the classic can. The best part: Its low calorie count means you can enjoy this wheat beer more than once in a blue moon. Don't forget to serve it with an orange slice to bring out those bright citrus notes.

Dogfish Head Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 95

Carbs: 3.6 grams

ABV: 4%

IPA aficionados who don't love all the calories accompanying the brand's flavorful, hoppy brew will appreciate Dogfish Head's Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA. A 12-ounce can has just 95 calories—compared to the traditional 200-calorie IPA. So how does Dogfish Head manage to keep cals to such a minimum? It uses monk fruit, a virtually calorie-free sweetener, rather than adding unfermentable sugars, which contribute calories to the final product. The result? A beautifully hazy gold India pale ale with slightly fruity notes and a satisfying subtle bitterness.

Amstel Light

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 95

Carbs: 5 g

ABV: 3.5%

Self-proclaimed as the "beer drinker's light beer," Amstel Light is a Bavarian-style brew that's perfectly balanced without seeming bland. The subtle honey notes and crisp finish make it easy to drink, and the low alcohol content means you probably won't get an immediate buzz after one bottle. One 12-ounce bottle will cost you 95 calories and 5 grams of carbs.

Kona Brewing Co. Light Blonde Ale

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 99

Carbs: 4 grams

ABV: 4.2%

Kona Brewing Co.'s Light Blonde Ale will transport you to the western Hawaiian coast in just a few sips. It's light and refreshing and features fruity notes of sweet mango. It pairs well with light, low-cal fare such as salads and seafood (freshly caught, preferably). This golden ale is one of the least bitter beers in Kona Brewing's lineup, coming in at 18 IBU (International Bitterness Units; yep—that's a thing), so we wager that most of your pals (even the non-beer-drinkers) might find this ale appealing.

Lagunitas DayTime IPA

Nutrition (Per 12 ounces):

Calories: 98

Carbs: 3 g

ABV: 4%

Lagunitas DayTime IPA is a hop-forward brew under 100 calories and just 4% ABV. Perfect for day parties, backyard cookouts, and everything in between, this low-ABV IPA is for waistline-conscious beer drinkers who appreciate a robust pale ale. The IBU sits at a relatively bitter 30. The IPA boasts notes of orange and grapefruit, eucalyptus, and tropical flavors such as passionfruit and melon that balance the bite.

