8 Best Low-Calorie Cracker Barrel Orders, According to a Dietitian

While stacks of flapjacks and platters of fried chicken (with three sides) doesn't scream low-calorie, don't exactly scream low-calorie, Cracker Barrel's menu does offer some options that can fit into a lower-calorie diet. Whether you're on a weight management journey or just want a meal that doesn't use up a whole day's worth of calories, knowing what to choose before facing the tempting smells and gigantic menu at Cracker Barrel can make a big difference.

Understanding the calorie counts (and other nutrients) in restaurant foods can help you make smarter choices. And just because a dish seems healthy and lower in calories when made at home doesn't mean it will be the same at Cracker Barrel—or any restaurant. In fact, researchers have found that eating lunch or dinner out can add an extra 140 to 158 calories per meal compared to eating a similar meal at home.

To help you keep yourself on track when everyone votes for Cracker Barrel, whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we have the eight best low-calorie Cracker Barrel orders to choose from below! And for more healthy options, don't miss The Best Cracker Barrel Order for Weight Loss.

Grilled Catfish

Nutrition (Per 2 fillets) :

Calories : 260

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber:1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 33 g

For a protein-packed, low-calorie entree, try the Grilled Catfish fillets. Two fillets are only 260 calories as they're grilled (not breaded or fried). Pair them with lower-calorie sides like broccoli (35 calories) and pinto beans (170 calories) for a well-balanced, filling, and satisfying meal.

Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (Per 5-ounce breast) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 29 g

One 5-ounce Smoky Southern Grilled Chicken breast is under 200 calories and has 29 grams of protein to support lean muscle growth and help you feel satiated. Without breading, this entree is low in carbs, with just 3 grams total, and has only 27% of the daily value (DV) of sodium, making it a healthy option all around! Complete your chicken breast meal with a side of hash brown casserole (140 calories) and turnip greens (80 calories).

House Salad

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 10 g

The House Salad with bacon pieces, cheese, cucumber, lettuce, croutons, and tomatoes is a low-calorie order that packs plenty of veggies into one dish. Add a 2-ounce serving of honey mustard dressing for another 120 calories. While the salad provides 10 grams of protein on its own, you can pair it with the grilled catfish or smoky southern grilled chicken breast for a complete, protein-packed, and low-calorie meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Egg Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 21 g

At just under 500 calories, you can get a full, balanced breakfast with the egg sandwich at Cracker Barrel. Featuring two eggs with tomato and mayonnaise on toast, this meal has 21 grams of protein to help you feel full and satisfied. It's also one of the lower sodium options on the breakfast menu, adding just 17% DV to your day. Pair it with fresh fruit for a lower calorie breakfast with the nutrients and protein you need to start your day.

Grilled Chicken Tenders

Nutrition (Per order of 6 tenders) :

Calories : 320

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 57 g

Grilled chicken tenders are a high protein and low carb option that contains just 320 calories. Ordering these instead of the hand-breaded chicken tenders saves you 540 calories and is just as satisfying. Enjoy this meal with country green beans (80 calories) and sweet baby carrots (110 calories).

Meatloaf

Nutrition (Per side serving) :

Calories : 450

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,280 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 31 g

For a hearty dinner that's still lower in calories, try an order of the meatloaf at Cracker Barrel. This classic comfort food is a mixture of ground beef, tomatoes, onion, and green peppers and only 450 calories. However, if you're watching your sodium intake, be mindful that an order of this meatloaf has 56% of your DV of sodium.

Course Ground Grits

Nutrition (Per side serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Course ground grits may not sound incredibly exciting, but if paired with fresh fruit, apples, or egg whites and a little cheese, they're the perfect low-calorie base for your breakfast. With just 70 calories and 15 grams of carbohydrates, these grits are essentially just dried corn, a little salt, and a little margarine.

Iced Latte

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar:0 g)

Protein : 7 g

While black coffee has essentially zero calories, you can dress up your morning drink with an iced latte for only 110 calories. It features a shot of espresso and 2% reduced-fat milk. The hot version is just a little higher in calories at 140, mostly likely because of the added volume without the ice cubes.

