10 Tips for Men To Lose Belly Fat & Keep It Off

Whether you call it a "dad bod" or a "beer belly," every guy hates dealing with dreaded belly fat. Having extra flab around your midsection can not only make fitting into your favorite pants a chore, but it can also be a predictor of future health problems. According to Harvard Health Publishing, visceral fat is associated with a greater amount of total cholesterol and bad cholesterol, insulin resistance, and a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease. But with a healthy combination of diet and exercise, it's possible to turn things around. We're here today with 10 tips for men to lose belly fat and keep it off.

Belly fat is often the area of the body that men struggle with the most. That's why it always comes in handy to have some expert-backed lessons up your sleeve that can help you burn fat in your midsection and build healthy habits that will last you a lifetime.

1. Lift weights.

Strength training is essential for men to get lean. Tools like barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, and even suspension trainers will not only help you burn calories, but they'll also build the muscle underneath the fat so you become more "shredded." Even better, the more muscle you have, the higher your metabolism, which means even more fat loss! For best results, lift weights two to three times per week for 45 to 60 minutes.

2. Eat whole foods.

For fat loss and great health, choose whole foods such as lean meats, grains, fruits, veggies, and more. They'll help keep you full and energized while in a caloric deficit and provide you with the nutrients and vitamins to support your well-being.

Processed and packaged foods contain lots of sugar, artificial ingredients, and refined oils, which sneak in tons of extra calories. Avoid foods that can cause belly fat at all costs, such as white bread, diet soda, fruit juice, canned soup, potato chips, chocolate, pizza, cereal, French fries, ice cream, and frozen coffee drinks.

3. Eat more protein.

To lose fat, you need to lower your calorie intake. As you do, it's critical to eat enough protein to support your muscle growth and repair. Protein will also help keep you fuller for a longer amount of time and can even increase your metabolism.

As a rule of thumb, eat one gram of protein for every pound of body weight. Stick to lean meats, fish, and even vegetarian sources like beans, lentils, etc.

4. Get sufficient sleep.

Sleep is underrated for fat loss. It helps your body recover and enhances your overall health. Many individuals, however, struggle to get good sleep, which can lead to a wide range of health issues, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and depression, as well as a larger waistline.

Every night, aim for eight hours of restful sleep. To improve your sleep quality, stop using electronics an hour before bedtime because their bright lights can affect your circadian rhythm. Also, limit your caffeine in the afternoon and your alcohol at night.

5. Stay hydrated.

Hydration keeps your metabolism at its optimal level and can even promote feelings of fullness, WebMD explains. Drink enough water so that your urine is a very light yellow, which depends on your activity level, climate, and more. Meanwhile, avoid sodas, energy drinks, and sugary coffee beverages, which are loaded with calories and unhealthy additives.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6. Do cardio.

Cardio works wonders for your physique as well as your heart, brain, stress tolerance, and your overall conditioning. It's specifically great for fat loss because it's very low impact and doesn't batter your joints or exhaust you. Do 30 to 45 minutes of steady-state aerobic cardio at least two times a week.

7. Relax.

Stress floods your body with hormones that impair fat loss and physical performance and boosts cravings for junk foods. (Some research even suggests stress is linked to more belly fat.) So take a few minutes each day to unwind. Do a few breathing exercises, meditate, or read a book, and you'll notice a difference immediately.

8. Track everything.

It's hard to make progress if you don't know how many calories you're consuming. For a few days, track every meal, snack, and beverage. The results might shock you. Once you know your caloric intake, you can make adjustments to ensure you're getting the correct amount for healthy, consistent fat loss.

9. Get help.

The truth is, you can't know everything, and there's way too much stuff to filter through. If you're struggling with your fitness, find a great dietician or certified personal trainer to give you the coaching to build the body you want. It's an investment for the rest of your life because the knowledge you gain can save you years of wasted effort as well as add years of enjoyment to your life.

10. Focus on consistency.

None of these tips work if you follow them once or twice a week. For real results, do them (almost) every day. (Thankfully, this is 100% in your control.)

People who have yo-yo results often lose weight too fast and overlook good habits. Instead, aim for slow, steady, and consistent progress, and focus on building the habits that will automatically lead to a lean body and a healthy lifestyle.