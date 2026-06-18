5 Morning Exercises That Restore Knee Strength Faster Than Squats After 60

Achy knees after 60? These five morning moves rebuild the muscles that support them.

Morning is a great time to give your knees a little attention before the day starts piling on steps, stairs, errands, and whatever else ends up on the schedule. A few focused exercises can help your legs feel warmer, steadier, and more ready to move. The goal isn’t to turn breakfast into a full workout. It’s to build strength in the muscles that help support your knees.

Squats are useful, but knee strength needs more than one pattern. Your quads help control bending and standing, your hamstrings support the back of the knee, your glutes keep your hips steady, and your calves help with balance and walking. When those areas get regular work, the knee usually feels more reliable during the movements you use every day.

The way I’d coach this is to focus on control before adding difficulty. Smooth holds, slow reps, and a range you can own will usually do more for knee strength than rushing into deeper squats. These exercises give your legs a blend of stability, strength, hamstring support, step-up power, and side-to-side control, which makes the routine feel more complete than squats alone.

Split Squat ISO Holds

Split squat ISO holds train your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core while teaching your front leg to stay steady. Holding the position keeps tension in the muscles around the knee without requiring you to move through a large range right away. That makes this a strong morning option because your legs get time to build control and confidence in a useful position. The staggered stance also helps each side work independently, which carries over to stairs, walking, and stepping around objects.

Muscles Trained: Quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, core.

How to Do It:

Stand in a split stance with one foot forward and one foot back. Brace your core and keep your torso tall. Lower into a comfortable split squat position. Hold the position while keeping your front foot planted. Press through your front foot to return to standing. Switch sides after each hold.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 15 to 25-second holds per side. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Assisted split squat holds, higher split squat holds, longer ISO holds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Form Tip: Keep your front knee tracking with your toes and your weight centered over your front foot.

Extended Leg Glute Bridge

Extended-leg glute bridges target your glutes and hamstrings while providing additional support to the backs of your knees. Walking your feet farther away from your hips increases the hamstring demand, which helps balance the strength around the knee. This exercise also builds hip strength, and stronger hips can help your knees stay better aligned when you walk, stand, and climb stairs. Hold the top position with purpose and press through your heels to keep the work in your backside.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, core.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Walk your feet farther away from your hips. Brace your core and press through your heels. Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from shoulders to knees. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower your hips with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Standard glute bridges, paused glute bridges, extended bridge holds.

Form Tip: Press through your heels and keep your ribs down as your hips lift.

Tempo Squats

Tempo squats train your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core while giving your knees a controlled way to build strength. Slowing the lowering phase teaches your legs to absorb force, and standing back up with control helps your muscles create steady tension. This makes squats more productive than simply dropping into reps quickly. Use a comfortable range, keep your feet grounded, and make the movement feel smooth from the first rep to the last.

Muscles Trained: Quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, core.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart. Brace your core and keep your chest lifted. Lower into a squat for 3 seconds. Pause briefly at a depth you can control. Drive through your feet to stand tall. Squeeze your glutes at the top.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Use a 3-second lowering phase, a brief pause, and a controlled return to standing. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Chair tempo squats, box tempo squats, goblet tempo squats.

Form Tip: Keep your knees tracking with your toes and press through your whole foot.

Low Box Step-Ups

Low box step-ups train your quads, glutes, calves, and core while building strength through a pattern you use constantly. Stairs, curbs, porches, and uneven ground all ask one leg to drive while the rest of your body stays steady. A low box keeps the movement approachable and lets you focus on smooth control. Step-ups also give your knee useful practice in bending, stabilizing, and extending without requiring a deep squat.

Muscles Trained: Quadriceps, glutes, calves, core.

How to Do It:

Stand facing a low box, step, or sturdy stair. Place your whole foot on the step. Brace your core and keep your chest lifted. Press through your lead foot to stand tall. Step back down with control. Complete all reps, then switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Assisted step-ups, slower step-downs, slightly higher step-ups.

Form Tip: Let your lead leg lift your body, and keep your knee aligned with your toes.

Lateral Lunges

Lateral lunges train your glutes, quads, inner thighs, hamstrings, and core through side-to-side movement. Knee strength works best when your legs can control more than forward and backward patterns. Moving laterally helps your hips and thighs support the knee during weight shifts, turns, and steps across uneven ground. Start with a shorter range, sit back into your hip, and let the movement feel controlled instead of forcing extra depth.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, quadriceps, inner thighs, hamstrings, core.

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet together. Step one foot out to the side. Push your hips back as you bend your stepping knee. Keep your opposite leg straight. Press through your stepping foot to return to standing. Complete all reps, then switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps per side. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Assisted lateral lunges, short-range lateral lunges, alternating lateral lunges.

Form Tip: Sit back into your hip and keep your stepping knee tracking with your toes.

How to Build Stronger Knees in the Morning

A good morning knee routine should leave your legs feeling more prepared, not drained. You’re training the muscles around the knee to hold, lower, press, step, and shift with control. Keep the movements smooth, choose ranges that feel solid, and let consistency do the heavy lifting.

Start with control: ISO holds and tempo reps help your legs build strength without rushing. Clean positions make every set more useful.

ISO holds and tempo reps help your legs build strength without rushing. Clean positions make every set more useful. Train the front and back of the leg: Tempo squats and step-ups build quad strength, while extended-leg glute bridges target the glutes and hamstrings.

Tempo squats and step-ups build quad strength, while extended-leg glute bridges target the glutes and hamstrings. Practice one-leg strength: Split squat holds and step-ups give each leg focused work. Better control on each side supports stairs, walking, and balance.

Split squat holds and step-ups give each leg focused work. Better control on each side supports stairs, walking, and balance. Include side-to-side movement: Lateral lunges strengthen the hips and thighs in the direction that daily life often demands.

Lateral lunges strengthen the hips and thighs in the direction that daily life often demands. Progress gradually: Add a few seconds to holds, slow the tempo, increase reps, or use light weight once the exercises feel smooth.

Give your knees a steady dose of smart strength work in the morning, and the payoff can show up throughout the day. Stronger quads, glutes, hamstrings, hips, and calves help each step feel more supported and controlled.

References

Maeneja R, Ferreira IS, Silva CR, Abreu AM. Cognitive Benefits of Exercise: Is There a Time-of-Day Effect? Healthcare (Basel). 2022 Sep 14;10(9):1766. doi: 10.3390/healthcare10091766. PMID: 36141378; PMCID: PMC9498776.