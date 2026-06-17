5 Classic Ab Exercises That Shrink Your Belly Fast After 55

Melt unwanted belly fat with these classic moves for your abs.

As most people age, they love to see certain things grow. You know, like their retirement account, free time to spend with friends and loved ones, and their family. Unfortunately, your belly quite possibly thinks it’s on that list, too. Between hormonal changes, muscle loss, and potentially less physical activity, this area of the body tends to put on extra weight.

We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist, who has almost two decades of experience in the wellness space, and who’s here to help with five classic ab exercises that can help shrink your belly after 55.

“First, it’s important to note that no ab exercise can directly ‘shrink belly fat,’ because spot reduction isn’t physiologically possible. However, certain classic core exercises can strengthen the abdominal muscles, improve posture, and enhance the appearance and function of the midsection,” explains Canham. “I chose these exercises because they train both the superficial abdominal muscles and the deeper stabilizing muscles that support posture, balance, and spinal health. They also tend to be more joint-friendly and sustainable for adults over 55 than high-volume sit-up routines.”

Modified Crunches

“Modified crunches strengthen the rectus abdominis while placing less strain on the neck and lower back than traditional crunches,” Canham tells us.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Lightly place your hands at the back of your head. Brace your core and press your lower back into the mat. Take a deep breath in. As you exhale, lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the floor. Draw your ribcage toward your hips as you crunch up. Use control to lower. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Bent-Knee Leg Raises

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“Bent-knee leg raises target the lower portion of the abdominal wall and improve core control,” Canham explains.

Lie flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Place your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Brace your core and press your lower back into the mat. Lift your feet so your knees are bent to 90 degrees. Keep your knees bent as you gradually lift your thighs toward your chest. Hold briefly at the top before lowering. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Dead Bug

“Dead bugs strengthen the deep core stabilizers while protecting the spine,” Canham notes.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees lifted in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg, counting to 3 seconds. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Bird-Dog

“Bird-dogs build core stability, posture, and coordination,” Canham explains.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Forearm Plank

“Forearm planks strengthen the entire core—including the transverse abdominis, obliques, and spinal stabilizers—in one movement,” Canham notes.