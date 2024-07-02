With summer upon us, many people are looking to blast unwanted belly fat in time for beach season and sunny weather. Fortunately, achieving a sculpted midsection doesn't mean spending hours in the gym or doing countless crunches. In fact, you can reach your flat belly fitness goals without any equipment at all. We consulted with an expert who breaks down the easiest no-equipment barre workout to melt belly fat.

Barre workouts are a type of lower-body exercise drawing inspiration from ballet, Pilates, and yoga. They provide a low-impact way to strengthen and tone your body while focusing on flexibility and balance. We had the privilege of speaking with Nadia Murdock, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares the easiest no-equipment barre workout, providing an excellent option for those looking to shed pounds and sculpt their abs without the need for a gym or expensive equipment.

One key benefit of barre workouts is their ability to engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, helping torch calories while boosting core strength and stability. The precise, controlled movements in barre exercises are designed to challenge your muscles and increase endurance. Over time, consistently practicing barre can lead to a leaner, more defined physique, resulting in better body composition. Regardless of where you're at on your fitness journey, this no-equipment barre workout can be adapted to suit your needs.

Before you dive into the workout, Murdock recommends warming up first. "Warming up your body will help prevent injury, prepare your mind, and help you get the most out of your workout. You can easily warm up with a light walk, jog, or pelvic tilts," she tells us.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Now, let's explore the easiest no-equipment barre workout, according to Murdock.

Alternating Leg Drops

Activating your core with this stellar exercise can significantly strengthen your abs while enhancing flexibility, helping melt away belly fat.

"Begin lying on your back with your legs straight up toward the ceiling," Murdock instructs. "Make sure the small of your back is flat on the mat and your arms are by your sides. Slowly lower your right leg as you exhale and maintain a rooted position on the mat. Bring your leg down to the point it's hovering over the floor while keeping your other leg straight up in the air. With a strong movement, bring the right leg back up to meet the left and repeat on the other side."

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps before moving on to the next exercise.

Plank Twists

Adding plank twists to your workout routine can target your oblique muscles and boost your core stability.

Murdock instructs, "Get into a plank position on your hands while keeping your butt down and your body in a straight line. Ensure your shoulders are aligned with your hands to achieve proper form. While bending your elbows, take your opposite knee to elbow, alternating on each side."

Do three sets of six to eight reps per side.

Russian Twists

Russian twists are a dynamic core movement that engages your entire abdominal region.

"Sit with your knees bent in front of you," says Murdock. "While you keep your feet flexed and your heels rooted into the mat, hold your hands at your chest or straight out in front of you. Slowly lean your torso back until you feel your abdominal muscles begin to engage (this will vary from person to person). Slowly twist your torso from right to left, making one rep."

Complete three sets of 12 to 16 reps per side.

Alternating Leg Kicks

If you want to challenge your core and lower body to shrink your waistline, try incorporating alternating leg kicks into your workout.

Murdock tells us, "You can perform this free-standing or using a wall or chair for support. Standing straight up, exhale and raise one leg, kicking it out in front of you without allowing your torso to change its angle or body to rotate. The arm on the side the leg is kicking will either be straight up or out in front of you. The other arm on the side of the supporting leg will hold either the chair or be placed on the wall. Inhale while returning your leg to the starting position."

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per leg.

Mountain Climbers

"This barre move is an excellent way to weave in some cardio and endurance work while working your core," Murdock explains. "First, get into a plank position. Keep your head aligned with your spine, and avoid tucking your chin into your chest. Start by pulling your right knee into your chest as far as possible. Then, switch by pulling in the opposite leg. While pulling one knee in, bring the other knee out. Repeat this and start to add speed as your endurance improves. Keep your hips down and monitor your breath by exhaling with each leg change."

Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 reps per side.