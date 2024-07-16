The Best Fitness Gear & Gadgets You Can Score on Prime Day

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

It's no secret that Amazon Prime Day is a prime day to score some serious deals and steals. For 2024, this major annual event spans two days, July 16 and 17. If you're in the market to upgrade your at-home gym setup or fitness accessories for a next-level workout, we've taken the hard work out of it by rounding up some of the best fitness deals we could find for Prime Day.

From smart watches to AirPods to adjustable dumbbells, Prime Day is the time to revamp your fitness lifestyle with prices that will merely give your credit card a low-impact workout. And for more deals, peruse the offerings over on Amazon.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch4

Every workout enthusiast needs this smartwatch on deck to keep track of their fitness, health, sleep, and running stats. The Galaxy Watch4 from SAMSUNG is sleek and trendy and will help you stay on top of your body mass index (BMI) and so much more. Runners can even take advantage of the advanced running coaching feature by tuning into their VO2 Max.

No phone at the gym? No problem! Stay connected with your SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch4 for texts, calls, and notifications.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Another fitness essential for at-home, outdoor, or gym workouts is the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which is Amazon's "Overall Pick." Pop them in and seamlessly tune into a juicy audiobook, pump-up workout playlist, or your favorite podcast.

Reviewers specifically love this particular set's sound quality, connectivity, battery life, and comfort. The noise cancellation feature is a major plus as well!

Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw

Hydrating before, during, and after your workout is a must. This 34-ounce water bottle will get you through your workout and beyond—and it's BPA-free. No matter how hot it is at the gym or outdoors, rest assured that your water or beverage of choice will stay icy cold due to this bottle's double-wall insulation, providing you with the refreshment you need after sweating it out.

NordicTrack T Series 5 Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership

Treadmills are a must-have for cardio days. Whether it's too humid in the summer or too chilly and icy in the winter, you never have to take a break when it comes to your walks, jogs, or runs! Consider the NordicTrack T Series 5 Treadmill your no-excuse plan for keeping up with your cardio fitness. Plus, the folding feature makes this piece of workout equipment seamless to store when it's not in use.

Your purchase comes complete with a 30-day iFIT membership, so you can set your machine to mirror your trainer's terrain and pace. At 20% off, you can't beat this steal!

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper

Mini stair steppers are so in right now—and for good reason. They help keep your bones, joints, and muscles strong and healthy. The Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper is perfect for your at-home regimen. The removable resistance bands will turn your cardio session into a full-body workout. Plus, the quiet hydraulic drive system makes for a seamlessly smooth stepping experience.

PowerBlock Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells

What's a home gym without adjustable dumbbells? Prime Day is the time to stock up on whatever weights you need, and this set from PowerBlock fits the bill. They're compact and easy to transport if you want to take your workout outside in the nice weather. Plus, they include a range of five to 50 pounds per dumbbell.

UREVO Walking Pad

Kill two birds with one stone during your workday and get in some steps! This walking pad by UREVO is easily stored under your desk so you can soak up the benefits of cardio before you even get to the gym. The motor is quiet so it won't disturb you while you're working, in meetings, or taking calls. In addition, the unit can be stored away seamlessly when not in use.

CAP Barbell Comfort Grip Handles

This set is ideal for lifters who work with five to 25-pound weights. It comes complete with a vertical storage rack and five, 10, 15, 20, and 25-pound coated hex dumbbells with ergonomic grip chromed handles. Reviewers favor the stand for easy storage and the high quality of the dumbbells—and you might, too!

Franklin Sports Store Outdoor Pickleballs

Pickleball is all the rage right now as a great way to stay active, strong, and fit. Take advantage of this year's Prime Day offer and stock up on an essential supply of official USA Pickleball-approved balls, and be ready for your next match. These balls are durable and highly rated by customers for color fading and visibility. Each package includes 100 yellow pickleballs.

CAP Barbell Rubber Olympic Bumper Plates

Calling all weightlifters! There's no better time than now to spruce up your weight plates, whether you're starting from scratch or adding on. This purchase comes with two 10-pound bumper weight plates for Olympic barbells. Order as many as you need in order to achieve your muscle-building goals.

CAP Barbell Olympic Bar

If your fitness setup is in need of a barbell, consider this CAP Barbell Olympic Bar. It is constructed with solid cold rolled steel and chrome finish. It's a perfect complement to the weight plates and will be an amazing piece for your powerlifting and Olympic lifting regimen.

FLYBIRD Weight Bench

What makes this FLYBIRD weight bench ultra-appealing is that it's foldable, easy to carry and store, and doesn't require assembly. It's extremely durable, with a weight capacity of 800 pounds. The seat and backrest are made of pu leather, and the soft foam padding will make every lifting session comfortable.

Peloton Guide AI-Powered Personal Strength Training Device For Your TV

Peloton isn't just bikes and treadmills! You may love the brand's AI-powered Personal Strength Training Device you can connect to your TV in the comfort of your own home.

The Peloton Guide essentially acts as your own personal trainer. It will keep track of your reps and the weight you lift, help you establish goals, and assist you in your strength-building journey. You can select from more than 500 "movement tracker-enabled" classes.

Note that a Guide Membership is sold separately in order to access this cool feature at home.

Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Yoga Mat

The Amazon Basics 1/2-inch thick exercise yoga mat, with shock absorption and padded support, will let you namaste in comfort. It's 74 inches long and simple to roll up and carry. This item is available in black, blue, and pink.

Under Armour Unisex-Adult Hustle 6.0 Backpack

Every gym-goer needs a staple bag to store all their essentials when going to and from the gym and workout classes. Enter the Under Armour Unisex-Adult Hustle 6.0 Backpack, which will take you from grabbing smoothies or brunch to the gym to even the tennis or pickleball court. Rest assured, your clothes and shoes will have a safe and cozy spot.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reebok Women's Nano X3 Training Shoes

Reebok combines the ultimate training and running shoe in the brand's Nano X3. The shoes feature Reebok's "Lift and Run Chassis system" that makes every push-off for runs smooth and seamless. They're also durable enough to get you through intense training sessions. Reviewers specifically love them for CrossFit, bootcamp classes, and lifting weights.

Champion Sports Rhino ProMax Elite

Switch up your workout equipment while boosting your cardio and core strength with the Rhino ProMax slamball from Champion Sports. This isn't your typical medicine ball; the 10-pound Rhino ProMax Elite was made to endure "extreme surface contact" to withstand all the throws and slams your fitness routine calls for.

adidas Women's Ultraboost 23 Sneaker

If you're a runner, you'll want to check out this sneaker deal from adidas to boost your stride. The Women's Ultraboost 23 Sneaker provides the comfortable cushioning and support you need to improve your overall movement, which are two top highlights Amazon reviewers rave about. One reviewer compares this pair of shoes to "running on a cloud."

THE GYM PEOPLE Womens' Half Zip Pullover

This cozy half-zip fleece pullover by THE GYM PEOPLE is a major snag—a whopping 36% off! It's cozy enough for outdoor workouts or runs on chillier days or for getting to and from the gym. It's cropped to the perfect length and features thumbholes so your arms will stay warm and protected from the wind. The kangaroo pockets are an added bonus—the perfect place to store any essentials.

BALEAF Men's Sun Protection Shirt

BALEAF Men's Sun Protection Shirt is a #1 best-seller on Amazon for men's rash guard shirts. Whether performing an outdoor workout, hiking, or swimming, this lightweight, long-sleeved tee, with its UPF 50+ fabric, will protect your skin from harmful UVA/UVB sun rays. The relaxed fit makes it extra comfortable and easy to move in. In addition, the shirt's fabric is sweat-wicking and dries up quickly.

Real Essentials 5 Pack: Men's Short Sleeve Dry Fit Active Crew Neck T-Shirt

This five-pack comes complete with the essentials: a variety of men's short-sleeved active tees for a deal that's 45% off. Every guy needs a few staple tees in his workout wardrobe, and this purchase will deliver exactly that. Whether you're heading out for a run, lifting weights at the gym, cycling, or hiking, these shirts were made to aid performance with their breathable, sweat-wicking fabric. Plus, customers say they're ultra-comfortable.

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Capri Yoga Pants with Pockets

If your workout bottoms are in need of an upgrade, take advantage of this Prime Day deal for high-waist capri leggings by THE GYM PEOPLE. They'll take you to yoga classes and beyond. Many Amazon reviewers love the pockets, high waist, overall fit, and comfort of this pair, with one reviewer dubbing them "the best yoga pants."