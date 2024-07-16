The Best Kitchen & Cooking Deals You Can Score on Prime Day

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here! That means you can score major savings on thousands of items, including excellent discounts on kitchen tools, cooking essentials, and entertaining must-haves. This year, Prime Day runs for two days, July 16 and 17, and whether you're a bona fide home chef or just need a new blender, you'll want to grab these deals while you can.

Premium brands like Vitamix, Le Creuset, SodaStream, and Keurig will be offering steep discounts, and many will sell out quickly. That's why we've saved you some time by identifying an assortment of the best items on offer—from cast iron cookware to professional-grade kitchen knives to super fun martini glasses.

Read on to learn what our editors are adding to their carts this Prime Day, and if you're looking for something specific, head over to Amazon to shop all the deals.

Note: Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Vitamix Slate A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Vitamix blenders are beloved for a reason. They're built to last up to 10 times longer than the average blender, which is one reason why they're also famously expensive. But on Prime Day, you can score this sleek professional-grade precision blender for significantly less than the list price of $549.95. Variable speed control and pulse settings give you total control over texture, meaning you can seamlessly transition from purees and smoothies to a chunky sauce or soup, all in one sleek countertop device.

COSORI Air Fryer TurboBlaze 6 Quart Compact Airfryer

This 9-in-1 COSORI air fryer may look basic, but it packs a punch. In addition to air frying, use it to roast, bake, broil, dehydrate, and reheat. You can even use it to cook frozen foods without defrosting first. The 6-quart capacity means it's large enough to cook meals for your whole family—think, 2.5 pounds of fries, 14 chicken wings, or an 8.5" pizza—but the compact design won't take over your counter space. You'll get crispy, juicy results every time while enjoying the fried foods you love, but with 95% less oil. And if you're looking for meal inspiration, you'll find hundreds of ideas with nutrition information in the COSORI app. Save 29% off the list price of $119.99 on Prime Day.

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Handle 9" Skillet

At nearly 50% off the list price of $175, you won't want to miss this incredible deal on Le Creuset's Classic Cast Iron Handle 9" Skillet, available in Cerise, Sea Salt, Flame, and White colorways. This is a fantastic way to own a product from a respected brand known for its high-quality goods at an affordable entry point. This cast iron skillet has a beautiful enamel finish that ensures durability and easy cleaning. Perfect for sautéing, frying, and searing, it heats evenly and retains heat well, offering a natural alternative to non-stick Teflon pans. This is a pan you'll use for decades to come.

MEATER Plus

The guessing game of whether your meat is fully cooked will end when you get the MEATER Plus wireless meat thermometer. This Bluetooth-enabled probe works by inserting it into the thickest part of your protein and then connecting it to a free app on your phone. Set your target temperature for doneness, and the app will walk you through each stage of the cooking process. It shows you the meat's internal temperature, the grill or oven's ambient temperature, and the estimated cook time remaining, providing you with all the information you need to achieve perfect results every time. Get this handy gadget for 34% off the original price of $99.95.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Gone are the days of stirring a pot on the stove for six hours just to get the perfect Sunday sauce or winter chili. This pressure cooker from Instant Pot cuts cooking time dramatically without sacrificing taste. If you prefer to cook low and slow, it also doubles as a slow cooker (not to mention a rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sautee pan, and food warmer, just to name a few). Customizable smart programs enable you to make ribs, soups, chicken, desserts, and more with the touch of a button. Grab it during Prime Day for more than 40% off the list price of $129.99.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Sick of single-use cans and bottles piling up? Enter the SodaStream, which delivers fresh, bubbly, sparkling water at the push of a button. Compatible with all SodaStream flavors (including actual soda, not just seltzers), you can make virtually any carbonated drink in under a minute. The reusable bottles can be placed in the fridge so you always have a fizzy beverage on hand. In addition to the machine, this set comes with two dishwasher-safe bottles, two Co2 cartridges, and two Bubly-brand drops flavors to get you started. Snag it for 50% off the list price of $199.99 during Prime Day.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer is perfect for bakers who don't have the counter or storage space for a classic stand mixer. This lighter, more compact mixer weighs just 14.3 pounds compared to the 22 pounds of the Classic Series, making it easier to move around your kitchen. Despite its smaller size, it can still mix up to 5 dozen cookies in a single batch. Plus, it's compatible with all the classic KitchenAid attachments, like the pasta maker and meat grinder. Get it for more than 20% off the list price of $379.99 when you shop during Prime Day. (KitchenAid's Artisan 5 Quart Stand Mixer will also be on sale.)

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder

You can get one of our 10 Best Protein Powders For Weight Loss, Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, at a steal during Prime Day. This high-quality plant-based protein powder is made with pea protein and brown rice protein. It contains 6 grams of fiber, which is 21% of your daily value, and it provides 35% of your daily iron requirements. Unlike some vegetarian protein powders, we love that Orgain easily blends into recipes without a grainy texture.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

Devotees of Keurig's K-Cup coffee makers won't want to miss the chance to score the brand's popular single-cup brewer at almost half off the list price of $89.99. This handy little device brews in three sizes (8, 10, or 12 ounces), and the reservoir can hold up to four cups of water, so there's no need to refill it between every use. Just pop in the K-Cup of your choice, press a button, and voila. This model comes in black, mint, and warm stone (pictured), and the removable drip tray means you can even stick your to-go mug in there for the perfect cup of Joe on the go without the fuss of coffee grinds and drip machines.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set

Now's your chance to score a brand-new 14-piece non-stick titanium cookware set from T-fal for 31% off the list price of $179.99. This set comes with three frying pans of varying sizes, a square griddle, three saucepans, a 5-quart Dutch oven (with lid), and a steamer insert with handles. Each piece is equipped with a heat indicator light that turns red when the surface is hot, easy-to-grip silicone handles, and vented tempered glass lids, and all are made to withstand temperatures of up to 400 degrees (350 with lids). Time for a kitchen upgrade!

Brita Everyday Elite Water Filter Pitcher

Save the planet and your wallet by skipping bottled water and investing in this BPA-free water pitcher from Brita. It holds 10 cups of water but has such a slim profile it will barely take up any space in your fridge. A filter indicator light lets you know when it's time to change out the filter (typically about twice a year). Score it for 25% off the list price of $53.79.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Traeger Pro 575

Traeger's most popular (and great entry-level) model is 20% off during Prime Day. Offering 575 square inches of cooking space, the Traeger Pro 575 is a game-changer for anyone looking to get into smoking. This grill is incredibly versatile, allowing you to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on one appliance. It gives proteins and veggies the authentic wood-fired taste Traeger is known for, and the "WiFIRE" technology lets you control your grill from anywhere using the Traeger app. Plus, the built-in meat probe ensures perfect results every time.

Other top-selling models are also 20% off, like the Tailgater (now $383.99, originally $479.99) and Ranger (now $359.96, originally $449.95).

WÜSTHOF Gourmet 16-Piece Knife Block Set

A go-to brand for chefs and home cooks all over the world, German-made Wüsthof knives are known for their top-quality steel blades that are built to last. This 16-piece set, which comes in a sturdy Acacia knife block, includes every piece of culinary cutting and chopping equipment you'll ever need—from a classic chef's knife to precision knives for trimming, paring, and peeling. At 40% off the list price of $495 on Prime Day, this is one deal you'll want to jump on.

Krups Breakfast Set Stainless Steel Waffle Maker

There's just something special about light and fluffy homemade waffles on a Sunday morning. On Prime Day, you can score almost 40% off this four-slice stainless steel waffle maker from Krups, which offers five browning levels and removable plates for easy cleaning. The extra deep pockets deliver thick, Belgian-style waffles with plenty of room for add-ons like berries. Indicator lights make it easy to know when to add the batter, and an audible beep alerts you when your waffles are done. The unit is also dishwasher safe and designed for easy storage.

Lodge 7.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid

Among the most versatile tools in any home chef's kitchen, a cast iron Dutch oven is a must for any home chef. This one from Lodge, which is more than 15% off on Prime Day, does it all: Marinate, cook, bake, refrigerate, and serve without transferring anything in between steps. It comes in 15+ different colorways, but we're partial to Lagoon (pictured). You can broil, bake, braise, and roast to your heart's content, as the pot can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees.

Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker

The prospect of making fresh pasta on a busy weeknight sounds downright crazy, but it's completely possible (simple, even) with Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker. Forget kneading, rolling out, and cutting the dough by hand. Instead, load the machine with ingredients and watch it knead and extrude everything from spaghetti and angel hair pasta to penne—in mere minutes. Score more than 30% off the original price of $279.95 when you buy it on Prime Day.

Rubbermaid Brilliance 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set

If there's one thing we never seem to have enough of, it's food storage containers that don't just fall apart after one dishwasher cycle. This 14-piece set (plus three scoopers) from Rubbermaid is so nice that you'll want to display all your dry goods on your countertops instead of hiding them in the pantry. Each piece is made from crystal-clear BPA-free plastic with airtight lids to guarantee maximum freshness. Grab these for 25% off while you can!

Mikasa 5060761 Harmony 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

If you're in need of a cutlery refresh, Mikasa has you covered this Prime Day with this 65-piece stainless steel flatware set, which includes full dinner service for 12 (dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon), as well as five additional serving utensils (tablespoon, pierced tablespoon, cold meat fork, butter serving knife, and sugar spoon). These are dishwasher safe and offer a modern, clean silhouette that adds style to every tablescape. And at 68% off the list price of $299.99, this one's an absolute steal.

John Boos Boos Block Maple Wood Cutting Board, 20" x 15"

Founded in 1887, John Boos has a long history of making quality, American-made products, and this cutting board is no exception. Wood cutting boards are not only more durable but also safer compared to plastic, as they naturally resist bacteria. We love the juice groove, which catches all the juices when carving meats, helps keep your countertops clean, and saves all that flavor. Snag it for 24% off the list price of $169.99, or choose a different one; all John Boos products are at least 15% off during Prime Day.

Mikasa Cheers Martini Glasses

In case you missed it, martinis are having a moment—and now you can replicate all the class and swagger that comes with your favorite cocktail order without having to go to a bar. This fun and elegant set from Mikasa includes four oversized martini glasses that feature unique, precision-etched patterns (so no one can steal your drink!), and as an added bonus, they're dishwasher safe. Grab them at 40% off while they last!

Toshiba Japanese Rice Cooker

If you like everything about rice except cooking it, Toshiba's large rice cooker is for you. It can hold up to 6 cups (or 12 cups cooked) of rice—be it white, brown, mixed, or multigrain—and even has settings for porridge steel-cut oats, stew, and various steaming functions, thanks to the steamer basket. Equipped with Fuzzy Logic technology, this device can sense the moisture content and adjust its temperature and cooktimes automatically, taking all the guesswork out of rice prep. Nab it now for 20% off the list price of $149.99.

SMEG Retro Stovetop Whistling Kettle

A statement kettle is like decor for your stovetop, and SMEG delivers with this adorable, old-school whistling kettle. It's large enough to hold 2.4 quarts of water and boasts an ergonomic non-slip handle, a thick base for even heating, and an easy-open flip-up spout for smooth pouring. And at almost half off the list price of $190, you can spruce up your teatime on a budget.

Cuisinart SOHO Collection 2-Slice Toaster

Stainless steel toasters feel a little passe in 2024. Consider upgrading to this sleek, compact Cuisinart toaster, which has seven toasting levels (including defrost, reheat, and bagel settings), and can be yours for 37% off the list price of $39.95 when you shop on Prime Day.

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine

Make fresh, homemade bread in a flash with Hamilton Beach's digital, programmable at-home bread maker. It's as easy as adding the ingredients, selecting the cycle, and pressing start. With 12 settings like basic, French, gluten-free, whole grain, dough, and more, you may never go back to store-bought bread again. Loaves can range from 1 to 2 pounds, with three crust settings. It comes with several handy tools, including a non-stick bread pan, kneading paddle, and measuring cup, and the components are dishwasher safe. Get it for 33% off the original price of $89.99.