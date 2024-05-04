I Tried 12 Ready-to-Drink Margaritas & The Best Tasted Like Summer

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's really no wonder that the late singer Jimmy Buffet chose to claim the margarita as his signature drink. Typically a simple combination of tequila, triple sec, and lime juice, the margarita is widely beloved for its refreshing, tangy, slightly sweet, and boozy flavors. And according to data from the consumer researcher NielsinIQ, the margarita was the best-selling cocktail of 2023.

There are countless recipes out there nowadays for members of the 21+ crowd looking to craft their own margaritas at home. However, many beverage companies have also created ready-to-drink versions of the cocktail for those who'd rather skip the extra effort. Because it's just a couple of days out now from Cinco de Mayo—a holiday when many choose to partake in margaritas—I recently set out to find the absolute best ready-to-drink margarita by sampling every brand I could find in my area: Jose Cuervo, Ritas, Flying Embers, 1800, Chi-Chis, Cayman Jack, Coppa Cocktails, Southern Tier, Two Chicks, Cutwater, On The Rocks, and Rancho La Gloria.

My favorite kinds of margaritas are refreshing, flavorful, heavy on the lime, not too sweet, and boozy enough to give me a pleasant nose-burning sensation. So I judged each brand with these criteria in mind and then ranked them accordingly. Read on for my thoughts on each ready-to-drink margarita, starting with my least favorite and ending with my top pick!

Ritas Lime-A-Rita

Ritas Lime-A-Rita is a sparkling malt beverage with the flavors of lime. A 25-ounce can cost me $3.49.

The look: The deep yellow-ish color and high levels of carbonation in this beverage reminded me more of Mountain Dew than a classic margarita.

The taste: Watery and weak, especially in comparison to some of the flavor-packed margs I tried for this experiment. The lime flavor was detectable and pleasant, and the drink itself wasn't overly sweet, thankfully. However, it didn't taste of tequila at all or give me the boozy, nose-burning punch I wanted.

It's a decently enjoyable, refreshing drink—and pretty affordable to boot. However, this just didn't feel like a legitimate margarita to me.

Flying Embers Margarita

Flying Embers' Classic Lime Margarita is a sparkling beverage with real agave nectar and real fruit juice. It's also organic, aged in tequila barrels, and contains no sugar or artificial sweeteners. A 19.2-ounce can cost me $3.49.

The look: This product had a slight yellow tint that wasn't quite as deep as the Ritas Lime-A-Rita. It was also heavily carbonated.

The taste: Sort of perplexing. On the one hand, the tequila and lime flavors were strong and enjoyable and the booze levels were potent enough to give me that warming, nose-burning sensation I want in a margarita. However, the lack of any sweetness made it taste more like a flavored sparkling water or a tequila soda than a margarita. I could see myself really enjoying this drink when I'm craving something light and refreshing to sip on. However, if you're looking for a classic, straightforward margarita, Flying Embers isn't the brand to go for.

Cayman Jack Margarita

Cayman Jack's ready-to-drink Margarita is a sparkling malt beverage with lime juice and agave nectar. These drinks aren't sold individually, so I grabbed a six-pack of 12-ounce bottles for $11.99.

The look: Lightly carbonated, this Cayman Jack cocktail had a sort of milky, clear hue that looked more natural than the yellow-tinted varieties.

The taste: If there's one way to describe the flavor of a Cayman Jack Margarita, it would be "potent." It's extremely sweet and sour in a way that makes it almost taste candy-like. I can see myself having a hard time drinking a lot of it for those reasons. This was also the least boozy brand I tried (a mere 5.8% alcohol by volume) and there was no tequila flavor to be found. The taste isn't bad, per se, but there are much better ready-to-drink margaritas out there.

Rancho La Gloria Margarita

Rancho La Gloria's Margarita is a wine cocktail made with real lime juice. A 1.5-liter bottle cost me $14.99.

The look: Unlike the lower-scoring brands, this bottled cocktail didn't have any carbonation. It also boasted a light yellow tint that gave it a strong resemblance to lemonade.

The taste: Sampling the Rancho La Gloria brand left me with mixed feelings. It's an intensely boozy drink (13.9% alcohol by volume) that wasn't too sweet and left me with a pleasant warming sensation in my nose and throat after a couple sips. However, it doesn't have any tequila flavor, which I think is essential in any beverage that calls itself a "margarita." There was also a bitter, slightly chemically taste in the background that I found pretty unpleasant.

Chi-Chis Original Margarita

Chi-Chis Original Margarita is a "wine cocktail" with lime flavor. An 187-milliliter bottle—the smallest one available as my local liquor store—cost me $1.99.

The look: This was one of the more vibrantly colored cocktails from the batch, with a deeper yellow-green hue and no carbonation.

The taste: The Chi-Chis-brand margarita suffered from some of the same issues as the Cayman Jack version. The drink was intensely sweet, sour, and cloying in a way that I found a bit off-puting. However, it rose above Cayman Jack in this ranking because the booze levels (10% alcohol by volume) were much stronger and it had a nice smoky, earthy tequila flavor in the background. It wasn't without its flaws, but it was definitely closer to what I was looking for compared to the lower-ranking options.

Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita

Jose Cuervo's Classic Margarita is just as advertised: a classic mix of tequila and triple sec. A 1.75-liter bottle cost me $19.99.

The look: Lacking any carbonation, this option had a pale yellow color comparable to the Rancho La Gloria brand.

The taste: Jose Cuervo's ready-to-drink margarita isn't perfect, but it's still a nicely-balanced and enjoyable cocktail. The booze levels (9.95% alcohol by volume) were strong without being overpowering. I didn't get the fresh and natural lime flavor that I got in some of the other brands, but it was still pleasantly tangy and citrusy. And best of all, Jose Cuervo's flavor was more tequila-forward than most of its lower-ranking peers. Which only makes sense: Cuervo is first and foremost a tequila brand, after all. My main complaint is that it was a bit too sweet. However, it wasn't nearly as cloying as some of the others.

1800 Ultimate Margarita

1800's Ultimate Margarita is made from tequila, triple sec liqueur, and lime extract. A sizable bottle of the cocktail cost me $19.99. The number of ounces wasn't listed on the packaging, but it was close in size to the 1.5-liter Rancha La Gloria.

The look: This 1800 beverage looked very similar to the other bottled margarita varieties—light yellow in color with no carbonation.

The taste: Virtually indistinguishable from Jose Cuervo's ready-to-drink margarita. This version featured the same amount of booze (9.95% alcohol by volume), good tequila flavor, and some enjoyable citrusy notes. However, 1800 was a slight improvement over Jose Cuervo because the sweetness levels are slightly toned down. Overall, this is a super sippable and enjoyable beverage.

Two Chicks Sparkling Citrus Margarita

Two Chicks' Sparkling Citrus Margarita is a sparkling beverage made with tequila and lemon and lime flavors. A pack of four 12-ounce cans cost me $13.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This was the most heavily carbonated ready-to-drink margarita I tried and the lightest in color. It looked closer to sparkling water than a legitimate margarita.

The taste: I was worried the Two Chicks margarita wouldn't have much flavor because of its watery appearance. However, my fears turned out to be unfounded. It wasn't quite as tequila-forward or as boozy as I would have liked with just 5% alcohol by volume, but the flavor was tasty and citrusy. Coupled with the fact that it wasn't too sweet, this turned out to be a super refreshing and enjoyable canned margarita.

Southern Tier Lime Agave Margarita

Southern Tier's Lime Agave Margarita is made from blanco agave spirits, lime juice, soda water, and lime and orange flavors. A pack of four 355-milliliter cans cost me $13.99.

The look: Another carbonated option, this Southern Tier beverage offered a gentle yellow tint.

The taste: Clean, super citrusy, and slightly sweet. Southern Tier's margarita didn't have the cloying, candy-like quality that I disliked in some of the other brands. It was also very refreshing thanks to the carbonation and lime and orange flavors. It rose above Two Chicks because the alcohol levels are stronger and it has more of a traditional margarita taste. However, I could have used a little more booze in this drink.

Cutwater Lime Margarita

Cutwater's Lime Margarita is made with tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. A pack of four 12-ounce cans cost me $13.99.

The look: Cutwater's margarita was another carbonated option, though it wasn't nearly as bubbly as the Ritas or Two Chicks brands. The color of the drink was pale and clear.

The taste: I've been a big fan of Cutwater's Vodka Mules for some time, so it wasn't a huge surprise that the brand's canned margarita was one of the best in this taste test. There's a great balance of smoky, warming tequila flavor and tart lime with a welcome touch of sweetness to balance it out. I also loved that it was one of the boozier options with 12.5% alcohol by volume. In terms of canned margaritas, I don't think you can do much better. However, two brands stood out a little more than this one.

Coppa Cocktails Margarita

Coppa Cocktails' Margarita is made with tequila, liqueur, and lime. A 750-milliliter bottle cost me $17.99.

The look: Out of all the margaritas I tried, this option would probably be the most easily mistaken for water. The liquid was slightly cloudy but pretty clear for the most part.

The taste: While this was one of the pricier ready-to-drink margs I tried, the quality seemed far higher than many of the more affordable versions. It was one of the booziest contenders with 15% alcohol by volume, which created a pleasant warming sensation with every sip. It was also super lime-y and had a distinct smoky tequila flavor. I honestly couldn't find any fault with the Coppa Cocktails brand, but one blew me away just a little more due to its elevated alcohol levels and sharper taste.

On The Rocks Margarita

On The Rocks' light-colored Margarita consists of tequila, triple sec, and tart lime flavor. A 375-milliliter bottle cost me $12.99.

The look: This cocktail had the same type of milky, pale hue as the Cayman Jack margarita, but without the light carbonation.

The taste: This bottled margarita isn't for the faint of heart. The flavor was sharp, super tangy, and deliciously smoky in a way that stung my nose. It was also the booziest contender in the taste test by far with 20% alcohol by volume. While I'm admittedly no margarita expert, this felt like the most authentic and straightforward ready-to-drink version of the iconic cocktail. I probably wouldn't even be able to tell it came from a store-bought bottle if I was served a glass of this at a restaurant. So, if you like your margaritas strong and flavorful but don't want to go through the effort of making it yourself, On The Rocks is undoubtedly the way to go. I can already see myself sipping this superior brand all summer.