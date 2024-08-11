10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Calzones

Italian-inspired restaurants can make their presence known for any number of dishes. Of course, there are standout pizza chains that make classic pies across the country. A chain can also have excellent pasta dishes, like bolognese or fettuccine Alfredo. There's another dish that can easily keep hungry customers coming back time and time again: the classic calzone.

Think of it as a sort of a pizza turnover, A great calzone takes all of the delectable flavors of a pizza—the sauce, the cheese, and, of course, the toppings—and envelopes them all in a tasty crust shell. That crust can also have its own toppings like cheese, before popping it all in the oven, giving it a nice crunch.

You'll find calzones on the menu at many chains from casual take-out pizza chains to proper sit-down restaurants and everything in between. Most of the restaurants in this roundup include the option of building your own calzone, much like a pizza, where you can select your favorite ingredients for the ultimate personalized lunch or dinner. The next time you're craving a calzone, keep the following restaurant chains in mind.

D.P. Dough

Nutrition :

Chick-N-Bacon Zone (Per 1/2 Calzone)

Calories : 480

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,015 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 24 g

If ever there was a restaurant chain that knew its calzones, it would be D.P. Dough. The chain, known for finding a home on college campuses across the United States, specializes in calzones. Its menu features dozens of specialty calzones, including a classic Cheese Zone made with Mozzarella, Parmesan, and Ricotta, as well as unique finds like the Falling Rock Zone made with Bacon, Tots, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and a side of Sour Cream. It also has the Construction Zone where customers can build their own calzone.

I Tried the Spaghetti & Meatballs at 4 Major Italian Chains and One Tasted Homemade

Mellow Mushroom

Nutrition :

Veggie Calzone (Per Order)

Calories : 1,610

Fat : 54 g (Saturated Fat: 27 g)

Sodium : 3,570 mg

Carbs : 213 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 76 g

Known for its stone-baked pizzas, Mellow Mushroom has built a name for itself nationwide. It also has delicious calzones on its menu, all of which are basted in garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan cheese, and served with a side of the signature Mellow red sauce. Variations include cheese, made with mozzarella, provolone, and seasoned ricotta; the Sausagefest, made with meatballs, Italian sausage, and Genoa salami; veggie, made with spinach and mushrooms; and steak, made with shaved ribeye with mushrooms, sweet onions, and green peppers. Customers also have the option to build their own calzone with all of their personal favorite ingredients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bertucci's

Nutrition :

Sausage & Pepper (Per Order)

Calories : 1,140

Fat : 44 g (Saturated Fat: 28 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,370 mg

Carbs : 84 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 29 g

Calzones are most commonly found at casual-style pizzerias, but there are a few sit-down chains that offer them on their menus, too. Bertucci's is one such Italian chain, with menu spotlighting a range of Italian-American classics from artisan pizza and baked lasagna to chicken piccata. Customers can "Craft Your Own Calzone" using any three toppings in addition to Bertucci's triple blend of Pecorino Romano, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese filling.

Where to Get The Best Slice of Pizza in America, According to Chefs

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Nutrition :

Chicago Fire (Per Order)

Calories : 1,489

Fat : 80 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 4,192 mg

Carbs : 131 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 60 g

As its name implies, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is beloved for its pies and beer selection. With locations in 22 states, the chain also offers a few calzone options on its menu, like the Chicago 7, which is made with pepperoni, Italian sausage, red onions, black olives, green peppers, sliced mushrooms, mozzarella, and ricotta. Or try the Chicago Fire, which is made with pepperoni, Italian sausage, red peppers, red onions, pepperoncini, carrots, celery, ricotta, and mozzarella, topped with fresh jalapeño baked into the crust. You can also build your own.

Jet's Pizza

Nutrition :

Cheese Calzone (Per 1/2 Calzone)

Calories : 710

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat:8 g)

Sodium : 1,140 mg

Carbs : 88 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 36 g

One of the best pizza chains in America, Jet's Pizza brings authentic Detroit-style pizza to customers across the U.S. Its menu also features "Calzone-Style Boats" made with all of the fixings you come to expect in an epic calzone. Jet's Boats are calzone-style sandwiches baked with pizza dough and stuffed with mozzarella cheese along with your preferred pizza toppings. You can also order one of three set options include Veggie, Italian Deli, and Ham & Cheese Deli.

8 Best Pizza Chains In America

Ledo Pizza

Nutrition :

Meatlovers Calzone (Per Order)

Calories : 1,870

Marylanders have a fondness for Ledo Pizza thanks to its signature rectangular pizzas. With locations in nine states and Washington, D.C., the East Coast pizza chain looks out for its calzone aficionados too with a selection of favorites on its menu. Customers can pick from a Meatlovers, Veggie, Buffalo, or regular Chicken calzone, each stuffed with cheese and sauce and comes topped with even more cheese for the ultimate lunch or dinner. Ledo also offers a $6 calzone deal on Tuesdays.

Donatos Pizza

Nutrition information unavailable.

Donatos Pizza calls its version of the oven-baked turnover the "Calzato," a play on the word calzone with a Donatos' twist. The create-your-own calzones at Donatos can be made with a variety of meats, including pepperoni, sausage, salami, meatballs, and grilled chicken. There are also plenty of veggie options, including olives, peppers, and jalapeños. And, of course, there is plenty of cheese to go around, from mozzarella to asiago.

The Top 100 Pizza Places in America, According to Reviewers

Papa Murphy's

Nutrition information unavailable.

Papa Murphy's knows a thing or two about stuffed bread concoctions. It ranks as one of the best chains around for stuffed crust pizzas, and its menu also features various calzones. You can choose from specialties like pepperoni and mozzarella, or Chicken Garlic, and you can also create your own. For those with dairy allergies, a dairy-free cheese version is also an option.

Schlotzky's

Nutrition :

Italian Calzone (Per Order)

Calories : 1,220

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 3,370 mg

Carbs : 125 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 58 g

A fast-casual chain in operation since 1971, Schlotzky's is perhaps best known for classic handhelds like its turkey sandwich. Most of its locations are in Texas, but its 300-plus restaurant footprint spans the nation. Schlotzky's can also whip up some impressive calzones, including options like Chicken Bacon Ranch, Italian, and Sausage and Peppers.

I Tried the Italian Subs at 7 Sandwich Chains & the Winner Was Clear

Amato's

Nutrition :

Veggie Calzone (Per 1/2 Calzone)

Calories : 530

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 1,335 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 20 g

Amato's is one of the best Italian restaurant chains in the country with everything from gourmet sandwiches to fresh-baked pizza keeping its customers returning since 1900. It is a quintessential New England pizza chain that also offers tasty calzones. Each one comes with your choice of veggies, cheese, and meat. You can also order from a menu of pre-built calzones, like the All Meat with ham, pepperoni, sausage, and hamburger. A more veggie-forward option comes with tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and olives.