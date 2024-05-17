10 Fun Sam's Club Summer Items To Buy Before They Sell Out

Summer is just around the corner for many regions of the United States, and, depending on where you live, the warm weather may have already arrived. It's time to put those winter recipes away for the season and get grilling. The summer season brings with it a unique array of flavors and dishes as families dine al fresco. As the weather turns, you may start to think about heading to the grocery store and pick up some seasonal favorites for the first time this year.

If you are a Sam's Club member, now is a great time to stock up on summer must-haves, from snacks and seasonings to entrées and desserts. Its website has an entire "Summer entertaining" section that features all of the essentials to throw the perfect barbecue or get-together. You can also always reference Sam's Club's limited-time items, as those tend to trend seasonal and should also fit your summer parties perfectly.

Member's Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Sliders

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 290 calories

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

Fire up the grill! It's time to cook some delicious Member's Mark Prime Rib Ground Beef Sliders. This multipack of ground beef patties is a quick and convenient solution this summer when everyone is in the mood for burgers. Customers on Sam's Club's website love the freshness of the patties as well as how easy it is to whip dinner together.

The 12 Best Sam's Club Deals To Score In May

Member's Mark Beef Franks

Nutrition : (Per Serving 1 Hot Dog):

Calories : 330

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,090 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 15 g

The quintessential summer vibes from a hamburger can only be matched by hot dogs. Sam's Club members can stock up on a package of Member's Mark Beef Franks for their next summer barbecue. These come in a 12-pack and are full of that classic hot dog flavor people love. One reviewer shared, "They taste like the Franks when I was a kid."

Kinder's Cowboy Butter Seasoning

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0 g carbs (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Perfect for grilling steak or chicken this summer, the Kinder's Cowboy Butter Seasoning is available only for a limited time, according to Sam's Club's website. This seasoning blend is a tasty mixture of butter, garlic, herbs, Dijon mustard, and red chili. A Kinder's fan left a review on Sam's Club's website, sharing, "I can't walk past the spices without checking to see if there is a new Kinder's offering. This did not disappoint." Another expressed their excitement by saying, "This one is AH-MAZ-ING!! I could buy it by the bucketful!"

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 18 g carbs (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 0 g

Is it even a backyard barbecue if a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce isn't sitting on the table? The classic summertime condiment is a fan-favorite with over 3,700 ratings on Sam's Club's website, averaging 4.9 stars. The brand loyalty is strong, with one Sam's Club member sharing on the product page, "Sweet Baby Ray's is the ONLY store-bought BBQ sauce I will use." The 40-ounce two-pack means you'll have plenty of barbecue sauce for your cookouts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Fruit and Cheese Party Tray

Perfect for entertaining guests, the Member's Mark Fruit and Cheese Party Tray is the perfect snacking solution when you need something to munch on while the burgers and hot dogs are on the grill. Each tray comes with an assortment of fresh fruit and cheese cubes. Pair it with some crackers or serve as-is for an ultra-convenient appetizer course for friends and family visiting.

27 Best New Items at Sam's Club, According to Customers

Sweet Corn

Remember those warm evenings spent on the back porch shucking corn? Sam's Club is making future barbecues easy with pre-shucked sweet corn available in eight packs. Averaging 4.3 stars on Sam's Club's website, customers rave over the freshness of the corn. Perfect for a barbecue or seafood boil, the pre-shucked sweet corn makes for an easy vegetable addition to your next summer dinner.

M&M's Milk Chocolate Patriotic Mix

Nutrition : (Per 32-Piece Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

Summer is full of patriotic holidays, fireworks, hometown parades, and full-on Americana. Whether you have them out as a snack to nibble on or you want to sprinkle them on top of your ice cream, Sam's Club members can stock up on M&M's Milk Chocolate Patriotic Mix. The blend of red, white, and blue M&M's candies will be an instant hit, making your sweet treats absolutely on-brand for a summer get-together or when you just need a quick snack.

I Tried 12 Ready-to-Drink Margaritas & The Best Tasted Like Summer

Members Mark Street Corn Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving ):

Calories : 110

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 3 g carbs (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Elote is having a culinary moment, with variations of the popular Mexican street corn popping up in restaurants and grocery stores everywhere. Spice things up by switching out your typical salsa or guacamole for the elote-inspired Members Mark Street Corn Dip, available at Sam's Club. This dip is a blend of crispy fire-roasted corn, salt, lime, and aged cotija cheese. And thanks to its mild heat, it can be enjoyed by all of your guests this summer.

Wyler's Authentic Italian Ices

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar):

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

When those temperatures start to soar, an ice-cold treat is exactly what the doctor prescribed. If you want to enjoy a refreshing dessert without the added calories, Sam's Club is selling Wyler's Authentic Italian Ices. With only 60 calories per bar, it's one of the highest-rated frozen desserts available at Sam's Club. While some other pops have a tendency to taste and feel like shards of ice, one Sam's Club reviewer states that these have the "[b]est taste and consistency of an ice pop I have ever tried."

Aldi Just Announced Huge Summer Discounts On More Than 250 Items

Sweet's Salt Water Taffy, Assorted

Nutrition : (Per 5-Piece Serving):

Calories : 120

Fat : 1.5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you've ever vacationed along a shoreline in the summer months, you have likely come across rows of delicious and colorful salt water taffy sitting in candy shop windows, perhaps along some boardwalk. Sam's Club sells bags of Sweet's Salt Water Taffy to harken back to those childhood vacations. One member shared in their review on the product page that the taffy "[f]eels like summer. Love to have this in for when the grandkids visit."