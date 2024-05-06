The 12 Best Sam's Club Deals To Score In May

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The start of May is always a cause for celebration because it means that some of the coldest, most dreary months of the year are finally behind us. However, Sam's Club just gave consumers another reason to get excited about the new month by dropping its latest collection of grocery deals.

In addition to all of the new products and limited-time items constantly hitting shelves at Sam's Club, the retailer also frequently rolls out discounts called "Instant Savings." These offers only stick around for a limited time and are automatically applied when customers check out, giving them an effortless opportunity to save even more on their grocery bills.

May's Instant Savings lineup features hundreds of discounted items that range from foods and beverages to toiletries and cleaning supplies. And just in time for the return of hot weather, this month's offers include some tantalizing deals on barbecue supplies, outdoor items, and other summer-themed finds.

We've rounded up the 12 best deals that Sam's Club shoppers won't want to miss this month below. But just take note that these are only a sampling of all the exciting discounts available at the retailer in May. Customers can view the full May Instant Savings list on the Sam's Club website.

Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 170

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Looking to stock up on barbecue-friendly foods for grilling season? If so, Sam's Club has you covered with a new deal on Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs. The retailer is discounting 24-packs by $1.50, knocking the original price of $9.78 down to $8.28. These hot dogs are made with 100% beef and contain no artificial colors, artificial flavors, by-products, added nitrites, or added nitrates.

This offer, as well as all of the other Sam's Club deals available in May, runs through June 2.

Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 0 g

Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs aren't the only affordable barbecue staples you can score at Sam's Club in May. The warehouse chain has also discounted Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce by $1, bringing the price from $6.48 down to $5.48. Sam's Club sells the 40-ounce bottles of the condiment in two packs, giving customers plenty of sauce to slather on ribs, chicken, and whatever else suits their fancy this summer. This deal is limited to four per customer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen

Just in time for the return of warmer weather, Sam's Club has rolled out a tantalizing offer for an essential seasonal item: sunscreen. The grocer just discounted Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen by $2, dropping the price down to $17.98. Each pack comes with three 3-ounce tubes of sunscreen with SPF 55. The deal is limited to three per customer.

Dunkin' Original Blend K-Cups

Your morning coffee fix just got even more affordable thanks to a limited-time markdown on Dunkin's Original Blend K-Cups. Sam's Club is lowering prices for 72-count packs of the coffee pods from $39.98 to $33.98 all month, marking a $6 discount. Just take note that this deal is limited to five per customer.

Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent Pacs

This month, Sam's Club shoppers can score enough dishwasher detergent to run dozens of dishwasher loads for less than $20. The retailer has discounted 81-count packs of Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent Pacs from $22.98 to $17.98 for May. Members hoping to grab multiple discounted Cascade packs should take note that the deal is limited to one per customer, however.

GoGo SqueezZ Applesauce Pouches

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

Applesauce fans, rejoice! Sam's Club has marked down GoGo SqueeZ's classic applesauce pouches by $2 for the month of May. Each box—which cost $13.98 after the discount—contains 32 3.2-ounce pouches of applesauce made with 100% real fruit and no added sugar. The brand's 32-count fruit and veggie applesauce pouches have also dropped in price from $13.48 to $11.48 this month. Both offers are limited to five per customer.

Lunchables

Nutrition :

Lunchables Ham and Cheddar Cracker Stackers (Per Serving)

Calories : 340

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 11 g

For devoted Lunchables fans, May is a great month to be a Sam's Club member. The grocer has rolled out a $2.25 discount for Lunchables Cracker Stackers, bringing the price down from $8.97 to $6.72 for the month. Each variety assortment comes with six packs that contain lean meats, cheese, crackers, water, and vanilla creme cookies, offering 11 grams of protein per serving. The brand's pizza kit variety packs were also marked down by $2.25 to $6.72 for May.

Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray

With allergy season now well underway, Sam's Club is rolling out a tantalizing discount for members seeking some relief for their allergy symptoms. The retailer is selling Flonase Allergy Relief Nasal Spray with an $11 discount all month, dropping the price from $52.98 to $41.98. Each pack comes with three bottles with 144 sprays each, giving customers plenty of product to combat itchy eyes, congestion, and sneezing. This deal is limited to four per customer.

Cereal

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Several popular cereals will be more affordable at Sam's Club this month, with discounts ranging from $1.50 to $2. Both Fruity Pebbles and Cocoa Pebbles are discounted by $1.50 all May, bringing prices for the 38-ounce cereal boxes down to $4.98.

Sam's Club's May cereal deals also include a $2 discount on 59.5-ounce boxes of Cheerios' Cinnamon Oat Crunch and a $2 discount on 38-ounce boxes of Special K Red Berries. The Cheerios cost $6.48 after the markdown, while the Special K cereal costs $6.98. All of these deals are limited to five per customer.

Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowls

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 490

Fat : 37 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,110 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 22 g

Sam's Club shoppers on the hunt for affordable, convenient breakfast options are in luck this month. The grocer is selling eight-count packs of Jimmy Dean's frozen Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowls with a $3 discount in May, dropping the price from $17.48 down to $14.98. Each microwaveable bowl comes packed with potatoes, sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese, and bacon.

Gain Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent

If you're running low on laundry detergent, now would be a great time to restock at Sam's Club. Gain's 208-ounce Ultra Concentrated Laundry Detergent is selling for just $15.98 at the retailer this month thanks to a $4 discount. Limited to 2 per customer, this deal applies to Gain's Original Scent detergent and Moonlight Breeze detergent.

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt Fruit On The Bottom Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt Strawberry On The Bottom, Strawberry (Per Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: less than 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 11 g

Dieticians love Greek yogurt for its high protein content and the multitude of nutrients it provides, from calcium to potassium. In good news for Sam's Club shoppers who want to soak up all of the health benefits from this popular snack, the grocer has discounted Chobani's Nonfat Greek Yogurt Fruit On The Bottom Variety Packs by $3 for May.

The variety packs, which come out to $10.58 after the markdown, include 16 yogurt cups in four flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, and Black Cherry.