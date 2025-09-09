8 Standing Exercises Women Should Do Daily To Stay Fit, Firm & Toned

Whether your goal is to tighten your waistline or sculpt strong, toned arms, standing exercises are a stellar way to get your body into top form. You heard that right—there’s no need to roll out a yoga mat and perform floor work. We spoke with Nadia Murdock, CPT, certified fitness instructor at Garage Gym Reviews, and Denise Chakoian, Rhode Island certified fitness trainer and owner of Core Cycle and Fitness LaGree, who share the best daily standing exercises for women to stay fit and firm. These moves will boost your health and help build the body you desire.

Standing exercises strengthen the obliques and deep core muscles. They also challenge your body’s stability, training the small muscles that control balance, notes Chakoian.

“They make the core work harder because the body has to stay upright without support,” Chakoian adds. “Good posture comes from keeping the shoulders back and the spine tall during the exercises. The legs and hips also stay active, giving the body a stronger base to stand on.”

We understand that life can get hectic, and finding time to exercise can be a struggle. But fortunately, these exercises are designed to seamlessly fit into your busy schedule. You can do them anywhere, any time, and they require minimal—if any—equipment.

8 Standing Exercises Women Should Do Daily

“[Many of] these moves copy everyday actions, making it easier to lift, bend, and walk without strain. It also puts pressure on the bones in a healthy way, helping slow down bone loss,” Chakoian explains. “Doing them often keeps posture and circulation better, which supports staying active and independent.”

Squats

Squats work the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and more.

“These muscles power walking, climbing stairs, and lifting. Strong legs and glutes improve lower-body shape and keep daily movements easier as you age,” Chakoian says.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart on the floor. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

This Low-Risk, High-Burn Routine Is Perfect for Women Over 55

Standing Side Leg Lifts

Standing side leg lifts train the core, outer thighs, and hip abductors.

“These muscles support balance, prevent hip weakness, and shape the outer hips and thighs for a firmer look,” Chakoian tells us.

Stand tall, holding onto a wall or sturdy chair for support, if needed. Lift one leg out to the side. Slowly lower, and repeat. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side.

4 Simple Daily Tricks That Shrink Your Waist After 40 Without Intense Workouts

Standing Calf Raises

Standing calf raises fire up the ankles, calves, and stabilizing muscles in the feet.

“Strong calves improve circulation, stability, and help tone the lower legs,” Chakoian says. “They also protect the ankles from injury.”

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Rise onto the balls of your feet. Hold for a moment at the top, then lower. Keep your core activated throughout for balance. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

8 Best Exercises for Women Over 45 To Live Longer

Cross-Body Bicycles

Cross-body bicycles engage the obliques and enhance balance.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, knees bent slightly, and hands placed behind your head. Pull your lower abs in. Lift your left knee as your right shoulder and elbow rotate toward the knee. Lower to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds.

Standing Oblique Crunches

Standing oblique crunches support better core stability, helping to sculpt and tighten the waistline.

“Standing helps you enable your core and legs simultaneously, activating the entire body,” explains Murdock.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly lift your right arm overhead. At the same time, bring your right knee up to meet your right elbow. Release. Repeat this motion on the same side for 15 reps. Switch to the other side. Complete 3 sets.

14 Best Floor Exercises for Women To Lose Weight

Dumbbell Halos

Dumbbell halos tighten the core while building shoulder strength.

“Not only is this move good for your core, but it’s also ideal for the upper back and shoulders,” says Murdock.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell end-to-end at your right hip. Maintain a soft bend in the knees. Gradually bring the dumbbell up toward your opposite shoulder, then “halo” it around the back of your head. The dumbbell should end at your left hip. Complete 3 sets of 15 rotations.

Reverse Twist Lunges

Reverse twist lunges engage the quads, glutes, and obliques, creating a powerhouse move for your lower body.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This move’s twisting action allows the center of the body to get a little extra attention by firing up the obliques and challenging your core stability,” Murdock notes.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in hand from end to end. Extend your arms ahead of you. Step back into a reverse lunge. Twist your torso to the left, making sure your front knee does not exceed your toes. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side. Alternate for 3 sets of 12 reps.

4 Standing Moves That Flatten Your Stomach Better Than Planks After 50

Standing Pelvic Tilts

“This exercise is excellent for building deep core strength and supporting your lower back,” states Murdock.

Lean against a wall with a soft bend in your knees. As you exhale, tilt your pelvis forward, moving away from the wall. Inhale as you return your back to the wall, gently pressing against it. Make sure your ab muscles stay engaged throughout. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Looking for easy ways to lose fat? Here’s How Long Your Walking Workout Should Be To Shrink Belly Fat.