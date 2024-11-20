 Skip to content

31 Thanksgiving Sides You'll Want Seconds Of

From classic sides like mashed potatoes and casserole, to more unique ones you haven't experienced yet.
By ,
Published on November 20, 2024 | 12:45 PM

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means you'll soon be indulging in all of your favorite festive foods. Even though the main course of turkey or ham is important, it's the Thanksgiving side dishes that usually get people talking. Either you're hosting dinner yourself or heading to someone else's home and need to bring something with you, but either way, you'll most likely need an idea or two for delicious sides to bring.

If you're getting sick of cooking the same recipes over and over and are looking to change it up this year, you've come to the right place. From pumpkin mash and butternut squash soup to smashed potatoes and fresh harvest salads, here are some of our favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes you can whip up for your festivities this year.

Read on, and if you're looking for more tips on how to have the best Thanksgiving meal, check out How to Expertly Brine a Turkey, According to Chefs.

Green Bean Casserole

Vegetarian green bean casserole
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Can't get rid of the classics? Why not make healthier versions of them! This popular Thanksgiving side dish can be made a lot healthier thanks to added vegetables and a lighter dusting of bread crumbs.

Get our recipe for Green Bean Casserole.

Gluten-Free Crispy Rosemary Potatoes

Gluten-free crispy rosemary potatoes
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

These crispy rosemary potatoes are a great Thanksgiving side option, and the fact that they're gluten-free makes it a safe dish for anyone at the dinner party.

Get our recipe for Crispy Rosemary Potatoes.

Flaky Southern Biscuits

Low-calorie flaky southern biscuits
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

These flaky southern biscuits make for the perfect side dish for any meal, especially if it's paired with a soup for dipping!

Get our recipe for Flaky Southern Biscuits.

Mixed Green Salad and Pumpkin Vinaigrette

mixed greens salad with pears and pumpkin vinaigrette
Blaine Moats/Eat This, Not That!

Use up the leftover canned pumpkin from that pie you baked and whip up this simple mixed green salad with a pumpkin vinaigrette!

Get our recipe for Mixed Green Salad and Pumpkin Vinaigrette.

Pumpkin-Potato Mash

Pumpkin potato mash in a large bowl with chives, oil, and salt.
Blaine Moats

Or use that pumpkin to make a pumpkin potato mash to boost the fiber and the vitamin A on your plate.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin-Potato Mash.

Macaroni and Cheese

Healthy mac and cheese
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Trust us—everyone's secretly hoping for this cheesy comfort food on the Thanksgiving table. The secret to this sharp cheddar mac and cheese is Greek yogurt, which makes the sauce extra creamy.

Get our recipe for Mac and Cheese.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Vegan roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

We get it—sometimes having a bowl of mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving is comforting. So this roasted garlic mash will satisfy that nostalgic craving you have.

Get our recipe for Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Apple-Sausage Stuffing

Healthy apple-sausage stuffing
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

This apple sausage stuffing keeps it light with turkey sausage, good vegetables and fruit, and cubes of your favorite crusty loaf.

Get our recipe for Apple-Sausage Stuffing.

Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Gratin

Vegetarian yukon gold ￼￼￼& sweet potato ￼￼￼gratin
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Impress your guests with this elevated potato side dish!

Get our recipe for Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Gratin.

Orange Cranberry Relish

healthy orange cranberry relish
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Not a fan of the canned stuff? Make your own cranberry sauce with our deliciously sweet orange cranberry recipe.

Get our recipe for Orange Cranberry Relish.

Butternut Squash Soup

healthy butternut squash soup
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Whether you want a cup served with dinner or a bowl before your meal, this butternut squash soup is a classic way to celebrate the best of the healthy vegetables that the season has to offer!

Get our recipe for Butternut Squash Soup.

Honey Roasted Carrots

Vegetarian honey roasted carrots
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

These roasted carrots add the perfect sweet touch to your Thanksgiving meal.

Get our recipe for Honey Roasted Carrots.

Roasted Squash

Vegetarian roasted squash
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Not really feeling potatoes this year? Dice up a butternut squash and roast it as a starchy side instead!

Get our recipe for Roasted Squash.

Homemade Gravy

Homemade gravy recipe in a gravy boat on a marble counter

You simply can't have a Thanksgiving meal without its go-to sidekick: gravy. And while it's meant to be slathered over turkey, we wouldn't blame you for pouring this stuff over everything you eat!

Get our recipe for Homemade Gravy.

Healthy Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad with Apples & Warm Bacon Dressing

Healthy spinach ￼& goat cheese ￼￼￼salad with apples & warm bacon dressing
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

This salad could either work as a Thanksgiving side dish or the perfect appetizer before digging into the main meal!

Get our recipe for Healthy Spinach & Goat Cheese Salad with Apples & Warm Bacon Dressing.

Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad with Eggs and Pickled Red Onions

Warm brussel sprouts salad with eggs and pickled red onions
Waterbury Publications Inc.

A fun take on your usual Brussels sprouts recipe at Thanksgiving, this salad is served with egg for protein and pickled red onions for a tangy twist.

Get our recipe for Warm Brussels Sprouts Salad with Eggs and Pickled Red Onions.

Butternut Squash Hash

bowl of butternut squash hash with celery
Posie Brien/Eat This, Not That!

Don't feel like making stuffing this year? This butternut squash hash is a great alternative. It lightens up your meal by skipping the bread and focusing only on protein and veggies.

Get our recipe for Butternut Squash Hash.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

lemon pomegranate brussels sprouts on a sheet pan
Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

Roasted Brussels sprouts certainly are an easy Thanksgiving side dish, but why not take it up a notch? Elevate your Brussels sprouts with one of our five favorite combos: lemon pomegranate, maple pecan, bacon feta, crunchy parmesan, or even everything bagel seasoning!

Get our recipe for Roasted Brussels Sprouts 5 Ways.

Crispy Crumb-Topped Mac and Cheese Cups

Crispy crumb topped mac and cheese cups
Waterbury Publications, Inc.

Muffin tins make portion control at Thanksgiving a lot easier—so why not go all out with these cheesy crumb-topped mac and cheese cups?

Get our recipe for Crispy Crumb-Topped Mac and Cheese Cups.

Warm Kale-Quinoa Salad

kale quinoa salad with apples and walnuts in two white bowls
Waterbury Publications, Inc.

You can easily turn this lunch salad into a side for your Thanksgiving table by skipping the cooked chicken and simply serving this vegetarian style with a homemade dijon vinaigrette.

Get our recipe for Warm Kale-Quinoa Salad.

Smashed Potatoes

Vegan smashed potatoes
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Sick of mashed potatoes? Ditch the classic Thanksgiving side dish and whip up these easy smashed potatoes instead!

Get our recipe for Smashed Potatoes.

Roasted Parmesan Asparagus

Asparagus with cheese and lemon and pine nuts
Shutterstock

You can't go wrong with a sheet pan of roasted asparagus—especially when it's topped with fresh cheese!

Get our recipe for Roasted Parmesan Asparagus.

15-Minute Parmesan-Roasted Broccoli

Vegetarian parmesan roasted broccoli
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

An easy green to add to your table that isn't a salad, this roasted broccoli recipe will be in and out of the oven in just 15 minutes' time.

Get our recipe for 15-Minute Parmesan-Roasted Broccoli.

Twice-Baked Potatoes

Healthy twice-baked potatoes
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

With cheesy, crispy toppings, who wouldn't love a twice baked potato on their Thanksgiving plate?

Get our recipe for Twice-Baked Potatoes.

Pistachio and Cranberry Cheese Ball

close up of pistachio cranberry cheese ball on a plate
Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

This Pistachio and Cranberry Cheese Ball is one of the easiest crowdpleasers you can whip together. All you need is goat cheese, cream cheese, pistachios, cranberries, and chopped parsley to impress everyone at the table.

Get our recipe for Pistachio and Cranberry Cheese Ball.

Pan-Roasted Mushrooms

pan roasted mushrooms onions
Shutterstock

Don't have room in the oven to cook more food? These mushrooms are pan roasted to perfection and don't take a ton of time to make.

Get our recipe for Pan-Roasted Mushrooms.

Spicy Mashed Sweet Potatoes

mashed sweet potatoes
Shutterstock

If you're more of a sweet potato person but don't want to bother with a sweet potato casserole this year, this simple mashed sweet potato recipe is the perfect trade-off.

Get our recipe for Spicy Mashed Sweet Potatoes.

Garlic Lemon Spinach

Vegan garlic lemon spinach in a bowl
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Another easy stovetop side dish—this garlic lemon shrimp only requires six ingredients and will be ready to eat in less than 10 minutes.

Get our recipe for Garlic Lemon Spinach.

Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes

baby hasselback potatoes
Carlene Thomas/Eat This, Not That!

Put your air fryer to work and make this original hasselback potato recipe that will certainly surprise—and delight—your Thanksgiving dinner guests.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Hasselback Potatoes.

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Vegetarian warm goat cheese salad
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

Whether served before the main course or alongside your turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce, this Warm Goat Cheese Salad provides a hint of autumn sweetness with pears, walnuts, and balsamic vinaigrette.

Get our recipe for Warm Goat Cheese Salad.

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Almonds

Healthy brussels and bacon
Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

This five-ingredient recipe is sure to turn even the most reluctant Brussels sprout eaters into fans. With smoky bacon, vibrant red pepper, and crunchy almonds, this flavorful side dish will be the star of any meal.

Get our recipe for Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Almonds.

Samantha Boesch
Samantha was born and raised in Orlando, Florida and now works as a writer in Brooklyn, NY. Read more about Samantha
