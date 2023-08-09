7 Strength Exercises for Men To Melt Hanging Belly Fat After 30

There's nothing worse than accumulating hanging belly fat when you're trying to keep up a classic male physique. If you've hit your 30s with a bit of a gut, the time is here to turn things around and melt that hanging belly fat before it gets worse. The older you get, the more challenging it is to burn off surplus belly fat and the easier it is to keep piling it on. That's where I come in with seven of the best strength exercises for men to melt hanging belly fat after 30.

Trust me—as someone who has trained clients from across all age ranges, as a man, you do not want to hit your 40s with a beer gut. You'll already feel the effects of aging in terms of muscle mass loss and the like, so don't add surplus body fat to that list.

Strength training is arguably the best physical approach to changing your physique and melting hanging belly fat. The calories you burn while working out will help contribute to the caloric deficit you need to get rid of your belly fat. The muscle you build will improve your physical appearance, especially when coupled with fat loss. Plus, the additional muscle will boost your metabolism, making it easier to keep the weight off long-term. Finally, the added strength will enhance your overall work capacity, allowing you to work out harder in all areas of your exercise routine, which further aids your ability to keep the fat off.

The following are my seven top strength exercises to melt hanging belly fat. Perform each exercise for five to eight repetitions, and aim to get three to four sets of each exercise per week. You can perform this as a singular workout or split it across multiple weekly workouts as you see fit.

Be sure to eat a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables, drink plenty of water, and consider adding some extra cardio sessions throughout the week for the best results. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, don't miss these 8 Standing Exercises That Strip Away Belly Flab Fast.

1 Deadlifts

This list of strength exercises for men to melt hanging belly fat kicks off with the deadlift. Deadlifts are an outstanding compound exercise that not only incinerates fat but also helps strengthen the entire posterior chain, including the hamstrings, glutes, and lower and upper back. This move also challenges your core, making it a potent exercise for overall body conditioning.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a deadlift, stand behind a barbell with your feet hip-width apart. Ensure your feet are entirely under the bar, roughly at the midpoint. Hinge at the hips, and grab the bar with a double overhand grip, with hands just outside the width of your knees. Straighten your back, and brace your core. This positioning is crucial for preventing injury. Push through your whole foot to lift the bar off the floor, extending your hips and knees simultaneously until you're standing tall. Lower the bar back down by reversing the movement, hinging at your hips first, and then bending your knees once the bar passes them. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Pull-ups

Pull-ups, while demanding, work a multitude of muscle groups, particularly the back muscles and the biceps. Pull-ups increase the strength of your back, biceps, and grip, plus they help melt fat due to their compound nature.

To perform a pull-up, grab the pull-up bar with a pronated grip (palms facing away from you). Your hands should be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. As you pull yourself up, visualize crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit as you retract your shoulder blades and squeeze at the end range of motion. Avoid shrugging throughout the movement. Pull yourself up until your chin is level with the bar. Slowly lower your body back to the starting position with control. Repeat for the target repetitions.

3 Dumbbell Lunges

Dumbbell lunges target the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes and contribute to functional strength, stability, and fat burning due to their compound nature.

To perform a dumbbell lunge, start by standing tall with a dumbbell in each hand, your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with your right foot, and as you plant your foot, bend both knees to lower your body toward the floor. Rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee for optimal biomechanics. Ensure your right knee aligns with your right ankle and does not move past your toes. Push through your whole foot to rise back up, and bring your right foot back to the starting position. Alternate legs, and repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Barbell Back Squats

Barbell back squats are a complete lower-body exercise that also engages your core and back. This is a phenomenal move for burning fat due to its high metabolic demand.

To perform a barbell back squat, position a barbell at shoulder level on a squat rack. If available, set the safety pins just above waist level. Stand under the bar, positioning it on the back of your shoulders, then step out of the rack. With your feet shoulder-width apart, push through your whole foot to initiate the squat. Lower your body as if sitting back on a chair. Once your thighs are parallel to the floor, reverse the motion, and return to standing. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are effective in targeting the entire abdominal region and obliques, promoting core stability and definition while burning fat.

To perform bicycle crunches, lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Lift your shoulders off the ground, and bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion, bringing the left elbow toward the right knee. Engage your abs throughout the movement, and visualize drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis. Repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Kettlebell Swings

The kettlebell swing primarily works the glutes and hamstrings but also targets the back, shoulders, and core. Its explosive nature raises your heart rate, providing a solid cardiovascular workout and encouraging fat loss.

To perform a kettlebell swing, start with your feet hip-width apart and a kettlebell on the floor in front of you. Hinge at your hips to grab the kettlebell with both hands, arms extended. Push through your whole foot, and use the force of your hip drive to swing the kettlebell forward up to shoulder height. Keep your core braced and your back straight. As the kettlebell falls back down, hinge at the hips, and allow it to swing between your legs. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Dumbbell Rows

These strength exercises for men to melt hanging belly fat wrap up with the dumbbell row. Dumbbell rows are excellent for strengthening the muscles in your back, particularly the latissimus dorsi. They also work the biceps and shoulders, aiding in improved posture and core stability.

To perform a dumbbell row, stand with a dumbbell in each hand. Bend at your waist until your torso is roughly parallel to the floor. Keeping your back straight, lift the dumbbells toward your chest, visualizing crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit as you retract your shoulder blades and squeeze at the end range of motion. Avoid shrugging throughout the movement. Pause briefly, then lower the dumbbells back down with control. Repeat for the target repetitions.