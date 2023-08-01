The #1 Strength Workout To Slim Down a Thick Waist in 30 Days

In my years as a trainer, there is one type of workout I've consistently seen deliver results when it comes to slimming down your waistline. Strength training with resistance and bodyweight movements is bar-none the most effective way to achieve a sculpted physique. When combined with a healthy diet, the muscle growth and metabolic boost you get from strength workouts have a massive impact on your physical appearance, as well as your overall health and performance in both sports and day-to-day activities. The following is my #1 strength workout to slim down a thick waist in just 30 days. Get ready to work your way toward results!

This workout includes exercises that target your entire body. It begins with bodyweight core movements before transitioning to heavier, compound lifts with weights. You can perform it as one single, longer workout, or split it up into multiple workouts throughout the week. Aim to complete the full routine one to two times per week, depending on your schedule and recovery. As always, be sure to eat a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean protein to ensure you reach your fitness goals.

Keep reading for the best strength workout to slim down a thick waist in just 30 days.

1 Side Planks

This workout to slim down a thick waist in 30 days kicks off with the side plank. Side planks focus on the oblique muscles, which are responsible for the lateral flexion and rotation of the torso. By strengthening these muscles, you can slim and tone your waist.

To perform a side plank, Begin by lying on your right side, legs extended, with your right forearm on the ground. Lift your body, balancing on the side of your right foot and right forearm. Extend your left arm upward, and hold your body in a straight line without allowing your hips to drop. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds. Visualize drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis, and engage your abs. Repeat for the target time, then switch to your left side. Complete three sets per side.

2 Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches are great for engaging all the abdominal muscles, but they particularly target the rectus abdominis and the external obliques. This helps to slim down and sculpt the waist.

To perform bicycle crunches, start by lying on your back on a mat. Place your hands behind your head, and raise your legs at a 90-degree angle. Twist your torso, and pull your right elbow to your left knee, then switch and pull your left elbow to your right knee, simulating a bicycling motion. Throughout the movement, ensure to squeeze at the end range for about one second. Complete three sets of 20 reps.

3 Barbell Back Squats

Back squats are a compound exercise that engages numerous muscles including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. However, they also target the core, which in turn can assist with waist slimming.

To perform barbell back squats, start by positioning a barbell at shoulder level on a squat rack. If available, set the safety pins just above waist level. Place the barbell on your upper back, and remove it from the rack. With your feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body by bending at the knees and hips, remembering to push through the full foot. Once your thighs are parallel to the ground, push through the full foot to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Lunges

Lunges are a dynamic exercise that works the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. The movement also requires significant core stability, which works the abs and obliques and can help to slim down the waist.

To perform lunges, begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a large step forward with your right foot, and lower your body by bending at the knees. Remember to rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee for optimal biomechanics. Push through your full foot to lift your body back up to the standing position. Switch legs, and repeat. Complete three sets of 12 reps per leg.

5 Seated Cable Rows

The seated cable row strengthens the muscles in the back, notably the latissimus dorsi and rhomboids, which can give the appearance of a smaller waist by creating a V-shaped taper.

To perform a seated cable row, sit at a low pulley cable station with a V-bar handle. Extend your arms, and slightly lean forward at the waist to grasp the handle. Keep your spine in a neutral position, and pull the handle towards your abdomen, visualize crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit as you retract your shoulder blades and squeeze at the end range of motion. Slowly extend your arms back out to the starting position, avoiding any shrugging throughout the range of motion. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

6 Lateral Pulldowns

Lateral pulldowns target the large muscles in your back, specifically the latissimus dorsi. As with rows, by widening and strengthening your back, you can create an appearance of a slimmer waist.

To perform lateral pulldowns, sit at a high pulley cable machine with a wide bar attached. Grab the bar with your palms facing forward, arms fully extended, and lean back slightly. Pull the bar down toward your upper chest, visualize crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit as you retract your shoulder blades and squeeze at the end range of motion. Extend your arms back up without allowing your shoulders to shrug. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

7 Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a compound exercise that works several muscles, including the back, glutes, hamstrings, and abs. Despite being a lower-body-focused exercise, they help in developing core strength and stability, which aids in achieving a slimmer waist.

To perform deadlifts, stand with your feet hip-width apart and a barbell in front of you on the ground. Bend at your hips and knees to grasp the bar with a shoulder-width grip. Keeping your back straight, push through your full foot, and lift the barbell by extending your hips and knees. Lower the barbell back to the ground by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

8 Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Presses

This workout to slim down a thick waist wraps up with shoulder presses. The standing dumbbell shoulder press targets your shoulders and upper body and requires engagement from your core for balance and stability. Developing your upper body can help accentuate a slim waist.

To perform a standing dumbbell shoulder press, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Raise the dumbbells to shoulder height, elbows bent, and palms facing forward. Extend your arms to push the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height, ensuring to avoid shrugging throughout the range of motion. Perform three sets of 12 reps.