Taco Bell Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite Taco

The past week has been a very exciting one for Taco Bell fans. The fast-food giant finally brought back its fiery Volcano Menu on June 29 after drumming up customer excitement about the re-release for months. And now, another popular Taco Bell item that hasn't been seen on menus for about a year has also made its grand return: Crispy Chicken Tacos.

For a limited time, Taco Bell is once again selling these fan-favorite chicken tacos in two flavors: the Creamy Chipotle Crispy Chicken Tacos and Avocado Ranch Crispy Chicken Tacos. The first features a flour tortilla filled with a crispy chicken strip, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and a Creamy Chipotle Sauce. The latter is nearly identical, but an Avocado Ranch sauce is swapped for the Creamy Chipotle sauce. Both tacos have a suggested price of $2.79, though prices could vary depending on the location.

RELATED: Taco Bell Plans to Open Thousands Of New Locations & Become As Big As McDonald's

Additionally, Taco Bell is offering a Crispy Chicken Taco Deluxe Box that includes a medium fountain drink, Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, chips with nacho cheese sauce, and the customer's choice of either limited-edition Crispy Chicken Taco flavor. This meal option will also only be available for a limited time, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before heading over to their local Taco Bell to pick one up.

Taco Bell first introduced its Crispy Chicken Tacos in February 2022. Though they went by a slightly different name at the time (Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos), they featured all the same fixin's.

The tacos returned that summer after receiving positive reviews and a warm reception from Taco Bell customers during their initial limited-time launch. Some even compared them to the ultra-popular, discontinued Snack Wraps from McDonald's.

Now that the Crispy Chicken Tacos are back again for yet another temporary stint on the fast-food giant's menu, customers are thrilled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

"Taco Bell has Avocado Ranch Crispy Chicken Tacos again, and I'm irrationally happy about this," one fan tweeted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell fans craving a dose of nostalgia—or a heavy dose of spice—should also make sure to try the Volcano Menu before the chain retires it again. The bright red Volcano Taco, Volcano Burrito, and the option to add the beloved Lava Sauce to any menu item are all currently available. Additionally, Taco Bell customers can also look forward to the limited-time return of the popular Beefy Crunch Burrito in early August, though the company hasn't given an exact launch date yet.