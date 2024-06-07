Taco Bell Just Added 5 Exciting New Items To the Menu

Between the launch of its new Cantina Chicken Menu, Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, and empanada-inspired Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, this year is already shaping up to be a major one for menu innovations at Taco Bell. And this month, customers can expect to see even more exciting new options.

The chain just announced a handful of new items that customers can score this June. Some of the new options are already available to fans nationwide, while others are currently being piloted in select markets. Since Taco Bell sometimes tests new menu innovations in certain regions to gauge interest before rolling them out nationwide, customers could potentially see them get a wider launch further down the road.

Read on for the five exciting new items that just hit Taco Bell menus!

Big Cheez-It Items

Nutrition :

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (Per Item)

Calories : 570

Fat : 22 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 75 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 17 g

Months after Taco Bell first announced plans to launch a new Crunchwrap Supreme in partnership with Cheez-It, the item finally hit menus nationwide on June 6. The new Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream, diced tomatoes, and a Cheez-It cracker that's 16 times larger than usual. All of these flavorful components are folded inside a grilled tortilla for a suggested price of $5.49.

Alongside the new Crunchwrap, Taco Bell also introduced a new Big Cheez-It Tostada priced at $3.99. It features the same massive Cheez-It cracker topped with layers of seasoned beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream.

To top it all off, Taco Bell is also currently offering a new Big Cheez-It Box meal deal that comes with a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, regular-sized Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink for a suggested price of $8.99. Customers can score all of the new Cheez-It items for a limited time.

Limonada Freezes

Nutrition :

Limonada Freeze (Per 16-Ounce Drink)

Calories : 150

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 40 g)

Protein : 0 g

The official start of summer is now just a couple of weeks away, and Taco Bell is preparing for the sweltering weather by launching a fresh new line of frozen drinks. The new Limonada Freeze lineup—available at restaurants nationwide—includes a lemonade-flavored Limonada Freeze and a Strawberry Limonada Freeze with lemonade and strawberry flavors. Taco Bell is also offering a Vanilla Creme Limonada Freeze with a swirl of rich vanilla creme.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Regular (16-ounce) Limonada Freezes are selling for a suggested price of $3.29, while larges (20-ounce) are selling for $3.49. Customers can also score regular Limonada Freezes for just $1 during Taco Bell's Happier Hour, which runs from 2 to 5 p.m.

$3 Grilled Steak Burritos

Nutrition :

Cheesy Melt Grilled Steak Burrito (Per Item)

Calories : 430

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 1,110 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 21 g

Taco Bell's menu already boasts plenty of burritos, but lucky customers in one part of the country now have a couple of new burrito options to choose from.

The chain just began testing two new $3 Grilled Steak Burritos exclusively in Birmingham, Ala. One is a Cheesy Melt Burrito packed with marinated, grilled steak, a melty three-cheese blend, and a new Jalapeño Poblano Ranch. The other is a Chipotle Ranch Burrito filled with the same grilled steak, Chipotle Ranch, Avocado Ranch Sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese.

Cheesy Dipping Burritos

Nutrition :

Steak Cheesy Dipping Burritos (Per Item)

Calories : 480

Last year, Taco Bell rolled out a new Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco served with sides of warm nacho cheese sauce and a savory red sauce. The chain is now launching another new offering that was specifically designed for dunking into sauce: Cheesy Dipping Burritos.

Every order comes with two snack-sized burritos filled with a three-cheese blend, ranch sauce, and the customer's choice of steak, slow-roasted chicken, or seasoned beef. Taco Bell also grills a three-cheese blend on top of the burritos and serves them with the customer's choice of Creamy Chipotle sauce, nacho cheese sauce, or reduced-fat sour cream for dipping.

The Cheesy Dipping Burritos are a test item exclusively available in the Detroit market. Customers can score an order for a suggested price of $5.49.

Churro Chillers

Nutrition :

Sweet Vanilla Churro Chiller (Per Item)

Calories : 480

Taco Bell tested its first-ever shakes (called Churro Chillers) at select locations in California late last year, then began testing them again in Dallas and Chicago this past April. Now, the chain has announced that it's keeping Churro Chillers on menus in Dallas and Chicago this June while supplies last.

Available for a suggested price of $4.19, the shakes are layered with crunchy churro crumbles on the bottom and top. Customers can snag them in a variety of Mexican-inspired flavors, including Sweet Vanilla, Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, and Wild Strawberry.