I'm a Trainer & This Is the #1 Workout I Give Clients To Melt Belly Fat

When it comes to burning belly fat, I love experimenting with fun and engaging methods for my clients and athletes. Don't worry; it's not about doing anything crazy! It's about finding opportunities to challenge yourself and get one step closer to your weight-loss goals. This workout to melt belly fat will keep you on your toes while torching pesky calories.

In this article, I'll introduce you to an effective and versatile workout strategy: AMRAP (as many rounds as possible). We'll explore how to perform these exercises, why they're fantastic for melting belly fat, and how to ensure you're progressing week by week. From explosive moves to core crushers, this routine has everything you need to shed those pounds and have a blast doing it.

Gear up for exercises like kettlebell swings, assault bike sprints, and dumbbell thrusters. Get ready to sweat, have fun, and see some serious results!

How to perform the workout:

Play

For this workout, you'll perform an AMRAP for each exercise pair. Set a timer for 10 minutes and be ready to go when that start buzzer sounds. Complete each movement's prescribed reps or time, then move on to the next exercise. Rest as needed during the AMRAP, and take a two-minute break between each pairing.

As you repeat this workout over the next four to six weeks, aim to either complete more rounds at the same number of reps, knock out more reps per round using the previous week's weight, or increase the weight you use. All three options are markers of progress, making this workout versatile and practical.

The Best 8-Week Workout To Speed up Belly Fat Loss

AMRAP #1

1. Dumbbell Thruster

Dumbbell thrusters are a fat-melting powerhouse! This dynamic exercise targets multiple muscle groups, from your legs to your shoulders, and gets your heart pumping like crazy. It's a killer combo of strength and cardio that torches calories, making it perfect for shedding stubborn belly fat.

Grab a pair of dumbbells and hold them at shoulder height with your palms facing each other. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. As you rise from the squat, press the dumbbells overhead in one fluid motion. Return to the starting position and repeat. Keep the movement smooth and controlled to maximize the burn.

Complete eight reps.

2. Dumbbell Renegade Row

The dumbbell renegade row is a supercharged core and back workout. It strengthens your back and arms and engages your abs and obliques to keep you stable. This all-in-one exercise is fantastic for targeting belly fat while building upper-body strength and stability.

Start in a high plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, directly under your shoulders. Keep your feet hip-width apart for stability. Row one dumbbell to your ribcage, keeping your body as still as possible and your core tight. Lower the dumbbell and repeat on the other side. Focus on minimizing any twisting of your torso to engage your core.

Complete eight reps per side.

16 Best Floor Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

AMRAP #2

1. Kettlebell Swing

The kettlebell swing is the ultimate calorie burner using minimal equipment. It's a full-body power exercise that ramps up your heart rate while targeting your glutes, hamstrings, and core. The explosive movement helps to burn fat fast, making it a go-to for trimming your waistline.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a kettlebell with both hands in front of you. Bend your knees slightly and hinge your hips to swing the kettlebell between your legs. Thrust your hips forward to swing the kettlebell to shoulder height, keeping your arms straight. Let the kettlebell swing back down between your legs and repeat. Focus on driving the movement from your hips rather than your arms.

Perform 12 reps.

2. Med Ball Front Slam

Med ball front slams are a fantastic way to blow off steam and blast belly fat. This high-intensity move engages your entire body—especially your core—while boosting your cardio. It's like a mini HIIT session in every slam!

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a medicine ball with both hands. Raise the ball overhead, fully extending your body. Slam the ball down on the floor before you as hard as possible, using your core and upper body. Catch the ball on the bounce and immediately raise it overhead to repeat. Keep the intensity high and maintain good form throughout.

Perform 12 reps.

5 Most Effective Gym Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

AMRAP #3

1. Box Step-up with Explosive Knee Drive

Box step-ups with an explosive knee drive are a stellar lower-body workout that engages your core for stability. This dynamic exercise builds leg strength and power and raises your heart rate, making it highly effective for burning calories and shedding belly fat.

Find a sturdy box or bench that's about knee height. Stand facing the box with your feet hip-width apart. Step up onto the box with one foot, pressing through your heel to bring your other foot up to stand on the box while driving your knee up explosively. Step back down one foot at a time and repeat. Alternate legs with each step to ensure balanced muscle development and keep the movement powerful.

Complete six reps per side.

2. Dumbbell Chop

The dumbbell chop is a dynamic rotational movement that targets your obliques and core, making it an excellent exercise for trimming your midsection. This powerful move also engages your shoulders and legs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Raise the dumbbell diagonally above your shoulder, then powerfully swing it across your body toward the opposite knee, twisting your torso. Return to the starting position and repeat. After completing a set, switch sides to ensure even muscle engagement.

Complete 10 reps per side.

5 At-Home Strength Workouts for Belly Fat

AMRAP #4

1. Assault Bike Sprint

The assault bike sprint is a high-intensity cardio workout that obliterates calories and accelerates fat loss. It's a brutal but effective way to get your heart rate up and quickly torch belly fat. Plus, it's super fun to see how fast you can go!

Hop on the assault bike and start pedaling with your legs and pushing the handles with your arms. Push and pull the handles while pedaling as fast as possible for a set duration. Focus on maintaining maximum effort during each sprint to maximize calorie burn.

Perform a 30-second sprint.

2. V-ups

V-ups are a killer ab exercise that simultaneously targets the upper and lower parts of your core. This move is excellent for sculpting your abs and giving you that toned midsection you've been working toward.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended overhead and your legs straight. Simultaneously lift your legs and upper body to form a "V" shape, reaching your hands towards your feet. Lower back down with control and repeat. Keep your core engaged throughout the movement to maximize the benefit.

Perform 10 reps.