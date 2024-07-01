I'm a Trainer & I Give Clients These Exercises to Burn Belly Fat

Melting belly fat is an incredibly common fitness goal. It's the stuff of nightmares, clinging stubbornly despite our best efforts. But here's the good news: As a seasoned personal trainer with over a decade of experience helping people achieve their fitness goals, I have a secret weapon to share. Actually, I have 11 of them. My favorite exercises to burn belly fat will help sculpt your desired midsection.

Before we dive into these exercises, let's set the record straight. There's no such thing as spot reduction, which refers to the idea that you can lose fat in one area by working it to failure. When you lose weight, you lose it from all over your body, not just one specific area.

Don't despair! Incorporating these exercises to burn belly fat into your routine will boost your overall metabolism, build muscle, and, in turn, watch stubborn belly fat melt away, whether you're a gym novice or a seasoned fitness enthusiast. The key is a combination of cardio, strength training, and core-focused moves that keep your entire body engaged while ensuring you're crushing your diet and hydration outside of the gym.

In my career, I've trained hundreds of clients, from busy moms to high-performing athletes, and these exercises consistently deliver results. Ready to dive in and find out which exercises will help you burn that belly fat for good? Let's get started.

Kettlebell Chops

Play

Kettlebell chops combine cardiovascular intensity with strength training. The dynamic, full-body movement engages multiple muscle groups, including the core, shoulders, and legs. This exercise elevates your heart rate, boosts calorie burn, and helps build muscle, increasing your resting metabolic rate. The chopping motion mimics real-life activities, making it functional and practical for overall fitness.

Start by standing shoulder-width apart with your feet and holding a kettlebell with both hands. Raise the kettlebell to one side of your body, extending your arms and rotating your torso. In a controlled motion, chop the kettlebell down diagonally across your body toward the opposite knee, bending your knees and pivoting your feet. Return to the starting position by reversing the motion and engaging your core. Perform several reps on one side before switching to the other.

Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 60 seconds between sets.

10 Best Gym Exercises to Torch Belly Fat

Front Squats

Front squats are a fantastic compound exercise, which means they involve multiple joints and muscle groups, targeting the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core. Holding the weight at the front of your body emphasizes your core to maintain an upright position, which translates to better abdominal engagement.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a barbell across the front of your shoulders. Keep your elbows high and your chest up. Lower your body into a squat by bending your knees and pushing your hips back, keeping your back straight and your core engaged. Go down until your thighs are parallel to the ground, then push through your heels to return to the starting position. Focus on maintaining good form to maximize effectiveness and reduce the risk of injury.

Complete three sets of eight to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets. If you want to push the weight (with awesome form), rest for 90 seconds.

Dumbbell Deadlifts

Dumbbell deadlifts engage the posterior chain, including the hamstrings, glutes, and lower back, while also working the core. By activating these large muscle groups, dumbbell deadlifts significantly increase your calorie burn. Additionally, the stability required to lift and lower the dumbbells helps strengthen your abdominal muscles, contributing to a leaner, more toned midsection.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell with an overhand grip in each hand. Keep your back straight and your core engaged as you hinge at your hips and lower the dumbbells toward the floor. Your knees should bend slightly, but the movement should primarily come from your hips. Lower the dumbbells until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings, then push through your heels to return to the starting position. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement. Perform this exercise with controlled movements to target the correct muscle groups and avoid injury.

Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

10 Best Exercises To Melt Lower Belly Fat

Medicine Ball Slams

Medicine ball slams are high-intensity exercises that combine cardio and strength training, making them perfect for burning belly fat. These explosive movements engage your entire body, particularly your core, shoulders, and legs. Slamming the ball requires significant energy expenditure, boosting your heart rate and torching calories. The core stabilization needed to control the ball during the lift and slam also helps strengthen your abdominal muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Disclaimer: I always advise using a medicine ball filled with sand that does not bounce. You'll ensure the same benefits without the added risk of injury.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a medicine ball with both hands. Lift the ball overhead, fully extending your arms. Using your core, powerfully slam the ball down onto the ground as hard as you can, bending your knees slightly as you follow through. Pick it up from the ground and immediately lift it overhead to repeat the movement. Maintain a fast pace to keep your heart rate up and maximize calorie burn. Ensure you use your entire body to perform the slam, focusing on engaging your core throughout.

Perform three sets of five rounds of medicine ball slams. For each round, complete 30 seconds of work, with 30 seconds of rest intervals. Take an extra two minutes between each set.

Battle Ropes

Battle ropes are excellent for burning belly fat because they combine cardiovascular and strength training. This high-intensity workout engages the arms, shoulders, back, and core, providing a full-body challenge. The continuous, rapid movement of the ropes elevates your heart rate, leading to increased calorie burn. The core stability required to maintain balance and control the ropes also helps tone and strengthen your abdominal muscles.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a battle rope in each hand. Slightly bend your knees and engage your core. Begin by rapidly alternating your arms, creating waves with the ropes. Maintain a steady rhythm and keep the movement fast and controlled. You can vary the exercise by incorporating double, side-to-side, or circle patterns. Perform intervals of high-intensity rope slams, followed by short rest periods, to maximize calorie burn and effectively engage your core muscles.

Perform 10 to 15 rounds of 20 seconds of work and 40 seconds of rest. Keep the intensity high!

10 Best Low-Impact Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

Air Bike Sprints

Air bike sprints are a fantastic way to burn belly fat by combining cardiovascular exercise with resistance training. The dual-action motion simultaneously works your upper and lower body, leading to a high-calorie burn. The intensity of the sprints boosts your heart rate and metabolism, making it an effective fat-burning workout. Additionally, the core engagement required to stabilize your body during the sprints helps strengthen and tone your abs.

Sit on an air bike and adjust the seat height so your legs bend slightly at the pedal stroke's bottom. Grab the handles and start pedaling. For the sprint intervals, pedal as fast as you can while pushing and pulling the handles simultaneously. Maintain this high intensity for a set duration, then slow down to a moderate pace for a recovery period. Repeat the sprint and recovery intervals for the desired number of rounds. Focus on keeping your core engaged throughout the sprints to maximize abdominal activation.

I prefer high-intensity, short burst intervals for the air bike. Perform 10 to 15 rounds of 10 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest.

Alternating Dumbbell Bent-over Rows

Play

Alternating dumbbell bent-over rows are an excellent exercise for burning belly fat because they engage multiple muscle groups, including the back, shoulders, and core. This compound movement boosts your metabolism and helps build lean muscle, which is essential for fat loss. The alternating motion also adds an element of instability, requiring additional core engagement to maintain balance and control.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Bend at your hips and knees, keeping your back straight and your core engaged until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Start with both arms extended toward the floor. Pull one dumbbell toward your hip, squeezing your shoulder blade at the top. Lower the dumbbell back to the starting position and repeat with the other arm. Continue alternating arms for the desired number of reps. Focus on maintaining a stable core and a neutral spine throughout the exercise to maximize effectiveness.

Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

10 Easiest Workouts To Lose Belly Fat

Kettlebell Rotational Swing

The kettlebell rotational swing is a dynamic exercise that burns belly fat by combining cardiovascular intensity with core strengthening. The rotational movement targets the obliques and other core muscles, while the swinging motion engages the legs, glutes, and shoulders. This full-body exercise elevates your heart rate and increases calorie expenditure, making it a powerful addition to any fat-loss workout routine. The continuous motion also improves coordination and stability.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a kettlebell with both hands. Start by swinging the kettlebell between your legs. As you swing it forward, rotate your torso to one side, allowing the kettlebell to move across your body. Keep your core engaged and your back straight throughout the movement. Swing the kettlebell back between your legs and repeat the motion, rotating to the other side. Continue alternating sides for the desired number of reps. Focus on controlling the kettlebell and using your core to power the rotation.

Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps per side. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Pallof Presses

Play

Pallof presses are a highly effective anti-rotation exercise that targets the deep core muscles, including the obliques and transverse abdominis. By resisting the rotational force, you strengthen your core stabilizers, which are essential for reducing belly fat and improving core strength. This exercise also engages the shoulders and hips, making it a comprehensive movement for building functional strength and stability.

If you have access to or prefer a cable machine Pallof press, follow the same steps while reaping the same benefits!

Attach a resistance band to a sturdy anchor at chest height. Stand perpendicular to the anchor point and hold the band with both hands, keeping it close to your chest. Step away from the anchor point to create tension in the band. With your feet shoulder-width apart and your knees slightly bent, press the band straight out before you, fully extending your arms. Hold for a moment, then return to the starting position. Focus on keeping your core engaged and resisting the band's pull to maximize the exercise's effectiveness.

Pallof presses need to be performed with slow, controlled, intent movement. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps per side, resting for 90 seconds between sets.

Thrusters

Thrusters are powerful full-body exercises that combine a squat and an overhead press, making them highly effective for burning belly fat. This compound movement engages the legs, glutes, shoulders, and core, leading to a high-calorie burn. The explosive nature of thrusters elevates your heart rate, boosts metabolism, and promotes fat loss. Paired with continuous motion, thrusters improve muscular endurance and overall cardiovascular fitness.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a pair of dumbbells at shoulder height with your palms facing each other. Lower into a squat by bending your knees and pushing your hips back, keeping your chest up and your core engaged. As you stand back up, press the dumbbells overhead in one fluid motion. Lower the dumbbells to shoulder height as you descend into the next squat. Focus on maintaining good form and using the power from your legs to drive the dumbbells overhead.

Complete three sets of 12 to 20 reps with moderate to moderate-light weight. Rest for 90 seconds between sets.

Side Plank with Hip Dips

Side planks with hip dips are potent for targeting the obliques and other core muscles. This movement helps strengthen the lateral muscles of the abdomen, which is essential to create a toned midsection. Adding the hip dip increases the intensity of the exercise, further engaging the core and burning more calories.

Start in a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder and your feet stacked on top of each other. Engage your core and lift your hips to create a straight line from your head to your feet. Slowly lower your hips towards the ground, then lift them back to the starting position. Repeat for the desired number of reps before switching sides. Focus on keeping your body aligned and your core engaged throughout the movement to maximize the benefits.

Perform three sets of 10 to 20 reps per side. Rest for 60 seconds between sets. If your form breaks down, switch to kneeling side planks!