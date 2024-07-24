Wendy's Is Now Offering $1 Breakfast Sandwiches—Here's How To Get Yours

Fast food deals are all the rage right now. McDonald's is extending its super popular $5 Meal Deal into August. Burger King has its own version of the $5 lunch, which is to last all summer long (and possibly beyond.) Sonic just launched a new $1.99 menu as a permanent addition to its offerings, while Taco Bell now offers a deal that will get customers a cornucopia of food for just $7.

Not to be outdone, Wendy's has joined in on the fun with its own promotions. Besides its classic $5 Biggie Bag, the chain has some excellent deals geared toward breakfast lovers, too. The 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles will get you two breakfast items—from sandwiches to sides and coffee—for only $3. Additionally, the chain is launching a special $1 breakfast add-on that will tack on a biscuit sandwich to any breakfast order for just a buck.

6 Best Fast-Food Meal Deals To Score This Summer

Customers who use the chain's app can now score a new Honey Buddy for just $1 with any breakfast purchase. The deal is available every Monday and will run through September 30. And what's a Honey Buddy, you may ask? It's Wendy's new name for the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, which consists of a perfectly fluffy buttermilk biscuit topped with breaded all-white meat chicken and a sweet and creamy maple honey butter. Basically, your new breakfast buddy that'll help with those depressing Monday mornings.

"Mondays are hard, and Wendy's Honey Buddy has been a fan-favorite on our craveable breakfast lineup since 2020," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "Now, fans don't need to brave Monday morning alone, because Wendy's Honey Buddy is available at an unbeatable value."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried Wendy's New Triple Berry Frosty & Was Not Disappointed

Fans can find the $1 Honey Buddy with purchase deal exclusively in the Wendy's app through September 30, refreshing every week. All you need to do is log into the app if you already have it or create an online account at Wendys.com, and select the "$1 breakfast sandwich with any purchase" deal in the "offers" section and add a Honey Buddy and another item in your cart. The deal can be used on a mobile order, or at any participating Wendy's restaurant nationwide by scanning the in-app offer.

In other fast food news, McDonald's may be gearing up to bring back the iconic snack wraps, Taco Bell is releasing 3 exciting new items, including sliders, and Del Taco just took home the major honor of being voted America's best fast-food chain for 2024.