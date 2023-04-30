Lose 10 Pounds in a Month With This Workout Trainers Love

While I generally recommend a slow and steady method to lose weight, we all understand that sometimes, you'd like the scale to move down quicker. (This, of course, is without sacrificing losing weight in a healthy manner, which trumps any fitness goal you may have.) Whether you're prepping for a high school reunion that crept up on you or a summer beach getaway you want to get toned for, you're on a bit of a time crunch to lose weight. The following routine is a hardcore HIIT workout to help you lose 10 pounds or less in 30 days, so lace up those sneakers, and gear up.

If you stick to the program and couple it with a healthy diet for fat loss, solid lifestyle habits, and make sure you don't take a single cheat day, you can drop weight quickly and be set for whatever big plans you have in store. Perform each exercise for 30 seconds at maximal intensity, followed by 30 seconds of slow walking/pacing. Then, move on to the next exercise and repeat. Complete this workout three times per week. On non-workout days, perform 30 to 60 minutes of slower cardio to keep your caloric burn as high as possible while recovering from the workouts. Repeat for four to five weeks, and watch the weight melt right off!

As with any new exercise routine, it's always important to check in with a healthcare professional or certified fitness expert to ensure it's the right route for you.

Keep reading for a fitness routine that will help you lose 10 pounds or less in 30 days.

1 Dumbbell Goblet Squats

The goblet squat is a functional lower-body exercise that hits your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core for a serious calorie burn.

To perform a dumbbell goblet squat, stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width distance apart, holding a dumbbell vertically with both hands at chest level. Brace your core and squat down, pushing your hips back and keeping your chest up. Push through your feet to return to the starting position, squeezing your glutes at the top. Repeat for 30 seconds.

2 Sprints

Sprints are a high-intensity cardiovascular exercise that helps burn calories quickly by seriously revving your metabolic furnace. Focus on maximizing your stride rate by driving your knee explosively upward with each repetition, then slamming your foot straight toward the ground as you take each step at maximal intensity.

To perform sprints, find a flat, open area with enough space to run. Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart and your arms relaxed at your sides. Begin running, gradually increasing your speed until you reach your maximum effort. Maintain your top speed for the target distance or time. Slow down gradually, and return to a standing or walking position. Aim to be at a maximal sprint for 30 seconds.

3 Pushups

Pushups are a compound upper-body exercise that helps to build strength in the chest, shoulders, and triceps while demanding full-body stabilization. They also burn serious calories when performed as part of a HIIT circuit. Plus, pushups don't require any equipment setup.

To perform a pushup, begin in a pushup plank position with hands under your shoulders. Engage your core, and keep your spine in a braced neutral position. Lower toward the ground by bending at the elbows and shoulders. When your chest is just above the ground, push evenly through both hands to return to the starting position. Do not allow your hips to sag throughout the movement Repeat for 30 seconds.

4 Burpees

The burpee is a full-body, explosive high-intensity exercise that seriously kicks up your metabolism and helps the fat melt right off.

To perform a burpee, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides. Squat down, and place your hands on the floor in front of you. Kick your legs back into a plank position. (Optional: Do a pushup.) Jump your feet back to your hands, returning to the squat position. Jump straight up, reaching your hands overhead. Absorb your landing with a squat, and drop immediately into the next repetition. Repeat for 30 seconds.

5 Bicycle Crunches

The last exercise in this workout to lose 10 pounds in a month is the bicycle crunch. Bicycle crunches are an effective abdominal exercise that targets the rectus abdominis and obliques, giving you a two-for-one ab exercise that maximizes your time and calorie burn compared to other core exercises.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform bicycle crunches, lie on your back with your hands behind your head and your knees bent. Engage your core, and lift your head, shoulders, and feet off the ground. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee as you extend your right leg as if pedaling a bicycle. Continue alternating sides in a controlled, fluid motion, maintaining tension in your core throughout the exercise. Repeat for 30 seconds.