This 2-For-1 Workout Strips Away Belly & Arm Fat

If you're looking to melt stubborn belly fat while building visibly sleek and toned arms, you're in the right place. This two-for-one workout to lose belly fat and arm fat is designed to be efficient and effective, giving you maximum results in minimal time. And while it's no secret that many of us dream of a lean waistline and firm, sculpted arms, the good news is you don't need a complicated exercise routine or hours at the gym to achieve them.

How, might you ask? To find out, we chatted with Kyrie Furr, CPT, a certified personal trainer and performance coach with Barbend, who walks us through a streamlined two-for-one workout that targets both your core and arm muscles. These movements are designed to not only strip away pesky belly fat but also help you sculpt strong, toned arms. Best of all, you can do this workout in the comfort of your home with minimal equipment.

So whether you're a busy professional, a parent juggling family and work, or simply someone who appreciates efficiency in their fitness routine, this two-for-one workout is made for you. Read on for the workout instructions, then learn about the 5 Best Bodyweight Exercises To Lose Belly Overhang in 30 Days.

1 Sit-Through

The sit-through is a dynamic full-body exercise that targets your core while engaging your arm muscles by recruiting upper-body strength and stability to perform the movement.

Furr instructs, "Start in a tabletop position on your hands and knees. Pressing through the floor with your hands, lift your knees off the roughly three inches off the floor. Leaving your right hand and left foot on the floor, lift your right foot and sweep it underneath you to the left side as you rotate your body in the same direction. Your left hand should lift off the floor as you sweep your right foot through. Return to the center and repeat on the other side." Aim for three or four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

2 Pallof Presses

"The Pallof press is one of the most effective exercises you can practice to strengthen both the core and upper body," says Furr. "This movement can be done in a few different variations; by adding a press or rotation, you'll target your shoulders, arms, and core."

Attach a resistance band to a sturdy anchor point, or use a cable machine. Stand sideways to the anchor point with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the resistance band with both hands at chest height and arms extended. Push the band straight out in front of you, then bring it back to your chest. Perform three or four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3 Plank Shoulder Taps

"Plank shoulder taps can help strengthen your core, glutes, arms, wrists, and shoulders," states Furr. "This exercise can also help reduce lower back pain, improve your posture and flexibility, and tighten your midsection while building strength and stability in your shoulders."

Begin in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Keeping your core engaged, lift your right hand and tap your left shoulder, then return it to the ground. Repeat on the other side. Shoot for three sets of 20 to 30 reps per shoulder.

4 Pushups

Pushups are a classic bodyweight exercise that targets your arms, shoulders, and chest, making them an excellent choice for toning your upper body.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform the movement, Furr says, "Get into a high plank position with your hands about shoulder width apart and legs extended out. Make sure you're staying balanced through your toes and your feet are about hip-width apart. Keeping your abs tight, slowly bend your elbows and lower yourself to the floor until your elbows are at a 90-degree angle. Push yourself back up by pressing through the floor and engaging your chest muscles." Do three or four sets of eight to 12 reps.

5 Standing Overhead Presses

This workout to lose belly fat and arm fat wraps up with the overhead dumbbell press. "The standing overhead press is a movement that reaches far beyond just an upper body pressing movement," explains Furr. "This exercise is a compound movement that requires you to utilize both upper-body strength and core stabilization."

Begin with a dumbbell in each hand, held at shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead until your arms are fully extended, then lower them back to shoulder height. This movement targets the shoulder deltoid muscles, helping you achieve toned and shapely arms. Aim for three or four sets of 10 to 12 reps.