3 Best Workouts To Melt Belly Fat for Beginners

Belly fat can be stubborn, but with the right approach, even beginners can start shedding extra inches around their midsection. Engaging in targeted workouts can help tone and tighten the core muscles. The workouts I recommend for my newer clients not only aid in fat loss but also improve overall fitness and health. Below, I'm sharing some of the best workouts to melt belly fat for beginners that you can seamlessly work into your routine.

Adding these workouts to your weekly regimen, along with maintaining a balanced diet and staying hydrated, will help you shed belly fat and build a stronger core. Remember that consistency is key, and gradual progression is essential for avoiding injury and ensuring long-term success. With dedication and patience, you can achieve your fitness goals and enjoy a flatter, healthier belly.

Read on to learn the best workouts to melt belly fat for beginners, and when you're finished, be sure to check out People Swear by the '12-3-30' Workout for Weight Loss: 'I Lost 30 Pounds in 10 Weeks'.

Workout #1: Cardio Blast

Cardiovascular workouts are excellent for burning calories and reducing belly fat. This beginner-friendly cardio workout will get your heart rate up and your metabolism going.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together and your arms by your sides. Jump while spreading your legs and raising your arms overhead. Land softly, and return to the starting position. Repeat for 30 seconds to one minute.

RELATED: 5 Best HIIT Workouts for Men To Build a Shredded Body

2. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift one knee as high as you can while quickly switching to the other knee. Continue alternating knees for 30 seconds to one minute.

3. Running in Place

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift one knee while bringing the opposite elbow toward it. Alternate between legs and arms, as if running in place, for 30 seconds to one minute.

RELATED: 9 Best Chair Yoga Exercises for Belly Fat

Workout #2: Core Strengthening

A strong core is essential for melting belly fat. These exercises target the muscles in your abdominal region, helping you tone and tighten that stubborn area.

1. Planks

Start in a pushup position with your elbows directly under your shoulders. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, gradually increasing the time as you progress.

RELATED: The #1 Daily Walking Workout To Slim Down

2. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head and knees bent. Lift your head, shoulders, and feet off the ground. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Alternate sides in a pedaling motion for 15 to 20 reps on each side.

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat. Lean back slightly, keeping your back straight. Hold a weight or a water bottle with both hands. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the weight or bottle close to the floor. Return to the center, and repeat on the left side. Do 15 to 20 reps on each side.

RELATED: 10 Best Resistance Band Exercises for a Slimmer Stomach

Workout #3: HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training)

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a fantastic way to boost your metabolism and burn belly fat efficiently. This beginner-friendly HIIT workout will help you torch calories.

1. Burpees

Start by standing with your feet hip-width apart. Drop into a squat position, and place your hands on the ground. Kick your feet back into a plank position. Quickly return to the squat position. Explode up into a jump. Repeat for 30 seconds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Alternate bringing your knees toward your chest in a running motion. Keep a quick pace for 30 seconds to one minute.

3. Jump Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Perform a regular squat, then explode upward into a jump. Land softly, and immediately go into another squat. Repeat for 30 seconds.