The Only 6 Yoga Exercises You Need To Shrink Your Belly

Whether you seek a meditative escape or a toned physique, yoga has something special to offer everyone. It’s an incredible way to sync up with your breathing while adding more movement to your day. And if you haven’t yet weaved yoga into your weight-loss routine, now is the perfect time to get started. We spoke with fitness pros who share the only yoga exercises you need to melt belly fat and tighten your core.

Yoga and Weight Loss

Yoga may not be the first exercise that comes to mind for weight loss. But research published in Obesity Science & Practice shows that a regular yoga practice can substantially reduce body mass index (BMI). Another study found that those who practice yoga tend to experience fewer cravings, less stress eating, and overall more mindful eating habits.

Among yoga’s many health benefits, there’s a little-known secret: Some yoga poses are powerhouses for sculpting and strengthening the abdominal region. The best part? You don’t need to contort into every pose imaginable or have gymnast-level flexibility to reap the benefits. Just a handful of common moves will do the trick. However, it’s important to note that doing yoga alone won’t help you shrink belly fat. Implementing additional healthy lifestyle habits into your regimen is key.

Jesse Zucker, CPT, NCSF certified personal trainer and certified yoga instructor at Barbend, tells us, “If you want to lose fat from your belly, it’s important to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, manage stress, and sleep well. You can’t target spots on your body to lose fat, but you can do these yoga poses to build your ab muscles and core strength. These poses work multiple muscle groups to raise your heart rate and burn more calories. Your hard-earned muscles will show when you lose fat by eating in a calorie deficit.”

Whether you’re new to yoga or a seasoned yogi looking to refine your routine, the following moves are killer for tightening your tummy.

6 Yoga Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

“Unlike crunches or high-intensity ab workouts, yoga integrates breath, alignment, and mindfulness, making it safer for the spine and more effective at engaging deep stabilizers,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “These movements can be done daily or a few times per week, with consistency and mindful breath creating the best results.”

Boat Pose

“Boat pose is performed on the floor, balancing on your tailbone with your torso and legs lifted off the ground,” says Zucker. “Holding this position works your abs to keep your torso up, spine straight, and legs lifted.”

Begin seated on the ground, knees bent and feet flat. Place your hands behind your thighs for support. Lean back slightly while maintaining a tall posture. Lift your feet off the ground to form a “V” shape with your body. Extend your arms ahead of you. Complete 3 sets of 30-second holds. To increase the challenge, begin in boat pose, lower to a hollow body hold, and return to boat pose. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps of this advanced variation.

Plank Pose

“Plank pose is a powerful full-body pose that works your entire core while strengthening your upper and lower body at the same time,” Zucker points out.

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position. Perform 3 sets of 30 to 45-second holds.

Side Plank Pose

The side plank challenges more than your balance—it also targets your obliques (side abs), contributing to a well-defined waist.

“Side plank pose strengthens one side at a time while working one arm at a time,” explains Zucker.

Begin by lying on your side and placing your elbow below your shoulder. Your feet should be stacked. Lift your hips off the floor so that your body forms a straight line from your head to your feet. Complete 3 sets of 20 to 30-second holds per side.

Bridge Pose

Known mainly for its spine and hip-stretching benefits, the bridge pose is a sneaky belly fat blaster. As you lift your hips toward the ceiling, your core is actively engaged, ensuring those abs get the workout they deserve.

“Bridge pose is often cued as a backbend in yoga, but it’s also a great core and glutes exercise,” Zucker says. “This pose works your lower body in addition to your abs.”

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 30 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Chair Pose

“Chair pose will work your entire body while strengthening your abs,” Zucker notes. “You’re holding the bottom of a squat position and using your ab muscles to lift your torso and spine straight. It’s a major workout for your lower body. Also, supporting your weight will raise your heart rate, leading to a greater calorie burn.”

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides. Breathe in as you lift both arms overhead. Breathe out as you bend your knees and press your hips back as if you’re sitting in a chair. Maintain a tall chest. Complete 3 sets of 30 to 45-second holds.

Cobra Pose With Lift

“This move strengthens the lower abdominals and supports spinal health,” says Canham.