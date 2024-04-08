The 30-Day Interval Walking Workout for Weight Loss

Walking serves as a cornerstone of any active lifestyle, renowned for its effectiveness in weight management and overall well-being. It's a form of low-intensity steady-state cardio that burns calories and boosts metabolism, laying a solid foundation for achieving weight-loss goals. But why stop there? Integrating strength training exercises with your walks can supercharge your workouts and elevate your fitness journey to new heights. That's why I've put together the ultimate 30-day interval walking workout for weight loss

From traditional favorites like walking lunges to lesser-known variations, there's a plethora of options to keep your weekly routine engaging and effective, requiring only your commitment, creativity, and minimal equipment. The below workouts are designed with higher volume, incorporating multiple sets and reps with minimal rest periods to maximize weight loss benefits. You'll be walking your way to weight loss, whether moving forward or side-to-side, to weight loss in no time!

Prepare for a fresh challenge each week as the exercises evolve while retaining the core principles of effective weight loss workouts. Not only will you experience variety in your routine, but you'll also witness the intervals becoming more demanding over time, gradually increasing the intensity and introducing a weekly test of your abilities.

Days 1—7

1. Walking Lateral Lunges with a Press-out

The first portion of this 30-day interval walking workout for weight loss kicks off with walking lateral lunges with a press-out. Including lateral exercises in your workout routine is a brilliant approach to building a strong and adaptable body. While traditional strength exercises often focus on forward, backward, or vertical movements, lateral movements tend to be neglected. Take lateral lunges, for example; they're incredibly beneficial for improving single-leg strength and specifically engaging the adductor muscles, which are often overlooked in lower-body workouts.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To execute walking lateral lunges with a press-out, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and hold a weight plate in front of your chest. Step to the right with your right foot, bending your knee while keeping your left leg straight, sitting into a lateral squat. Lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground, press the weight plate (or dumbbell, kettlebell, med ball) straight out, then push off to return to the starting position. Take a lateral step to the right, and perform another lateral lunge with a press-out.

Perform three to five rounds of 30 seconds of work with 30 seconds of rest per side. Complete all reps on one side before repeating on the other side. Rest for 60 seconds between exercises.

2. Walking Lunges with Core Rotation

Walking lunges improve single-leg strength and hip stability and increase lean muscle mass in the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Adding a rotational core exercise to the mix elevates the intensity of movement, shaping your abs and bringing variety to your fitness routine. This duo strengthens lower-body muscles while engaging the core, fostering overall strength and enhancing metabolism.

Step forward with your right foot into a lunge position, and rotate your torso to the right while holding a dumbbell, kettlebell, or weight plate. Return to the center, and push off with your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side, rotating your torso to the left. Alternate sides with each lunge, focusing on controlled movements and maintaining proper posture.

Complete three to five rounds of 30 seconds of work with 30 seconds of rest. Rest for 60 seconds between exercises.

3. Suitcase Carry

Suitcase carries are your hidden asset for burning calories and shedding fat, activating numerous muscles simultaneously to sculpt your physique and rev up your metabolism. They provide a comprehensive workout in a single motion, ideal for maximizing fat loss and reaching your fitness objectives.

To perform suitcase carries, grab a heavy dumbbell or kettlebell, stand tall, engage your core and upper back, and walk forward with steady strides for the programmed distance or steps.

Complete three to five rounds of 30 seconds of work with 30 seconds of rest. Rest for 60 seconds between exercises.

Days 8—15

1. Walking Lunges with Overhead Carry

An interval walking workout for weight loss wouldn't be complete without the walking lunge with overhead carry. This exercise combines lower-body strength with overhead stability, culminating in a potent full-body compound exercise. This dynamic movement fortifies your legs, improves core stability and coordination, and unlocks greater fat-burning capabilities.

To perform the walking lunge with overhead carry, begin by standing tall and holding a weight overhead with one hand, fully straightening your arm. Engage your core for stability as you take a large step forward with your right foot, lowering into a lunge position while keeping the weight overhead. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position, then repeat on the left side.

Complete three to five rounds of 40 seconds of work with 20 seconds of rest. Switch the "carrying" hand each round. Rest for 60 seconds between exercises.

2. Alternating Overhead Press with Walking

You're well aware of the cardiovascular benefits of walking at a low intensity. Adding overhead presses to your routine will merge these benefits with strength gains. Choosing higher rep ranges for overhead presses enhances muscular endurance and maximizes overall advantages.

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at shoulder height. Press one dumbbell overhead while stepping forward with the opposite foot, alternating arms and legs as you walk forward. Maintain proper posture and core engagement throughout the exercise.

Complete three to five rounds of 40 seconds of work with 20 seconds of rest. Rest for 60 seconds between exercises.

3. Dumbbell Front Rack Forward Marching

Marching exercises are superb for strengthening your hip muscles, particularly the hip flexors while developing a strong and stable core. The dynamic nature of moving forward while concurrently stabilizing your torso intensifies the exercise's effectiveness, enhancing calorie expenditure during your workout sessions.

To do weighted front rack forward marching, hold a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells in the front rack position, step forward with one foot while lifting the opposite knee toward your chest, then alternate legs. Make sure to squeeze your core for stability and control throughout.

Complete three to five rounds of 40 seconds of work with 20 seconds of rest. Rest for 60 seconds between exercises.

Days 16—23

1. Walking Lunges with Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Pairing walking lunges with bicep curls is a top choice of mine for rounding out a high-rep training session with my personal training clients aiming to lose weight. Walking lunges target single-leg strength, sculpting your quads, glutes, and hamstrings, while bicep curls focus on enhancing your biceps. Combining these movements also intensifies core engagement, providing a thorough workout experience.

Start by standing upright and holding a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length by your sides. Step forward with your right foot into a lunge position, simultaneously bending both knees and lowering your body. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders as you lunge, engaging your biceps. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position, lowering the dumbbells. Alternate sides, stepping forward with your left foot and repeating the lunge and bicep curl motion.

Complete three to five rounds of 45 seconds of work with 15 seconds of rest. Rest for 90 seconds between exercises.

2. Mini-band Forward Walk

Mini-band forward walks help activate your glute muscles while improving hip stability. This exercise is beneficial in a warm-up or strength workout to help sculpt your lower body.

Place a resistance band just above your ankles or below your knees for tension. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, and engage your core. Take small steps forward, ensuring the band has tension throughout. Alternate bringing each foot forward, maintaining controlled movements, and proper posture.

Complete three to five rounds of 45 seconds of work with 15 seconds of rest. Rest for 90 seconds between exercises.

Days 24—30

Play

The final portion of this 30-day interval walking workout for weight loss kicks off with the mini-band lateral walk. This exercise can activate your glutes and strengthen smaller hip muscles like the piriformis. Combine this with dumbbell lateral raises to target your upper body, boosting shoulder and trap strength. You get the best of both worlds when pairing these potent lateral movements for full-body strength and weight loss.

Begin by placing a mini resistance band above your knees and holding dumbbells at your sides. Step to the side with one foot while maintaining tension on the band, then follow with the other foot to return to hip-width apart. Simultaneously, perform a lateral raise with the dumbbells, lifting them to shoulder height and returning them to your sides as you step together.

Complete three to five rounds of 50 seconds of work with 10 seconds of rest. Rest for 120 seconds between exercises.

2. Walking Lateral Squats with Plate Pressout

Elevate your workout routine with a fat-burning exercise that packs a punch. The walking lateral squat with a plate press-out simultaneously targets your quads, glutes, shoulders, and core. It adds a dynamic side-to-side movement to your routine, keeping your gym sessions challenging and diverse.

To perform the walking lateral squat with plate pressout, hold a weight plate in front of your chest and stand with feet hip-width apart. Step laterally to the right, squatting down while pressing the plate straight before you. Bring your left foot back under your hips, keeping the feet hip-width apart. Repeat for the desired reps and sets.

Complete three to five rounds of 50 seconds of work with 10 seconds of rest. Rest for 120 seconds between exercises.

3. Walking Overhead Dumbbell Carry

The walking overhead dumbbell carry is a dynamic exercise renowned for enhancing overhead strength and stability while targeting key muscle groups, including the shoulders, upper back, and core. Incorporating walking adds an extra layer of versatility, demanding increased stability to control the weights effectively.

Start by standing upright and pressing dumbbells directly overhead with your arms fully extended. Squeeze your core and walk, stabilizing the dumbbells overhead until you reach the predetermined distance or time. Emphasize keeping your arms straight above your shoulders, actively reaching with each step to optimize the exercise.

Complete three to five rounds of 50 seconds of work with 10 seconds of rest. Rest for 120 seconds between exercises.