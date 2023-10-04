The Best 30-Day Standing Workout To Lose Weight & Get Fit

Are you tired of the same old workout routines that involve endless reps on the floor or hours spent on the treadmill? If you're looking for a fresh and effective way to lose weight and get fit, Eat This, Not That! has the perfect solution for you. We consulted Michael Masi, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who curated the best 30-day standing workout for weight loss. This routine is designed to help you get into shape without ever getting on the ground.

"This beginner-friendly 30-day workout plan can help with weight loss and overall fitness for individuals in their 30s and 40s," says Masi. "This plan assumes access to standard gym equipment and will focus on standing exercises."

This 30-day workout plan standing is a total game-changer for weight loss and fitness goals. In this article, we'll guide you through each standing workout, breaking down the exercises and explaining their benefits to your body. Keep reading to learn more. And, when you're done, don't miss the 5 Best Bodyweight Exercises To Lose Belly Overhang in 30 Days.

Week 1: Introduction & Familiarization

The first week is about getting to know the routine, understanding the exercises, and setting the stage for the coming weeks. We'll start with some basic moves to ease you in gently. By the end of this week, you'll feel comfortable and confident with the workouts ahead.

Days 1-3: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat each exercise two times with a one-minute rest between sets.

1. Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Presses (12 reps)

Holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, press both weights overhead, and lower back down.

2. Dumbbell Deadlifts (12 reps)

With a dumbbell in each hand in front of you, push your hips back, and lower the weights to the ground before pushing through your feet to stand up straight.

3. Machine Standing Leg Curls (12 reps per leg)

Play

While holding onto the machine, curl one leg at a time. Make sure to control the descent of your foot during each rep.

RELATED: 10 Easy Kettlebell Exercises for Women To Melt Belly Flab

4. Single-Arm Cable Rows with Cable Column (12 reps per arm)

Play

Hold the cable in your right hand, and back up far enough so there's no slack in the cable when your arm is fully extended. Put your left foot forward for a staggered stance. Pull the handle by driving the right elbow behind you and squeeze your shoulder blades together. Control the weight back to the starting position, and repeat.

5. Dumbbell Bicep Curls (12 reps per arm)

With a dumbbell in each hand, curl both weights up while keeping your elbows at your sides. You can alternate curls one arm at a time if it's more comfortable. Make sure to control the descent of the dumbbell for each rep.

6. Tricep Dumbbell Kickbacks (12 reps per arm)

Hinge at the hips while holding a light dumbbell in each hand. Keep your upper arm stationary while extending the lower part of the arms back.

7. Standing Calf Raises (15 reps)

On a step or platform, rise onto your toes, then lower your heels below the level of the platform until you feel a stretch in the calves. Make sure to control each rep without bouncing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Day 4: Cardio—Treadmill

Walk briskly for 30 minutes to cover as much distance as possible.

Day 5: Rest

Day 6: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat the workout from days one through three.

Day 7: Cardio—Elliptical

Use the elliptical for 30 minutes, focusing on pushing and pulling the handles to engage the upper body.

RELATED: The Best 5-Minute Daily Walking Workout for Women To Lose Weight

Week 2: Building Endurance

For week two, it's time to focus on building your endurance, helping your body adapt to the new routine, and increasing your stamina. These workouts will get your heart pumping and those calories burning. Get ready to feel more energized and capable than ever.

Days 8-10: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat three times with a one-minute rest between sets. Perform the same exercises as in week one, and slightly increase the weights.

Day 11: Cardio—Stationary Bike

Keep your hands on the handles, and stay standing the whole time. Cycle at a high intensity for 60 seconds, followed by a low intensity for 60 seconds. Repeat 10 times for 20 minutes total, focusing on standing cycling.

Day 12: Rest

Day 13: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat the workout from days eight through 10.

Day 14: Cardio—Stationary Bike

Repeat day 11 by getting back on the stationary bike.

RELATED: 7 Strength Exercises To Drop 10 Pounds in a Month

Week 3: Building Strength

Week three is where the real transformation starts to happen. We'll be incorporating exercises to build strength in critical areas of your body. The increased strength will not only help you with the workouts but also in your daily life.

Days 15-17: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat three times with a 90-second rest between sets. Perform the same exercises from days one through three and days eight through 10. Increase the weights once again.

Day 18: Cardio—Treadmill

Introduce intervals. Walk for two minutes, then jog lightly for one minute. Repeat for 30 minutes total.

Day 19: Rest

Day 20: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat the workout from days 15 through 17.

Day 21: Cardio—Jump Rope

Jump rope for one minute, then rest for 30 seconds. Repeat for 20 minutes.

Week 4: Consolidation

In the final week, we'll bring everything together. You've come a long way; now it's time to consolidate your progress.

Days 22-24: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat four times with a 90-second rest between sets. Perform the same exercises from days one through three, days eight through 10, and days 15 through 17. Slightly increase weights if comfortable.

RELATED: I Tried 4 Pairs of HOKA Sneakers & One Beats the Rest By a Mile

Day 25: Cardio—Elliptical

Keep RPM at a standard number, then increase the elliptical resistance for high-intensity work for one minute, then drop the resistance for recovery for one minute for 20 minutes. Keep RPM at the same level throughout.

Day 26: Rest

Day 27: Full-Body Circuit

Repeat the workout from days 22 through 24.

Days 28-30: Choice of Cardio

Choose from the cardio exercises listed above, and do 30 to 35 minutes daily.

"Always start each session with a five to 10-minute warm-up, such as walking on the treadmill or dynamic stretches, and end with a five to 10-minute cool-down. Hydrate well, maintain proper form throughout, and consult with a physical therapist, personal trainer, or strength coach if unsure about any exercise. Adjust the weights and intensity according to individual comfort and progress," says Masi.