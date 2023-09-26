The Best 5-Minute Daily Walking Workout for Women To Lose Weight

If you're a woman who is struggling to achieve your weight goal, you are certainly not alone. As a matter of fact, virtually every female client who comes to me has at one time or another struggled with weight loss. If you can't stand the gym or simply don't have the extra time to complete a traditional workout, finding just the right, sustainable fitness routine can feel like a true challenge. But don't fear, because I have a seamless five-minute daily walking workout for women to lose weight.

If you can carve out just five minutes a day and have the room and ability to take a walk, you can follow this straightforward daily walking workout to lose weight, tailor-made for women who struggle with this area of fitness. This walking routine incorporates exercises within the walk itself, giving you more of a bang for your buck than a traditional stroll through the park, without the added time and inconvenience of going to a gym. These exercises target the common areas women struggle with in terms of weight loss, including the thighs, hips, arms, and lower tummy areas.

To perform the workout, begin by taking your normal walk. For each exercise, perform 10 repetitions followed by 10 regular walking steps. Then, move on to the next exercise. Cycle through the workout for the duration of your walk, aiming for anywhere from two to four total cycles through the workout, depending on the time available to walk and your current fitness level.

I always recommend pairing your weight loss workouts with a diet plan incorporating healthy foods like lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables to ensure your workout program delivers exceptional results.

1 High Knees

High knees are a fantastic way to integrate some light cardio and engage your core, quads, and hip flexors, all while maintaining a walking rhythm.

To perform high knees, start with a regular walking pace. Engage your core, and bring one knee up toward your chest as high as you can. Quickly switch, and raise the other knee. Ensure your arms are in motion, opposite arm to leg, similar to regular walking. Repeat for the target time.

2 Jump Squats

Jump squats can rapidly raise your heart rate, engaging your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and calves.

To perform jump squats, begin walking, but step into a standard squat position with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower yourself into a squat, pushing through the full foot. As you rise, jump upward in an explosive motion, fully extending your legs. Land softly, and immediately transition into the next squat. Repeat for the target repetitions. Continue walking normally after you complete your repetitions.

3 Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are perfect for targeting the quads, hamstrings, and glutes, while also engaging your core for stability.

To perform walking lunges, start with a regular walking pace. Step forward with your right foot, and lower into a lunge. Your knees should be at a 90-degree angle. Rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee for optimal biomechanics. Push through the full foot of your right leg, stepping forward into the next lunge with your left leg. Repeat for the target repetitions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Heel Kicks

Heel kicks are a fun addition to your walking workout, targeting the hamstrings, calves, and glutes. They also offer a slight cardio boost as you quicken your pace.

To perform heel kicks, walk at a moderate pace. Kick one heel up toward your glutes. Bring the foot back down, and immediately kick up the other heel. Swing your arms in a natural motion, as you would while walking. Repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Arm Circles

This walking workout for women to lose weight wraps up with arm circles. While walking is mainly a lower-body activity, arm circles incorporate some upper-body toning. They target the deltoids and also work the triceps and biceps to some extent.

To perform arm circles, walk at a steady pace. Extend your arms straight out to the sides at shoulder height. Begin small circular motions with your arms, ensuring the motion comes from the shoulders. After you hit your 10 repetitions, reverse the direction of the circles, and complete another 10 reps.