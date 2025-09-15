6 Walking Techniques That Strengthen Bones Better Than Supplements After 45

It’s tempting to turn to supplements as an all-in-one fix, but if your goal is strengthening your bones, walking is one of the best things you can do. This low-impact form of cardio helps burn calories while giving your body an invigorating workout.

“Walking is an easy and accessible weight-bearing exercise. Its repetitive impact stimulates bone remodelling and preserves mineral density in a way that supplements alone just can’t mimic,” says Coach Amanda Grimm, certified running coach and PT at We Run and sports and remedial massage therapist. “But this isn’t about taking a casual stroll. To strengthen your bones with walking, focused walking techniques are what will give you results.”

It’s essential to walk in a manner that challenges your muscles and bones. “This will increase the load and micro-impact forces that are needed for bone generation,” Grimm tells us.

6 Walking Techniques That Strengthen Bones

“All of these techniques should be carried out at a pace that will leave you feeling slightly breathless,” Grimm says.

She suggests aiming for 30 to 60 minutes most days, but feel free to work up to this, if necessary.

“At no point should you be in pain,” Grimm adds. “This is about a sustained and long-term effort.”

Brisk Walking

Brisk walking involves walking at a moderate intensity. Harvard Health Publishing notes that fast-paced walking can yield even greater bone benefits than lifting heavier weights. A small study showed that when walkers picked up the pace from a leisurely 2 mph stroll to a brisk 3.7 mph speed, force placed on the hip bones revved up by approximately 30%.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The benefits don’t stop there. According to a previous study, walking briskly—defined as a pace of greater than 4 mph—was associated with a 43% reduced risk of abnormal heart rhythms.

Uphill and Downhill Walking

Incorporating hills is one of the best cardio workouts you can do. Plus, they keep things interesting!

Not only will uphill and downhill walking build speed and power, but it also strengthens your bones, ligaments, and tendons. Hills strengthen your entire lower body, including the hamstrings, glutes, and calves, while helping you develop a solid muscle tone.

Stair Climbing

In addition to giving you a solid mental challenge, experts say climbing stairs fires up the lower-body muscles in a way traditional walking or jogging doesn’t do as productively. It boosts leg strength, builds endurance, and revs up your metabolism.

Plus, research shows that daily load-bearing exercise, such as climbing stairs, can help maintain and reduce further bone loss in aging adults.

Walking With Light Hand or Ankle Weights

Incorporating light hand or ankle weights is a surefire way to upgrade your daily walk and boost bone health. Research reveals that engaging in regular strength training can be essential in building bone and slowing down the loss of it.

Walking on Uneven Terrain

There’s nothing more invigorating than exploring a brand-new trail. Unlike walking on flat surfaces, tackling uneven terrain presents an incredible challenge for your body. It makes your muscles work harder while giving your bones and muscles some healthy impact.

Alternating Bouts of Fast and Slow Walking

Interval walking—such as the trending Japanese walking method—requires you to alternate between periods of quicker-paced and slower-paced walking. Studies show that interval training can boost your cardiovascular health and improve muscle loss as you age. In addition, interval walking research reveals that this form of exercise boosts bone density in the hips and legs.

