8 Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar—and 2 Potential Drawbacks
Is there any natural remedy more popular than taking a shot of apple cider vinegar? Touted as a go-to for those looking to support their health, apple cider vinegar—or ACV for short—has gained popularity for its potential effects on weight management, gut health, and more. Once used mainly as an acidic ingredient in dressings or marinades or a natural at-home cleaning agent, apple cider vinegar has now made a name for itself in the health world. Because of this, we wanted to make sure we did a deep dive into its health benefits.
If you are jumping on the "daily dose of ACV" bandwagon and wondering what effects you can expect to see, keep reading to learn what happens to your body when you drink apple cider vinegar. We'll review the benefits and drawbacks of apple cider vinegar, highlighting findings from scientific studies and insights from registered dietitians. Plus, we'll include some dietitian-recommended tips on the best ways to consume apple cider vinegar. Read on, then check out the 10 Best Probiotic Drinks for Gut Health.
What Is Apple Cider Vinegar?
Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar made from fermented apples. The process is fairly simple: crushing the apples, juicing them, and then fermenting them twice.
This vinegar is often used as an ingredient in salad dressings or marinades, added to water or other drinks, or taken by the tablespoon or shot for its health benefits.
A popular choice for health enthusiasts is raw ACV, which contains "the mother," a mixture of yeast and bacteria formed during the fermentation process. This raw, unfiltered version is believed to offer more health benefits than filtered varieties.
Apple Cider Vinegar Nutrition
According to the USDA Nutrition Database, a one-tablespoon serving of ACV contains the following:
Calories: 3
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: <1 mg
Carbs: <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 0 g
There aren't many micronutrients in apple cider vinegar, but one of the main active compounds is acetic acid, which contributes to many of ACV's health benefits. Cider vinegar also contains natural probiotics that can help improve the health of your gut microbiome and antioxidants that are known to help prevent age-related cell damage.
Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar
Balances Blood Sugar Levels
Fasting blood glucose refers to the blood sugar levels in the body during a state of fasting. Some data suggests that apple cider vinegar consumption "can have positive effects on fasting blood sugar, particularly in those who have higher blood sugar," shares Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD. In fact, the results of a systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ACV consumption significantly decreased fasting blood glucose levels when consumed for more than eight weeks.
"It is thought that ACV may help improve blood sugar by helping the body use glucose more efficiently and also delaying how quickly the stomach empties after eating," Sauceda adds.
Supports Healthy Cholesterol Levels
ACV consumption significantly decreased serum total cholesterol and increased HDL "good" cholesterol in certain populations, according to results of data published in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies. A recent study published in the British Medical Journal also found that daily doses of ACV were able to lower cholesterol, as well as lower weight, body fat, and waist circumference in Lebanese adolescents and young adults.
Of course, this natural remedy should be practiced in conjunction with following a heart-healthy diet if your goal is to have healthy cholesterol levels.
Aids in Weight Loss
Taking apple cider vinegar every day won't guarantee instant weight loss, especially if you aren't also exercising or following a healthy diet. However, if a well-balanced, healthy diet and consistent exercise routine are embedded into your lifestyle, then adding a little ACV may help you on your weight loss quest. According to the results of one study 2021 study published in the International Journal of Exercise Science, for those who were supplemented for four days with either 30 milliliters of apple cider vinegar or a placebo, the ACV supplementation was linked to significant reductions in body weight and body fat.
The British Medical Journal study we mentioned previously in regard to cholesterol also showed that regular consumption of apple cider vinegar can help reduce body fat and improve weight loss.
Enhances Nutrient Absorption
People often discuss the digestive benefits of apple cider vinegar, which is due largely in part to the fact that vinegar is acidic. As such, its acidity can help improve and support quality digestion, according to research published in Fish Physiology and Biochemistry.
"The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar can stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, which can aid in the breakdown and absorption of nutrients from food," explains Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, of One Pot Wellness.
Helps Reduce Appetite
According to some research, incorporating apple cider vinegar into your daily routine can actually help you feel fuller.
A 2016 French study using rats found that metabolic disorders caused by a high-fat diet are thwarted by taking apple cider vinegar, which proved to have a satiating effect. Researchers found that adding ACV to some rats' high-fat diets significantly decreased the animals' food intake. In other words, it can't hurt to toss a tablespoon or two of this calorie, fat, and sugar-free stuff in your next salad dressing, sauce, or smoothie.
The British Medical Journal also found that one of the reasons ACV showed promising results with weight loss was its ability to slow gastric emptying and reduce appetite.
May Help Reduce Inflammation
There's no shortage of environmental, dietary, and internal factors contributing to high levels of inflammation in your body. Inflammation is when your body's immune response kicks into overdrive, fending off against free radicals that can cause repeated, chronic oxidative stress in your body. The result of living with inflammation ranges from weight gain to mood issues. And worse, being overweight can also contribute to increased levels of oxidative stress.
Taking an apple cider vinegar supplement may help. A 2018 Journal of Medicinal Food animal study found that ACV can suppress obesity-induced oxidative stress. Researchers believe that ACV regulates the body's antioxidant defense system. Obese rats who were given a daily dose of ACV showed decreased cholesterol, triglycerides, and oxidative stress in as little as six weeks.
May Ease Heartburn
While it sounds counterintuitive for vinegar to help with heartburn, it may be able to offer some support. Believe it or not, some people experience heartburn because they produce too little stomach acid. So, introducing acid to this environment may offer some relief.
One study showed that gum made with apple cider vinegar, licorice extract, and papain (an enzyme found in papaya) effectively reduced heartburn and acid reflux, but because ACV was combined with other ingredients, researchers aren't able to conclude that it was the reason for the relief.
Although evidence demonstrating the link between ACV and heartburn is sparse, it is unlikely to cause any long-term harm, especially if your healthcare provider says it is an appropriate home remedy.
May Freshen Breath
One benefit you may not expect is that regular consumption of ACV may be able to freshen up your breath!
Bad breath can be caused by bacteria that live in the mouth. And since vinegar is an antibacterial agent, ingesting it can help offer some relief in that area. The acidity can create an environment that isn't super bacteria-friendly.
Potential Adverse Effects of Consuming Apple Cider Vinegar
It may cause tooth enamel erosion.
As we mentioned earlier, apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, and drinks containing high amounts of acid can hurt your tooth enamel over time. For instance, one lab study published in Clinical Laboratory found that ACV consumption can possibly lead to the loss of minerals in the teeth, leading to enamel damage.
If you're going to consume apple cider vinegar regularly, make sure you dilute it with water first.
You may feel nauseous.
We previously noted research that supports the claim of ACV's benefits on digestion and appetite reduction, but there's one potential digestive-related downside to consuming this vinegar.
According to a small study published in the International Journal of Obesity, even though apple cider vinegar was shown to reduce appetite in study patients, many of them also experienced nausea when drinking it.
How To Consume Apple Cider Vinegar for Optimal Results
We talked with registered dietitian Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, to get some helpful tips on the best ways you can start adding ACV to your regular routine! Young suggests the following tips:
- Dilute It: Mix 1-2 tablespoons of ACV in a large glass of water because undiluted ACV can damage your tooth enamel and irritate your throat.
- Add honey or lemon: A spoonful of honey or lemon juice can improve the taste and provide extra nutrients.
- Use it in salad dressings: Use ACV in homemade dressings with olive oil, herbs, and spices.
- Cook with it: Add a small amount to soups, stews, and marinades for a tangy flavor.
- Put it in your smoothies: Include a splash of ACV in your morning smoothie for an extra health boost. You won't even taste it.
