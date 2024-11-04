15 Best Aldi Products You Can Find in November

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

November has arrived, which means it's time to pack up the Halloween decorations and swap your cobwebs for garlands. Whether you are ready or not, the holiday season is upon us, so the seasonal flavors at Aldi and other grocery stores will soon transition from all things pumpkin and nutmeg to…well, more pumpkin and nutmeg, but with the company of eggnog, cranberry, and peppermint.

At the low-priced grocery chain Aldi, customers can expect a wave of festive items to arrive on store shelves in the coming weeks. These items are perfect for hosting Thanksgiving dinner or starting the holiday season off right. You'll find everything from appetizers and desserts to holiday-inspired novelties and even foodie gift ideas at Aldi. Advent calendars will also be available, so you can gift some to your family and friends to count down the days until Christmas.

As you browse the aisles at Aldi this November, be sure to add these items to your shopping list. Many of these items will be big hits with your family this Thanksgiving or Christmas, whether you are gathering for a large meal or just want to incorporate holiday flavors into your daily routine.

Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream

Whether you're looking to mix together a festive cocktail or jazz up your dessert coffee beverages, the Connellys 12 Days of Irish Cream will add the perfect touch of creaminess. Flavors in the box include Sugar Cookie, Peppermint, Cappuccino, and more. Available starting on Nov. 6, the 12 Days box set is priced at $29.99.

Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar

The hot sauce enthusiast on your holiday shopping list will love the Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar. The set includes 25 individually packed hot sauce bottles, offering the perfect way to count down the days until Christmas with an added burst of heat. The advent calendar will appear on Aldi shelves starting Nov. 6 and retail for $14.99.

Fremont Fish Market Chilled Crab Cakes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Crab Cake)

Calories : 210

When it's time to prepare that perfect appetizer for your next holiday gathering, or you want an easy meal solution between parties, the Fremont Fish Market Chilled Crab Cakes is ready to eat within minutes. The package includes crab cakes along with cocktail sauce. You can find it at Aldi starting Nov. 6, which will cost $5.99.

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights

Why settle on one festive gelato flavor when you can have three? Starting Nov. 13, Aldi shoppers can choose from Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato, including Pumpkin Pie, Eggnog, and Candy Cane flavors. The gelato will be available for $4.29 each.

Bake Shop Pies

Nutrition :

Dutch Apple (Per ⅕ Pie)

Calories : 450

It's not the holidays without a delicious pie to enjoy after dinner–or even before your meal. Starting Nov. 13, shoppers will be able to pick up an apple or cherry pie from Bake Shop at Aldi for $4.99 each.

Priano Ravioli

Nutrition :

Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 210

Fall flavors can find their way into a multitude of savory dishes, including ravioli. This season, try the Priano Ravioli, which comes in your choice of Turkey Cranberry or Bourbon Sweet Potato variations. Both flavors will be available starting Nov. 13, retailing for $3.69.

Clancy's Seasonal Potato Chips

Nutrition :

Turkey Stuffing Potato Chips (Per 1-oz Serving )

Calories : 150

A Thanksgiving dinner is a true culinary feat, after hours spent in the kitchen basting the turkey, mashing the potatoes, making grandma's stuffing recipe from scratch, and baking fresh pies, all before company arrives. For a much simpler way to enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving, the Aldi shopper-favorite Clancy's Potato Chips will offer Turkey Stuffing and Garlic Mashed Potato flavors. Both will hit shelves starting Nov. 13, available for $2.19.

Specially Selected Premium Shrimp Ring

Nutrition (Per 3-oz. Serving) :

Calories : 100

The moment shrimp cocktail hits the appetizer table, you know the holiday party is in full swing. This year, Aldi shoppers can score a Specially Selected Premium Shrimp Ring starting Nov. 13 for $8.99. A four-ounce dipping sauce comes included.

Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops

Nutrition :

Christmas Tree Ice Cream Pops (Per 1 Pop)

Calories : 60

November is the time to kick into high gear for all things holidays. Whether your Christmas tree goes up on Nov. 1 or after Thanksgiving, there's no denying that the holiday season has arrived. You can add a festive flair to dessert this year with the Sundae Shoppe Holiday Character Pops.

The pops come in two variations. The Christmas Tree pops are vanilla ice cream with red-colored white chocolate drops, and the Reindeer pops blend caramel, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream and are garnished with chocolate-flavored drops. Both variations are available on Nov. 20 for $2.49.

Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition (Per 4 Pieces) :

Calories : 200

Move aside, Dino Nuggets. This holiday season, go all-out with the Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets, available at Aldi starting Nov. 27 for $5.99. Each one-pound package contains all-white meat chicken nuggets in several festive shapes, including candy canes, a snowman, stockings, a reindeer, a Christmas tree, and a gingerbread man.

Appetitos Mini Puff Pastries

Nutrition :

Caramelized Onion and Gouda (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 260

The Appetitos Mini Puff Pastries are the perfect bite-sized appetizer this holiday season. Choose from the gouda variety, which includes a flaky, butter pastry topped with creamy gouda cheese filling and caramelized onions, or the feta variety, which comes topped with a creamy feta cheese filling and cranberry sauce. Both flavors are available at Aldi starting Nov. 27 and will retail for $4.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Benton's Gingerbread House Kit

Nutrition : (Per 1/30 Kit)

Calories : 110

Just in time for the Christmas season, the Benton's Gingerbread House Kits will soon arrive at Aldi. Whether you're a novice gingerbread house builder or a seasoned pro, these kits are a fun way to bring family and friends together during the holidays. Each kit includes pre-baked gingerbread, pre-made icing, and candy treats for decorating. The kids will retail for $8.49 each and are available at Aldi beginning Nov. 27.

Benton's Mini Waffle Cones

Nutrition :

Pepperming Waffle Cones (Per 5 Pieces)

Calories : 150

Looking to fill out your dessert board? Add a little flourish with the Benton's Mini Waffle Cones, available in either hazelnut or peppermint. The bite-size wafer cones are filled with their respective flavored chocolate, available starting Nov. 27. The dessert will retail for $3.99.

Barissimo Seasonal Ground Coffees

You can start your mornings on a festive foot when you swap out your regular coffee for the Barissimo Ground Coffee holiday flavors: eggnog or gingerbread. The two seasonal varieties will each come in 11-ounce bags of coffee grounds. They'll hit Aldi shelves starting Nov. 27 and will retail for $4.95.

Benton's Holiday Mug Toppers

Nutrition : (Per 4 Biscuits)

Calories : 160

What could be more perfect this holiday season than a homemade cup of hot cocoa? How does a gingerbread man-shaped mug topper sound? Add it to your morning cup of coffee or your evening sip of hot chocolate for an adorable and seasonally appropriate embellishment. The Benton's Holiday Mug Toppers will appear at Aldi starting Nov. 27, available for $2.89.