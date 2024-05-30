10 Best Trader Joe's Keto Foods for Weight Loss

You're missing out if you've never visited Trader Joe's for its unique and affordable food selection. This national grocery chain offers a wide variety of healthy eats for all dietary needs, including keto, vegan, gluten-free, and more. In particular, Trader Joe's keto-friendly options can help you stick to your low-carb lifestyle and weight-loss plan while enjoying delicious and nutritious meals. To find out the best keto foods to buy at Trader Joe's, we spoke with Trista Best, RD, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements, who shares her top picks to help you achieve (and stay in) ketosis.

Eating a healthy ketogenic diet involves finding foods low in carbs but high in healthy fats and proteins, such as avocados, nuts, and fatty fish. Incorporating these foods into your diet can support your efforts to maintain ketosis, boost energy, and improve overall health and well-being. Additionally, research suggests that a healthy keto diet can help increase weight loss, reduce waist circumference, and lower triglyceride levels.

From healthy snacks to mealtime essentials, Trader Joe's has something for every keto dieter. Read on to discover the 10 best keto foods to buy at Trader Joe's for weight loss.

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Per 1 cup : 140 calories, 3 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 460 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (6 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Made primarily from cauliflower, Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi is a low-carb alternative to traditional gnocchi and is incredibly versatile. (For reference, one cup of potato gnocchi contains around 32 grams of carbohydrates, while one cup of cauliflower gnocchi has 22 grams.)

Best tells us, "This cauliflower gnocchi is a versatile option for keto-friendly meals. It can be sautéed or baked and pairs well with various sauces, making it a great base for creative, low-carb dishes."

Everything But the Bagel Seasoning

Per 1/4 tsp : 5 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 80 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

This Everything But the Bagel Seasoning Blend of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, and onion adds a burst of flavor to your dishes without any added carbs.

"Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Seasoning is ideal for sprinkling on eggs, avocado, or keto-friendly crackers, enhancing your meals with minimal effort," says Best.

Organic Riced Cauliflower

Trader Joe's Organic Riced Cauliflower delivers a healthy dose of cruciferous vegetables that are low in carbs and keto-friendly.

"This pre-riced cauliflower can be used as a substitute for rice in any dish, making it easy to reduce carb intake while still enjoying your favorite meals," says Best. "Plus, it's convenient, versatile, and can be quickly sautéed or steamed."

Blanched Almond Flour

Per 1/4 cup : 170 calories, 15 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 5 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

Trader Joe's Blanched Almond Flour is a must-have for keto baking since it's low in carbs and contains plenty of healthy fats. It's also gluten-free, making it suitable for those with Celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Best says, "Trader Joe's finely ground almond flour is an excellent low-carb alternative to traditional flour, ideal for baking keto-friendly breads, cookies, and pancakes. Its nutty flavor and smooth texture make it a pantry essential for keto bakers."

Coconut Oil

Organic Virgin Coconut Oil from Trader Joe's is carb-free and a fantastic source of healthy fats.

"Coconut oil is perfect for cooking, baking, or adding to smoothies for a keto-friendly fat boost," Best explains. "Its mild coconut flavor can enhance both sweet and savory dishes, making it a versatile kitchen staple."

Jicama Wraps

Per 2 wraps : 15 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (2 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 0 g protein

The next time you want tacos or a wrap, Jicama Wraps from Trader Joe's are a low-carb alternative to tortillas.

Best says, "These thinly sliced jicama wraps provide a crisp texture and subtle sweetness, adding variety to your low-carb meal options."

Oven-Baked Cheese Bites

Per 1 oz : 160 calories, 12 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 260 mg sodium, <1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 13 g protein

These Oven-Baked Cheese Bites are made entirely of baked cheese, offering a crunchy, zero-carb snack. They also provide a healthy dose of protein and fat for keto dieters.

"Trader Joe's Oven-Baked Cheese Bites are perfect for snacking on the go, adding to salads, or using as a crunchy topping for soups," states Best.

Creamy Almond Butter, No Salt

Per 2 Tbsp : 190 calories, 16 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

If you're a nut butter fan, Trader Joe's Creamy Almond Butter, No Salt is a no-brainer addition to your keto diet.

"This almond butter is an excellent source of healthy fats and protein, making it a nutritious addition to your keto diet," says Best. "It can be enjoyed on its own, mixed into smoothies, or used as a dip for low-carb veggies, providing a satisfying and versatile option."

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Per 2 Tbsp : 40 calories, 3 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 125 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

"Low in carbs and high in flavor, Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip is a fantastic option for a keto-friendly appetizer or snack," says Best. "Pair it with keto-friendly crackers or vegetables for a delicious, creamy treat that's easy to enjoy anytime."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Avocados

Per <a rel="noopener noreferrer external" href="https ://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/171705/nutrients" target="_blank">1 cup, cubed: 240 calories, 22 g fat, 10.5 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (10 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

While not specific to Trader Joe's, avocados are rich in healthy fats and fiber, making them a staple in any healthy keto diet.

"Fresh avocados are ideal for adding to salads, making guacamole, or eating on their own with some salt and pepper. Plus, their creamy texture and rich flavor are delicious," says Best.