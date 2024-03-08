Skip to content

25 Best Keto Foods for Weight Loss

Enjoy the benefits of this high-fat diet by incorporating more of these healthy foods.
The ketogenic diet (keto for short) has become a hot nutrition trend in the last few years. Although its long-term weight loss benefits are still controversial among dietitians, doctors, and other nutrition experts, there is some scientific research to back up this diet's success in terms of shedding pounds. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that following a ketogenic diet can help control hunger levels and improve metabolic rate. If you want in on these weight-loss benefits, it's important to make sure you are adhering to the diet's key principles, which you can begin by stocking up on the best keto diet foods.

First and foremost, the keto diet is all about ratios—you want to make sure that carbohydrates make up 10% or less of your total caloric intake, with 15-25% from protein, and the remainder from healthy fats. Eating in this manner will help your body achieve ketosis, a metabolic process that occurs when the body resorts to burning fat for fuel, which only happens when glucose reserves are depleted. In basic terms, successfully following the keto diet means cutting out all sources of sugar and most carbohydrates and loading up on foods with a high fat content.

The key to sticking to keto guidelines is focusing on what you can eat, not what you're cutting out. If you're unsure about what's safe to snack on, you are in luck. We have picked out the best keto foods that will make eating a fat-centric diet easy and, dare we say it, enjoyable.

Read on for our ultimate keto diet food list of all the foods you'll need to successfully take the ketogenic plunge. And for more inspiration, check out these 43 Healthy Keto Snack Recipes for Weight Loss.

Sardines

sardines in olive oil
Nutrition (Per 1 can serving<a rel="noopener noreferrer external" title="FoodData Central. (n.d.-cu). https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/175139/nutrients" href="https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/175139/nutrients" target="_blank" data-citation="true">):
Calories: 191
Fat: 10.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.4 g)
Sodium: 282 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 22.6 g

For a quick and convenient snack that can fit your keto diet goals, Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD suggests a can of sardines in olive oil. "These small fish are packed with healthy fats, omega-3s, and protein, making them an excellent keto-friendly snack," she says.

Kimchi

Kimchi in white bowl
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving):
Calories: 22.5
Fat: 0.8 g (Saturated Fat:  g)
Sodium: 747 mg
Carbs: 3.6 g (Fiber: 2.4 g, Sugar: 1.6 g)
Protein: 1.7 g

Kimchi is an easy way to add flavor to a variety of different dishes, and Sabat recommends it as a probiotic option on a keto diet food list.

"This fermented cabbage dish is low in carbohydrates and rich in probiotics, which can support gut health and digestion on a ketogenic diet," she says.

Chia seeds

chia seeds
Nutrition (Per 1 ounce serving):
Calories: 138
Fat: 8.7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.9 g)
Sodium: 4.6 mg
Carbs: 11.9 g (Fiber: 9.6 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 4.7 g

Chia seeds are a healthy food packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats. You can throw them into a smoothie with Greek yogurt for a healthy snack or breakfast, or Sabat suggests using them to make a chia pudding. "Chia seeds soaked in coconut milk or almond milk make a delicious and filling keto-friendly dessert or breakfast option," she says. "Use stevia or monk fruit to sweeten."

Hemp hearts

hemp hearts
Nutrition (Per 3-tablespoon serving):
Calories: 180
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 10 g

For a keto-friendly topping full of nutrients, Sabat says you should grab some hemp hearts. "Shelled hemp seeds are high in protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to salads, yogurt, or smoothies."

Cacao Nibs

spoon of cacao nibs
Nutrition (Per 1 ounce of cacao):
Calories: 170
Fat: 8.9 g (Saturated Fat:  g)
Sodium: 5.7 mg
Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 3.1 g, Sugar: 6.8 g)
Protein: 2.2 g

Craving chocolate but want to stay on track with your low-sugar, low-carb goals? Sabat recommends cacao nibs. She says, "Unsweetened cacao nibs are a low-carb alternative to regular chocolate bars and provide antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats."

Avocado

avocados, concept of how many calories are in an avocado
Nutrition (Per 50-gram serving):
Calories: 83.5
Fat: 7.7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.1 g)
Sodium: 4 mg
Carbs: 4.3 g (Fiber: 3.4 g, Sugar: 0.2 g)
Protein: 1 g

Pass the guac! Avocados are one of the best keto diet foods thanks to their high healthy fat content and low carbohydrate count. Just avoid pairing this fatty fruit with chips or toast to adhere to ketogenic principles, and instead, enjoy it as a topping to your salad, baked with an egg inside, or as a side to your morning bacon and eggs.

Walnuts

Walnuts in bowl
Nutrition (Per 1 ounce serving):
Calories: 185
Fat: 18.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.7 g)
Sodium: 0.6 mg
Carbs: 3.9 g (Fiber: 1.9 g, Sugar: 0.7 g)
Protein: 4.3 g

Walnuts are an excellent source of fat and protein, which makes them a healthy choice for most kinds of meal plans. Their high fat content and zero-sugar status make them a must for keto devotees.

Almonds

almonds in white bowl
Nutrition (Per 1 ounce serving):
Calories: 164
Fat: 14.1 g (Saturated Fat: 1.1 g)
Sodium: 0.3 mg
Carbs: 6.1 g (Fiber: 3.5 g, Sugar: 1.2 g)
Protein: 6 g

Another protein-packed pick, almonds are a great choice for keto dieters. The combination of fat, protein, and fiber is an ideal trio when it comes to annihilating hunger and stopping cravings in their tracks.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower
Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving, cooked):
Calories: 19.8
Fat: 0.2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 161 mg
Carbs: 3.9 g (Fiber: 2.1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 1.9 g

Whether you prefer this vegetable as a mashed potato stand-in or masquerading as rice, cauliflower is an ideal substitute for many starchy meals and snacks. With just 4 grams of carbohydrates, two of which are fiber, it sits safely on a keto diet food list.

Eggs

hard boiled eggs
Nutrition (Per 1 medium egg):
Calories: 63
Fat: 4.2 g (Saturated Fat: 1.4 g)
Sodium: 62.5 mg
Carbs: 0.3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0.2 g)
Protein: 5.5 g

Scrambled, boiled, poached, or fried, all varieties of eggs are welcome on the keto diet. With a healthy dose of both fat and protein, the ratio of macronutrients makes this protein one of our go-to keto diet foods.

Mushrooms

mushrooms
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving, crimini mushrooms):
Calories: 19.1
Fat: 0.1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 5.2 mg
Carbs: 3.7 g (Fiber: 0.5 g, Sugar: 1.5 g)
Protein: 2.2 g

Mushrooms' meaty texture makes them one of the most satisfying vegetables around. They also happen to be particularly low in sugar and carbohydrates, a dream come true for people going keto.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil
Nutrition (Per 1 tablespoon serving):
Calories: 121
Fat: 13.5 g (Saturated Fat: 11.2 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0 g

This tropical oil has faced some controversy in recent years because it's a saturated fat source, but its high-fat content makes it a staple for keto dieters. Whether you use it in a salad dressing or to saute your favorite cut of steak, coconut oil is a ketogenic mainstay.

Cheddar Cheese

Orange cheddar cheese
Nutrition (Per 1 ounce serving, sharp cheddar):
Calories: 115
Fat: 9.5 g (Saturated Fat: 5.4 g)
Sodium: 180 mg
Carbs: 0.6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0.1 g)
Protein: 6.8 g

When it comes to maximizing your fat intake, hard cheeses like cheddar have an edge over softer options like goat or feta. Don't be afraid to place a couple of slices atop your next (bun-free) burger.

Bacon

cirsped bacon skillet
Nutrition (Per 1 slice):
Calories: 110
Fat: 10.4 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 210 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 3.8 g

A diet that welcomes bacon may sound too good to be true, but it is a reality for the ketogenic diet. With zero carbohydrates and no sugar, feel free to enjoy this breakfast staple at all hours of the day (or night).

Almond Butter

bowl of almonds next to bowl of almond butter
Nutrition (Per 1 tablespoon serving, unsalted):
Calories: 98.2
Fat: 8.9 g (Saturated Fat: 0.7 g)
Sodium: 1.1 mg
Carbs: 3 g (Fiber: 1.7 g, Sugar: 0.7 g)
Protein: 3.4 g

Pick this nut butter over the peanut variety if you're trying to minimize your carb intake. Many popular brands of peanut butter have more carbohydrates and sugar, and many don't have as much healthy monounsaturated fat.

Wild Salmon

Broiled salmon
Nutrition (Per 3 ounce serving):
Calories: 155
Fat: 6.9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.1 g)
Sodium: 47.6 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 21.6 g

Salmon is a go-to for most diets and the keto diet is no exception. Stick with wild varieties of this pink-hued fish which are more sustainable and nutrient-dense than their farmed counterparts.

Spinach

Baby spinach colander
Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving, boiled):
Calories: 20.7
Fat: 0.2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 63 mg
Carbs: 3.4 g (Fiber: 2.2 g, Sugar: 0.4 g)
Protein: 2.7 g

Leafy greens have fewer carbs than other forms of produce, a serious plus when you're crafting your keto diet foods list. Spinach is also rich in iron, potassium, and fiber, all of which have major health benefits.

Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia nuts
Nutrition (Per 1 ounce serving):
Calories: 204
Fat: 21.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.4 g)
Sodium: 1.4 mg
Carbs: 3.9 g (Fiber: 2.4 g, Sugar: 1.3 g)
Protein: 2.2 g

Try these tropical nuts the next time you get tired of popping almonds. Macadamia nuts have the same low-carb content and also boast high concentrations of vitamin A and magnesium.

Grass-Fed Beef

ground beef
Nutrition (Per 85 gram serving):
Calories: 168
Fat: 10.8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
Sodium: 57.8 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 16.5 g

With no carbohydrates and more fat than most white meat, ground beef is a keto-friendly source of protein. The grass-fed variety has a greater concentration of nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin E, and healthier omega-3 fats.

Olive Oil

Olive oil
Nutrition (Per 1 tablespoon serving):
Calories: 119
Fat: 13.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.9 g)
Sodium: 0.3 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0 g

Healthy fats should be a part of any balanced diet, but they take center stage in ketogenic plans. With an abundance of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and vitamin E, olive oil is one of the best choices for lipids. Try cooking up some of our other keto diet foods on this list in olive oil to unlock fat-soluble nutrients and boost flavor!

Tomatoes

halved cherry tomatoes with knife on cutting board
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving, cherry tomatoes):
Calories: 26.6
Fat: 0.3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 7.4 mg
Carbs: 5.8 g (Fiber: 1.8 g, Sugar: 3.9 g)
Protein: 1.3 g

While most fruits are off-limits on this low-carb diet, tomatoes are an exception. This piece of produce makes our list of go-to keto diet foods because it is an excellent source of lycopene, a compound with some serious heart health benefits. In fact, a recent study published in the British Journal of Nutrition concluded that an increase in lycopene consumption is associated with a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Ghee

Ghee
Nutrition (Per 1 tablespoon serving):
Calories: 130
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0 g

Unfamiliar with this fatty food? Ghee is a form of clarified butter that regularly makes an appearance in Indian food as well as on our list of fat-burning keto diet foods. In addition to its abundance of fat, ghee is also high in fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin D.

Brussels Sprouts

brussels sprouts
Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving, cooked):
Calories: 21.1
Fat: 0.4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 16.4 mg
Carbs: 5.5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1.4 g)
Protein: 2 g

Brussels sprouts are a winter and fall favorite that you can enjoy all year round on the ketogenic diet. Brussels sprouts are chock-full of nutrients including vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and phosphorus, so don't be afraid to dig in.

Asparagus

asparagus
Nutrition (Per 1/2 cup serving, cooked):
Calories: 19.8
Fat: 0.2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 12.6 mg
Carbs: 3.7 g (Fiber: 1.8 g, Sugar: 1.2 g)
Protein: 2.2 g

Asparagus is a low-carbohydrate vegetable that you should make an effort to incorporate into your diet, whether you are going keto or not. The stalky green is rich in glutathione, a compound with major cancer-fighting benefits. A study published in the journal Cancers found that glutathione participates in cell protection and regulation.

Coffee

Coffee creamer milk
Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving):
Calories: 2.4
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 4.7 mg
Carbs: 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 0.3 g

Caffeine fiends are in luck: coffee is included in a keto diet food list. The bad news? Milk and sugar are off-limits. If you can't stomach the idea of drinking your coffee black, you can make bulletproof coffee, which is made by adding butter and coconut oil or concentrated MCT oil to your morning brew.

