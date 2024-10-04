10 Easy Bodyweight Circuits To Melt Belly Fat

Ready to torch get your body moving and sculpt a trim waistline? You've come to the right place. We've assembled 10 of our best and easiest bodyweight circuits to melt belly fat. Whether at home, on vacation, or short on time, you can tackle these workouts anytime, anywhere. They're simple, effective, and, best of all, require zero equipment. No more excuses—just bring your energy and get ready to sweat. These circuits combine cardio and strength training moves that target fat loss and muscle toning.

From jumping jacks to burpees, planks to lunges, each workout will challenge your body in new ways, keeping your heart rate high and your muscles working. The routines are quick but intense, perfect for getting the job done when time is tight. Not only will you boost your metabolism, but you'll also be working multiple muscle groups simultaneously for maximum calorie burn.

You'll find everything from full-body burners to core-specific routines and leg-shredding workouts in the circuits ahead. You'll learn the perfect form for each move and discover the best strategies for melting fat fast.

Remember—consistency is key. Commit to doing these workouts regularly, and that belly fat won't stand a chance! Now, let's dive into the best bodyweight circuits to melt belly fat.

Circuit #1: Full-Body Fat Blaster

What You Need: Just your body! This workout will increase your heart rate and torch calories with minimal rest. It takes about 10-15 minutes.

The Routine:

Jumping Jacks – 45 seconds

Pushups – 12-15 reps

Mountain Climbers – 30 seconds

Bodyweight Squats – 20 reps

Plank – 30-45 seconds

Directions: Perform all 5 exercises in the circuit for the given number of reps. Repeat the circuit for 3 total rounds, resting for 30-60 seconds between rounds.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand upright with your feet together and arms by your sides. Jump your feet out to shoulder-width while raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position and repeat.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body to the ground, keeping your back flat. Push back up to the starting position.

3. Mountain Climbers

Begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Quickly drive your knees toward your chest, alternating legs. Maintain a steady pace while keeping your core engaged.

4. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your hips down and back like you're sitting in a chair. Push through your heels to stand back up.

5. Plank

Get into a forearm plank position with your body in a straight line. Hold this position while keeping your core tight and breathing steadily.

Circuit #2: Cardio Crusher

What You Need: Just your body! This cardio-heavy routine will burn fat fast. You can finish in 10 minutes or repeat for more intensity.

The Routine:

High Knees – 45 seconds

Burpees – 10-12 reps

Lunges – 10 reps for each leg

Side Plank (Left and Right) – 30 seconds on each side

Directions: Perform each exercise for the prescribed time or reps, resting briefly between exercises. Repeat the circuit 3 times.

1. High Knees

Stand tall and run in place, driving your knees up to waist level. Swing your arms to help maintain rhythm.

2. Burpees

Start standing. Drop into a squat, and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back to your hands and explode up into a jump.

3. Lunges

Stand tall, step forward with your right leg, and lower until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Push back to standing and repeat on the other leg.

4. Side Plank

Lie on your side, propping yourself up on your forearm. Lift your hips off the ground, keeping your body straight. Hold, then switch sides.

Circuit #3: Core & Burn

What You Need: Just your body! This workout targets your core while keeping your heart rate up. Takes about 12 minutes.

The Routine:

Bicycle Crunches – 20 reps

Plank Jacks – 30 seconds

Leg Raises – 12-15 reps

Russian Twists – 30 seconds

Squat Jumps – 15 reps

Directions: Complete each exercise one after the other with minimal rest. Repeat for 3 rounds, resting 1 minute between rounds.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back, lifting your legs and upper body. Twist to bring your right elbow to your left knee, extending the other leg. Switch sides in a pedaling motion.

2. Plank Jacks

Start in a plank position with your feet together. Jump your feet out wide, then jump them back together. Keep your core engaged throughout.

3. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your legs straight. Raise your legs to a 90-degree angle. Slowly lower them without letting your feet touch the ground.

4. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground. Rotate your torso from side to side, touching your hands to the floor.

5. Squat Jumps

Perform a squat. Explosively jump up, reaching for the sky. Land softly and immediately go into the next squat.

Circuit #4: HIIT Burner

What You Need: Just your body! This fast-paced HIIT circuit is designed to elevate your heart rate and burn fat in under 15 minutes.

The Routine:

Tuck Jumps – 30 seconds Pushup to Shoulder Tap – 12-15 reps Alternating Jump Lunges – 30 seconds Sit-ups – 20 reps

Directions: Perform each exercise back-to-back, with minimal rest in between. Complete three rounds, resting for 1 minute between rounds.

1. Tuck Jumps

Stand tall, squat down, and explode upward. Bring your knees toward your chest while jumping. Land softly.

2. Pushup to Shoulder Tap

Perform a regular pushup. At the top, tap your left shoulder with your right hand, then your right shoulder with your left hand.

3. Alternating Jump Lunges

Lunge forward with one leg. Jump up and switch legs in mid-air. Land softly and continue alternating.

4. Sit-ups

Lie on your back with your knees bent. Sit up, reaching your hands toward your feet. Lower back down.

Circuit #5: Leg Shred

What You Need: Just your body! This leg-focused routine will help build lower-body strength and shape in 10-15 minutes.

The Routine:

Bodyweight Squats – 20 reps Jump Squats – 12 reps Reverse Lunges – 10 reps for each leg Wall Sit – 45 seconds Plank – 45 seconds

Directions: Complete the exercises in order, resting briefly between each. Repeat for three rounds with 1-minute breaks in between.

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your hips into a squat, keeping your chest up. Return to standing.

2. Jump Squats

Perform a regular squat, then jump explosively off the ground. Land softly. Go right into the next squat.

3. Reverse Lunges

Step one foot back into a lunge, lowering until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Push through your front foot to return to standing. Switch legs.

4. Wall Sit

Stand with your back against a wall. Lower into a squat position with your thighs parallel to the ground. Hold this position for 45 seconds.

5. Plank

Hold a forearm plank position, keeping your body straight and core tight.

Circuit #6: Upper Body Tone

What You Need: Just your body! This workout focuses on your upper body and core strength. Takes about 12 minutes.

The Routine:

Pushups – 12-15 reps

Tricep Dips – 15 reps (use a chair or edge of a sturdy surface)

Plank to Pushup – 12 reps

Mountain Climbers – 30 seconds

Directions: Perform each exercise with minimal rest in between. Repeat the circuit 3 times, resting 1 minute between rounds.

1. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body to the ground, keeping your back flat. Push back up to the starting position.

2. Tricep Dips

Place your hands on a chair behind you and straighten your legs in front of you. Lower your hips by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position.

3. Plank to Pushup

Start in a forearm plank. Press up onto your hands one arm at a time into a pushup position. Lower back down to the forearms and repeat.

4. Mountain Climbers

From a plank position. Alternate bringing your knees toward your chest as quickly as possible.

Circuit #7: Core Blast

What You Need: Just your body! This core-centric workout will strengthen your abs and obliques in around 10-12 minutes.

The Routine:

Plank – 60 seconds

V-ups – 12-15 reps

Flutter Kicks – 30 seconds

Plank with Shoulder Tap – 30 seconds

Toe Touch Crunches – 15 reps

Directions: Do all exercises for the prescribed time or reps. Complete three rounds, resting for 30-60 seconds between rounds.

1. Plank

Hold a forearm plank with your body straight, engaging your core.

2. V-ups

Lie flat on your back. Raise both your legs and torso. Reach your hands toward your feet to form a "V" shape.

3. Flutter Kicks

Lie on your back and lift your legs slightly off the floor. Quickly alternate, kicking your legs up and down in a fluttering motion.

4. Plank with Shoulder Tap

Assume a high plank position. Tap your right shoulder with your left hand and vice versa while keeping your hips steady.

5. Toe Touch Crunches

Lie on your back with your legs straight up. Crunch up, reaching your hands toward your toes.

Circuit #8: Tabata Torcher

What You Need: Just your body! A high-intensity workout using the Tabata method—20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest for 4 minutes.

The Routine:

Squats

Pushups

Burpees

Plank Jacks

Directions: Each exercise requires 20 seconds of intense effort, followed by 10 seconds of rest. Repeat each exercise for eight rounds before moving to the next.

1. Squats

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat. Press through both feet to return to standing.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body to the ground, keeping your back flat. Push back up to the starting position.

3. Burpees

Start standing. Drop into a squat, and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back to your hands and explode up into a jump.

4. Plank Jacks

Start in a plank position with your feet together. Jump your feet out wide, then jump them back together. Keep your core engaged throughout.

Circuit #9: Posterior Power

What You Need: Just your body! This lower-body workout, which focuses on the glutes and legs, takes about 10-12 minutes.

The Routine:

Glute Bridges – 20 reps

Side Lunges – 10 reps for each leg

Squat Pulses – 30 seconds

Hip Thrusts – 15 Reps

Side Plank – 30 seconds on each side

Directions: Complete each exercise, moving quickly from one to the next. Rest for 1 minute between rounds. Perform 3 rounds total.

1. Glute Bridges

Lie on your back, feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top before lowering back down.

2. Side Lunges

Step out to one side, lowering your hips as your other leg remains straight. Push through your bent leg to return to standing, then switch sides.

3. Squat Pulses

Lower into a squat and pulse up and down in small movements. Keep tension on your legs and glutes.

4. Hip Thrusts

Sit on the ground with your upper back resting against a bench, couch, or sturdy elevated surface. Your feet should be flat on the floor, about shoulder-width apart, and knees bent at about 90 degrees. Lean back into the bench, keeping your core engaged and your chin slightly tucked. Push through your heels, driving your hips up toward the ceiling, and squeeze your glutes. Lower into the starting position and repeat.

5. Side Plank

Lie on your side, propping yourself up on your forearm. Lift your hips off the ground, keeping your body straight. Hold, then switch sides.

Circuit #10: Total-Body Fitness

What You Need: Just your body! This total-body circuit is designed to burn fat and build muscle in under 15 minutes.

The Routine:

Burpees – 10-12 reps

Pushups – 12-15 reps

Jump Lunges – 30 seconds

Plank Jacks – 30 seconds

Sit-ups – 20 reps

Directions: Perform each exercise for the prescribed reps or time. Complete 3 rounds, resting for 1 minute between rounds.

1. Burpees

Start standing. Drop into a squat, and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back to your hands and explode up into a jump.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body to the ground, keeping your back flat. Push back up to the starting position.

3. Jump Lunges

Lunge forward with one leg. Jump and switch legs in mid-air. Land softly and continue alternating.

4. Plank Jacks

Start in a plank position with your feet together. Jump your feet out wide, then jump them back together. Keep your core engaged throughout.

5. Sit-ups

