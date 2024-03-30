The 10 Best TRX Exercises for Belly Fat

If you aim to trim extra belly fat, consider turning to TRX exercises for a swift solution. Unlike many other workout systems, TRX offers a unique challenge by engaging your entire body across various planes of motion. Another benefit is that TRX suspension trainers can be taken anywhere and used everywhere, allowing you to squeeze workouts in when traveling, when time is short, or when you need to get an effective at-home workout! This comprehensive approach generates a significant metabolic impact while simultaneously sculpting lean, toned muscles. I have 10 of the very best TRX exercises for belly fat that will get your midsection into shape.

Like those offered by TRX exercises, full-body workouts are highly effective and efficient for enhancing fat-burning abilities. They engage multiple muscle groups while elevating your heart rate and increasing calorie expenditure during and after the exercise sessions. Additionally, incorporating resistance training helps build lean muscle mass, which boosts your metabolism and contributes to long-term fat loss. Incorporating full-body workouts into your fitness routine can provide a few of the best benefits for achieving your weight loss goals.

Check out my certified and vetted go-to TRX exercises for belly fat. You may find these exercises refreshing and providing a new twist to your normal workouts.

TRX Fallout

The first of these TRX exercises for belly fat is the TRX fallout. The fallout TRX variation targets your abdominal muscles while testing the strength and stability of your shoulders and upper back. What makes this exercise particularly appealing is its scalability. Beginners can limit their "fallout" to a comfortable range, maintaining a more upright position and gradually increasing difficulty. Advanced individuals can extend their "fallout" further, allowing their bodies to angle closer to the floor for a greater challenge.

Begin by setting the TRX suspension trainer to waist height and stand facing away from the anchor point with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the handles with your arms extended at chest height. Engage your core muscles as you lean forward, hinging at the hips until your torso forms a 45-degree angle with the floor. From this position, pull yourself back up by contracting your abs and pulling the handles toward your "pockets." Control the movement throughout, and adjust the difficulty by regulating the range of motion.

Complete three to four sets of six to 12 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Split Squats

TRX split squats are an excellent addition to your fitness routine for burning belly fat and enhancing overall lower-body strength and stability. This dynamic exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the quadriceps, glutes, and core, making it highly effective for torching calories and building lean muscle mass. By requiring balance and coordination on a single leg, TRX split squats also improve stability and balance, contributing to better functional strength and injury prevention.

Stand facing the anchor with tight TRX straps and elbows at your sides. Adopt a split stance lunge position, with one foot flat on the ground and the other on the ball of the foot. Keep your torso tall and upright. Bend your back knee, lowering it toward the ground as if you were proposing. Ensure the front foot stays flat as you push through its heel to stand back up, straightening both legs.

Perform three sets of 12 to 20 reps per side with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Rows

TRX rows are essential for building upper-body strength by targeting the mid and upper back muscles while engaging the core for stability and strengthening the abs. TRX rows are a must-have in any workout routine, as they sculpt a strong and defined upper body and contribute significantly to calorie burning, making them a key component of any fat-loss regimen.

Take hold of the handles, and stand upright, facing the anchor, with your arms bent and elbows close to your sides. Ensure the straps are taut, and if necessary, adjust your foot position toward the anchor to increase resistance. Straighten your arms to lower your body back at an angle. Maintain a straight back and hips throughout the movement. Then, bend your arms to pull yourself back up, keeping your elbows low by your sides.

Complete three to four sets of 10-15 reps with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Lateral Lunges

TRX lateral lunges offer an innovative approach by incorporating lateral movement, which is often neglected in training routines. This exercise targets multiple muscle groups, including the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves, resembling a lateral, single-leg squat. Additionally, lateral lunges demand significant upper body and core stability, making them a comprehensive exercise for overall strength and balance.

Begin facing the anchor with the straps tight, feet together, and elbows at your sides. Step out to the side with one leg, bending the knee in line with the toe and hinging at the hip. Lower your hips as far as possible, then push through the foot to straighten the knee and hip, returning to the starting position. Repeat the desired number of repetitions on both legs.

Perform three sets of eight to 15 reps per side with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Pushups

TRX pushups will fire up your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, creating an all-inclusive fat-burning and upper-body-building exercise. The intensity is easily adjusted based on fitness level, and you can modify the exercise by utilizing tempos, pauses, or weighted pushups to increase the difficulty.

Position the handles to be only a few inches above the ground, or perform TRX pushups at an incline to decrease intensity. Grasp the handles while facing away from the anchor point, with your arms extended straight out in front of you, slightly wider than your torso at chest height. Maintain a strong plank position in your torso as you bend your elbows, lowering your body toward your hands. Straighten your elbows to press back up to the starting position.

Complete three to four sets on eight to 12 reps with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Mountain Climbers

TRX mountain climbers are a dynamic exercise that delivers a calorie-burning cardio workout while building strength and muscular endurance. This exercise targets a wide range of muscle groups, including the abs, hip flexors, chest, and shoulders, making it a highly efficient full-body workout. TRX mountain climbers elevate the heart rate and stimulate multiple muscle groups, increasing calorie expenditure and improving overall fitness.

Begin by placing your toes in the foot cradles on the ground, assuming the plank position. Lift your hips slightly while bringing one knee toward your chest. Straighten that leg back out to return to the plank position, simultaneously bringing in the other knee. Due to the instability of the TRX suspension trainer, I recommend performing each rep with control, focusing on squeezing your abs.

Perform three sets of 10 to 20 reps per side with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Squats

TRX squats offer a versatile solution for building lower-body strength and endurance that is suitable for all fitness levels. This exercise engages major muscle groups such as the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, providing a full workout for the lower body. By leveraging body weight and the adjustable TRX suspension system, individuals can easily modify the intensity of the exercise to match their abilities, making it accessible to beginners while still challenging for seasoned athletes. Additionally, TRX squats promote improved metabolic efficiency by elevating heart rate and engaging multiple muscle groups, leading to increased calorie burn and enhanced overall fitness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin by facing the anchor with your elbows close to your sides and the straps tight. Maintain a flat back as you bend your knees and lower your hips toward the floor, descending into a squat. Push through your feet to straighten your knees and hips, returning to standing. To increase difficulty, consider wearing a weight vest to add extra resistance!

Complete three sets of 15 to 20 reps with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Pikes

TRX pikes stand out as an intense and highly effective dynamic exercise using the TRX suspension trainer. This challenging move not only incinerates calories but also sculpts your core with precision. Unlike many traditional ab exercises, pikes engage the upper, mid, and lower abdominal muscles, making them a standout choice for comprehensive core development.

To execute a TRX Pike, start in a plank position with your feet securely placed in the foot cradles and hands under your shoulders. Engage your core muscles as you lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming an inverted "V" shape with your body. Hold briefly, then lower hips back to plank position. Repeat as desired, focusing on maintaining control and engaging the core throughout the movement for optimal results.

Perform three sets of eight to 15 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Single-arm Rows

Single-arm TRX rows offer a range of benefits for strength and stability. This exercise targets the arms, back, and core muscles, providing a comprehensive upper-body workout. Performing rows with one arm at a time promotes strength development in each side individually, helping to address muscle imbalances and improve overall symmetry. Additionally, the instability of the TRX system requires increased core engagement to resist rotation, further enhancing core strength and stability. Incorporating single-arm TRX rows into your routine can help boost calorie expenditure, making them an effective component of a weight-loss program.

Begin by pulling the strap tight and stepping toward it, keeping your wrist next to your ribcage and your elbow low at your side. Maintain a wide stance initially and ensure your shoulders and hips are square to the anchor. Lean back slightly and straighten your arm to lower your body, moving slowly to prevent torso rotation until the arm is fully extended. Pull the shoulder blade down and back to return to the starting position, bending the elbow to pull yourself back up, keeping the elbow low, and bringing the ribcage back to the wrist.

Complete three sets of six to 12 reps per side with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

TRX Clock Presses

The last of these TRX exercises for belly fat is the TRX clock press. TRX clock presses amplify upper-body strength and promote lean muscle mass development by engaging multiple muscle groups, including the chest, shoulders, and arms. The TRX system's instability challenges core stability and engages the abdominal muscles, contributing to improved core strength. The high-intensity nature of clock presses elevates heart rate and increases calorie burning, making them an effective component of any fat-loss workout.

Begin by facing away from the anchor with a slight angle and both arms extended in front of you at chest height. Position one hand facing downward and the other turning inward towards your body. Bend one elbow to pull the hand straight towards your chest for the press while extending the other arm to the side for the fly motion. Press both arms together to return to the starting position. To intensify the resistance, increase the angle for a greater challenge.

Perform three sets of eight to 12 reps per side with 90 seconds of rest between sets.