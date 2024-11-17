10 Best Bodyweight Circuits To Lose Weight & Get Lean

As a personal trainer, I know that getting lean and losing weight doesn't always require a gym or heavy weights. With the right bodyweight circuits for weight loss on deck, you can boost your heart rate, build strength, and torch calories effectively, all from the comfort of your home. Bodyweight exercises are versatile, allowing you to focus on core strength, muscular endurance, and even functional fitness—key components for a lean, strong physique. And when performed in a circuit, they maximize calorie burn, making them especially effective for weight loss.

Bodyweight circuits are also highly adaptable, making them perfect for all fitness levels. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, these circuits allow you to progress at your own pace and intensity. Plus, moving from one exercise to the next with minimal rest creates a challenging workout that keeps your heart rate up, promoting fat loss and improving cardiovascular fitness. Circuits like these are especially beneficial because they pair compound movements, engaging multiple muscle groups in each round to help you achieve balanced muscle tone and increased stamina.

The following 10 bodyweight circuits for weight loss include pairs of complementary exercises designed to work well together for optimal results. With these circuits, you'll target various muscle groups, from your core and glutes to your legs and upper body, helping you build a lean, toned frame over time. Each circuit can be done anywhere, and they're simple to adjust for a more intense burn if you're ready to push yourself further.

Dive into these workouts and feel the difference as you get leaner, fitter, and stronger.

Circuit #1: Jump Squats and Pushups

What You Need: Your body weight. Jump squats elevate the heart rate while engaging the lower body, and pushups provide a powerful upper-body and core workout.

The Routine

Jump Squats – 3 sets of 15 reps Pushups – 3 sets of 12 reps

1. Jump Squats

Jump squats are excellent for building explosive strength in the legs, engaging the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, and boosting calorie burn through high-intensity movement.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Squat down, keeping your chest up, and then explode into a jump. Land softly, bending your knees slightly. Immediately go into the next squat.

2. Pushups

Pushups strengthen the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, promoting upper-body endurance and stability.

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your chest toward the floor, keeping your body straight. Push back up to the starting position, maintaining control throughout.

Circuit #2: Mountain Climbers and Tricep Dips

What You Need: A chair or bench for tricep dips. This combination strengthens your arms, shoulders, and core and elevates your heart rate.

The Routine

Mountain Climbers – 3 sets of 30 seconds Tricep Dips – 3 sets of 12 reps

1. Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers are a core and cardio powerhouse, activating the entire core while providing a cardiovascular boost.

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Quickly drive one knee toward your chest, then switch legs in a running motion. Maintain a strong core and steady rhythm throughout.

2. Tricep Dips

Tricep dips focus on the back of the arms, enhancing tricep strength and improving upper-body stability.

Sit on the edge of a chair or bench with your hands gripping the edge beside your hips. Slide your hips off the edge and lower yourself by bending your elbows to a 90-degree angle. Push back up, engaging your triceps at the top.

Circuit #3: High Knees and Plank Shoulder Taps

What You Need: Just your body weight. High knees engage your cardio system, while plank shoulder taps improve core strength and stability.

The Routine

High Knees – 3 sets of 30 seconds Plank Shoulder Taps – 3 sets of 20 taps per side

1. High Knees

High knees boost cardiovascular endurance and engage the core, making it an excellent calorie-burning exercise.

Stand tall and jog in place, lifting your knees to hip height. Pump your arms as you go to keep up the intensity. Focus on a quick, controlled pace.

2. Plank Shoulder Taps

This exercise engages your shoulders, core, and hips, helping to improve stability and balance.

Begin in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, then your left hand to your right shoulder. Keep your hips steady and core tight to minimize movement.

Circuit #4: Lunge Jumps and Bicycle Crunches

What You Need: A mat for comfort. Lunge jumps enhance leg power, while bicycle crunches strengthen the core and obliques.

The Routine

Lunge Jumps – 3 sets of 12 reps per leg Bicycle Crunches – 3 sets of 20 reps per side

1. Lunge Jumps

Lunge jumps increase leg strength and coordination, especially in the glutes, quads, and calves.

Begin in a lunge position with your right foot forward. Jump up and switch legs mid-air, landing in a lunge with your left foot forward. Maintain balance and control through each jump.

2. Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches engage the obliques and lower abs, helping to build a strong, defined core.

Lie on your back with hands behind your head and legs lifted. Alternate bringing each knee toward the opposite elbow, twisting through the torso. Keep a steady, controlled rhythm and engage your core.

Circuit #5: Burpees and Russian Twists

What You Need: A mat for comfort. Burpees are a high-calorie-burning full-body exercise, while Russian twists build core and rotational strength.

The Routine

Burpees – 3 sets of 10 reps Russian Twists – 3 sets of 20 reps per side

1. Burpees

Burpees target your entire body and boost cardiovascular endurance, aiding in overall fitness and calorie burn.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, then squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank, perform a pushup, then jump your feet forward and jump up. Focus on maintaining a steady pace to maximize fat burn.

2. Russian Twists

Russian twists focus on the obliques, helping to define and strengthen the sides of the core.

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted, holding your hands together. Twist your torso to each side, touching the floor with your hands each time. Keep your core engaged and back straight throughout.

Circuit #6: Squat Pulses and Plank Jacks

What You Need: Just your body weight. This circuit combines leg endurance with core stability, keeping your heart rate elevated.

The Routine

Squat Pulses – 3 sets of 20 pulses Plank Jacks – 3 sets of 30 seconds

1. Squat Pulses

Squat pulses isolate the glutes and quads, building endurance and helping to tone the lower body.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and lower into a squat. Pulse up and down within a small range of motion, staying low. Engage your glutes and thighs to maintain control.

2. Plank Jacks

Plank jacks combine core engagement with cardio, strengthening the abs and shoulders.

Start in a plank position with your feet together. Jump your feet out to the sides, then back together, like a jumping jack. Keep your core tight to avoid excessive hip movement.

Circuit #7: Skater Hops and Reverse Crunches

What You Need: A yoga mat for comfort.

The Routine

Skater Hops – 3 sets of 15 reps per side Reverse Crunches – 3 sets of 15 reps

1. Skater Hops

Skater hops improve lateral stability, engaging glutes and quads.

Stand on your right leg, hop to the left, landing softly. Repeat, alternating sides in a skating motion. Maintain balance and control with each hop.

2. Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches isolate the lower abs, building core strength and stability.

Lie on your back, lift your legs, and tuck your knees toward your chest. Raise your hips slightly off the floor, then lower them. Focus on controlled movement and core engagement.

Circuit #8: Broad Jumps and Side Plank Raises

What You Need: A yoga mat for comfort.

The Routine

Broad Jumps – 3 sets of 10 reps Side Plank Raises – 3 sets of 12 reps per side

1. Broad Jumps

Broad jumps build explosive power in the legs and engage the entire lower body.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, squat down, and jump forward. Land softly, absorbing impact by bending your knees. Reset and repeat.

2. Side Plank Raises

Side plank raises strengthen the obliques, shoulders, and hip stabilizers.

Lie on your side and prop yourself up on one elbow with your legs stacked. Lift your hips to form a straight line, then lower back down. Focus on keeping your core tight and steady.

Circuit #9: Donkey Kicks and Superman Hold

What You Need: A yoga mat for comfort.

The Routine

Donkey Kicks – 3 sets of 15 reps per leg Superman Hold – 3 sets of 20 seconds

1. Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks activate the glutes, helping to sculpt and strengthen the posterior chain.

Start on all fours. Kick one leg straight back and up. Lower back down without touching the floor, keeping tension. Focus on engaging the glutes.

2. Superman Hold

The Superman hold strengthens the lower back and core, promoting spinal stability.

Lie face down and extend your arms and legs. Hold the position by lifting your arms, chest, and legs off the floor. Engage your glutes and back for support.

Circuit #10: Wall Sit and V-Up

What You Need: A wall and a mat.

The Routine

Wall Sit – 3 sets of 30 seconds V-Up – 3 sets of 15 reps

1. Wall Sit

Wall sits build muscular endurance in the quads, glutes, and hamstrings.

Stand with your back against a wall. Slide down until your knees are at 90 degrees. Hold the position, keeping your core engaged. Focus on steady breathing.

2. V-Up

V-ups target the entire core, helping to sculpt and tone the midsection.

Lie on your back with your arms extended overhead. Lift your legs and upper body, reaching your hands toward your toes. Lower back down with control, keeping core tight.