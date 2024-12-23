5 Bodyweight Workouts To Melt Your ‘Apron Belly’

When it comes to trimming excess belly fat, particularly the stubborn lower abdominal fat often referred to as an "apron belly," bodyweight workouts are a powerful solution. As a personal trainer, I've seen firsthand how targeted movements paired with a consistent routine can help tone the core, boost metabolism, and promote fat loss.

Bodyweight exercises engage multiple muscle groups, turning your body into its own gym. By focusing on movements that build core strength, improve posture, and elevate your heart rate, you can create a sculpted midsection while shedding fat. These workouts are especially effective because they can be performed anywhere—no equipment necessary.

Below, I've outlined five bodyweight workouts designed to lose your apron belly. Each workout consists of three exercises that activate the abdominal muscles, enhance fat burning, and build total-body strength.

The Workouts

Workout 1: Core Strength Builder

This workout is designed to build a strong and stable core, essential for reducing abdominal fat and improving posture. By engaging your deep abdominal muscles and activating your entire midsection, these exercises promote better spinal alignment and help you achieve a flatter, more toned belly.

The Routine:

Plank-to-Knee Taps – 3 sets of 12 reps Flutter Kicks – 3 sets of 20 kicks Bicycle Crunches – 3 sets of 15 reps per side

1. Plank-to-Knee Taps

Play

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and body in a straight line. Lower your right knee to tap the floor, then return to plank. Alternate sides for the designated reps.

2. Flutter Kicks

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips and legs extended. Lift both legs off the floor slightly and flutter them in a scissor-like motion. Keep your core tight and avoid arching your back.

3. Bicycle Crunches

Lie flat on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your shoulders and legs off the floor. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg, then switch sides.

5 Floor Workouts To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'

Workout 2: Lower Belly Burner

Focusing on your lower abs, this workout specifically targets the hardest-to-reach areas of your core. These exercises are perfect for eliminating fat stored in the lower belly and improving core control, all while enhancing your overall body strength and endurance.

The Routine:

Reverse Crunches – 3 sets of 12 reps Mountain Climbers – 3 sets of 20 reps Leg Raises – 3 sets of 12 reps

1. Reverse Crunches

Play

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your knees toward your chest while curling your hips off the floor. Lower slowly and repeat.

2. Mountain Climbers

Play

Start in a high plank position. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs in a running motion. Keep your hips level and move as fast as possible.

3. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your hands under your hips and legs extended. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, keeping them straight. Lower them slowly without touching the floor, then repeat.

5 Core Moves to Sculpt a Leaner Waistline in 30 Days (Without Crunches!)

Workout 3: Fat-Blasting Circuit

This workout combines high-intensity exercises with core-focused movements to burn calories while toning your abs. It's a great way to raise your heart rate, torch fat, and keep your metabolism elevated long after your workout ends.

The Routine:

Burpees – 3 sets of 10 reps Side Plank Hip Dips – 3 sets of 10 reps per side Jumping Jacks – 3 sets of 20 reps

1. Burpees

Play

Start standing, then squat down and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position, then immediately return to the squat. Explode upward into a jump, then repeat.

2. Side Plank Hip Dips

Lie on your side and prop yourself up on your forearm with your feet stacked. Lower your hip toward the floor, then lift it back up. Complete all reps on one side before switching.

3. Jumping Jacks

Stand tall with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet out while raising your arms overhead. Return to the starting position and repeat.

RELATED: The Only 10 Exercises You Need To Melt Lower Belly Fat6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Workout 4: Total Core Shredder

This workout targets your entire core, emphasizing stability and endurance. It's designed to improve your posture, enhance balance, and strengthen the muscles that support your spine while helping to reduce excess belly fat.

The Routine:

Dead Bug – 3 sets of 12 reps Plank Shoulder Taps – 3 sets of 10 reps per side Scissor Kicks – 3 sets of 20 kicks

1. Dead Bug

Play

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees bent at 90 degrees. Lower your right arm and left leg toward the floor while keeping your core tight. Return to the starting position and switch sides.

2. Plank Shoulder Taps

Start in a high plank position. Lift one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, then switch sides. Keep your hips stable and avoid twisting.

3. Scissor Kicks

Play

Lie on your back with your legs extended. Lift one leg toward the ceiling while keeping the other close to the floor. Switch legs in a scissor-like motion.

The Ultimate Dumbbell & Bodyweight Workout To Melt Belly Fat

Workout 5: High-Intensity Core Blaster

This workout blends high-intensity cardio with core-specific moves to maximize fat loss and build lean muscle. It's perfect for shedding the extra layer around your belly while increasing your overall fitness and endurance.

The Routine:

High Knees – 3 sets of 20 reps Spider Plank – 3 sets of 12 reps per side V-Ups – 3 sets of 10 reps

1. High Knees

Stand tall and drive one knee toward your chest. Quickly switch legs in a running motion. Pump your arms for added intensity.

2. Spider Plank

Play

Start in a plank position. Bring one knee toward the outside of your elbow, then return to the plank. Alternate sides for the designated reps.

3. V-Ups

Lie on your back with your arms overhead and legs extended. Lift your upper body and legs simultaneously to form a "V" shape. Lower slowly and repeat.